Bernice Rice (1920-2022)
Bernice W. Rice 102, of Archbold and was residing at Fulton Manor, entered her heavenly home on October 16, 2022. She was born in Archbold on September 12, 1920 to the late Albert and Mary (Erbes) Rice. She lived on the family farm and knew the meaning of hard work.
James “Jim” Croy (1964-2022)
James Mark “Jim” Croy, age 58, of Ridgeville Corners, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 29, 1964 to Charles Rayburn and Donna May (Hunter) Croy in Kenton, Ohio. Jim graduated from Charis Bible College in Colorado Springs, Colorado and served...
Dorothy Goldsmith (1930-2022)
Dorothy Jean Goldsmith, age 92, of Delta, peacefully passed away under hospice care at her home, early Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Toledo on June 29, 1930 to Francis Hoyt Sr. and Bessie (Earnst) Hoyt. Dorothy attended Liberty Center High School and married Herman W. Goldsmith on February 1, 1948 in Liberty Center.
Halloween Used As Opportunity To Raise Funds For Bryan Park & Recreation
COOPERATION … Bryan art teachers, Stephanie Poncsak and Matt Neff, used this project from Best One Tire to give their students an opportunity to create in teams of two. Preston Williams and Darren Kranwinkel, who are 7th graders at Bryan Middle School, joined forces to have some artistic fun. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
CHWC VP Bobbi Case Speaks To Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary
GUEST SPEAKER … Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary President Patty Ledyard, left, presented an appreciation gift to Bobbi Case, right, CHWC-Vice President of Ancillary Services, who was guest speaker at the auxiliary’s general meeting Monday, Oct. 10th. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) Bobbi Case, Community Hospitals & Wellness Centers Vice President of Ancillary...
North Central Class Of 1967 Holds 55th Class Reunion
The North Central Class of 1967 celebrated their 55th class reunion at the Montpelier Moose on October 15th 2022. There were 21 classmates and two teachers that attended. Front row – Pam (Borton) Soike, Marybeth (Heller) Hartzler, Linda (Henry) Sommer, Marsha (King) Baker, Linda Ott, Diana (Pitts) Beck, Carol (Becker) Smith, Jackie (Pearson) Tate, Linda (Burkhart) Burris, Lynn Lamberson (Teacher),
Napoleon @ Wauseon Girls Soccer
WAUSEON – Karleigh Sonnenberg scored off a throw-in with 3:38 left in overtime as Napoleon stunned Wauseon 1-0. The Indians outshot Napoleon 8-0 and had four corner kicks in the first but was unable to crack the scoreboard. Napoleon (2-12) – Goal: Karleigh Sonnenberg. Wauseon (10-5-2) – no...
Liberty Center @ Swanton Volleyball
SWANTON – The NWOAL runner-up used three sets to knock fellow NWOAL member Liberty Center out of the postseason 25-17, 25-8, 25-21. Katlyn Floyd fronted the Swanton attack with 13 kills, including her 300th kill of the season, and 13 digs while Maddie Smith recorded 12 kills on a 19/24 hitting night.
Edon @ Montpelier Volleyball
MONTPELIER – The Locos outlasted Edon in the opening set 28-26 on their way to a three-set win in the sectional semifinals. Emily Maniseng delivered 10 kills for Montpelier, Lyla Mahan posted 13 digs, and Jessi Bumb registered 22 assists. Montpelier d. Edon 28-26, 25-18, 25-17 Edon (4-19) –...
Delta @ Fairview Volleyball
SHERWOOD – The top seed in the Otsego district made short work of their sectional semifinal opponent as Fairview rolled by Delta in three sets. Fairview was led by Kelly Crites with 14 kills and Paige Ricica added 12 digs and was 25/25 serving with five aces. Fairview d....
Defiance @ Bryan Boys Soccer
BRYAN – Dylan Koenig scored twice in the first thirty minutes of the match to propel Bryan past Defiance 5-1. Anthony Tomaszewski added two goals and an assist for Bryan. Bryan (6-12) – Goals: Dylan Koenig 2, Anthony Tomaszewski 2, Noah Diaz; Assists: Anthony Tomaszewski, Elijah Fry, Noah Diaz.
Oak Harbor @ Wauseon Boys Soccer
WAUSEON – Four Indians had two goals each as Wauseon dominated Oak Harbor 12-0 in start tournament play. Eli Delgado, Braden Vajen, and Manny Gante each had an assist to go with their two goals. Oak Harbor (4-12-2) – no statistics. Wauseon (9-6-2) – Goals: Eli Delgado 2,...
Cardinal Stritch @ Delta Girls Soccer
DELTA – Ella Demaline poured in four goals to pace Delta to a 14-0 win over Cardinal Stritch in their tournament opener. Grace Munger, Abbey Todd, and Jorlenis Murillo-Montalvan contributed to the Lady Panthers dominance with two goals each. Cardinal Stritch (3-12-2) – no statistics. Delta (12-4) –...
Bryan Girls Tennis Returns To State Final Four
LIMA – Despite losing six of seven starters from last season to graduation, the Bryan Lady Golden Bears are headed back to the state final four for the second consecutive season after a 3-2 win over Lima Shawnee. Bryan dropped two of the three singles matches but was able...
Northwood @ Archbold Volleyball Sectional Final
ARCHBOLD – Archbold was fronted by Keely Culler with 17 kills and 11 assists while Chaney Brodbeck added 15 kills, 16 assists in a three-set win over Northwood to clinch a sectional title. The No. 2 Bluestreaks went on to face No. 3 Eastwood (18-5) in the district semifinals...
Northwood @ Evergreen Girls Soccer
METAMORA – The Rangers jumped ahead 3-1 and were able to hold on for the 3-2 win thus ending Evergreen’s season. Lydia Gleckler and Kara Huntzinger accounted for the Lady Vikings goals. Northwood (5-12) – no statistics. Evergreen (7-9-1) – Goals: Lydia Gleckler, Kara Huntzinger; Assist: Raegan...
Liberty Center @ Swanton Boys Soccer Sectional Semifinal
Swanton knocked off NWOAL foe Liberty Center 4-1 in the Division III sectional semifinals on October 19. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
Ethics Conviction Of Former Williams County Sheriff Steve Towns Upheld
The Ohio Supreme Court upheld the conviction for former Williams County Sheriff Steven Towns on Tuesday, October 18th. Towns was previously convicted of violating ethics laws after posting confidential information about children services cases on the sheriff’s office website. Towns had contested the charges claiming that the prosecutors could...
Cleveland Clinic Doctor Delivers Message To Archbold Rotary Concerning COVID
COVID TALK … Dr. Beth Lehman, D.O., daughter of Rotarian Keith Lehman who arranged the program, shared a simple message with Rotarians on Friday: Vaccines provide excellent protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death against infectious diseases and there’s really no good medical reason for not getting that protection. A 2006 Archbold High School graduate, Dr. Lehman works for the Cleveland Clinic’s infectious disease department. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
High School Sports Tournament Roundup For October 19, 2022
ARCHBOLD – Archbold was fronted by Keely Culler with 17 kills and 11 assists while Chaney Brodbeck added 15 kills, 16 assists in a three-set win over Northwood to clinch a sectional title. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website...
