The Vikings Will Soon Face Another Former Minnesota QB
This past weekend, the Minnesota Vikings did in fact end up playing against their former first-round pick, Teddy Bridgewater. The Dolphins backup QB came in relief for rookie Skylar Thompson, who left the game with a finger injury. The Vikings won the game and sacked Bridgewater five times, but the former Viking played relatively well against his old team. Now, as news around the league emerges in the aftermath of Week 6, it seems the Vikings will face another former Minnesota QB in just a few weeks.
Former Vikings LB Lands with Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals remained a busy team on Tuesday. As part of their latest set of roster moves, they brought in former Vikings LB Blake Lynch. The linebacker ultimately signed with the Cardinals even after visiting with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Arizona also added K Rodrigo Blankenship after releasing Matt Ammendola on Monday.
Vikings Release Second-Year WR
The Minnesota Vikings made multiple roster moves on Tuesday afternoon as they move into their bye week. Among those moves was waiving second-year WR Blake Proehl after activating him from the PUP list on Monday. Additionally, Minnesota released safety Mike Brown and signed Myles Dorn to the practice squad after he was waived yesterday to create room for Proehl.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Giants, Jets fly up the board; Buccaneers, Packers fall to new lows
One week later, and it remains The Big Three and a whole lot of "Let's see." The Bills are still the best team in football, proving their mettle with a gutty win over the dreaded Chiefs at Arrowhead. The Eagles continue to chug along as the league's lone remaining undefeated team. Figuring out what to do next is where it gets ... difficult.
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 7 game
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Saints vs. Cardinals | Browns vs. Ravens | Bucs vs. Panthers Falcons vs. Bengals...
Report: Andy Dalton expected to start vs. Cardinals, Jameis Winston still QB3
There you go: ESPN’s Ed Werder reports that the New Orleans Saints expect to start Andy Dalton at quarterback on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals, with injured starter Jameis Winston continuing to round out the game-day depth chart as their third option — he’ll only play in an emergency should both Dalton and Taysom Hill be unavailable. The Saints recently re-signed backup quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad but it’s unlikely he’ll be activated for this game.
Dolphins injury report: Terron Armstead returns to practice
On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday evening meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium. Three players didn’t participate on Thursday – cornerback Keion Crossen (knee), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back) and linebacker Sam Eguavoen (illness). Eguavoen’s illness is new after not being listed on Wednesday.
WCNC
PJ Walker named Panthers QB vs Bucs, Darnold returns to practice
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — PJ Walker will make his second straight start for the Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, interim coach Steve Wilks announced. Wilks also said Jacob Eason will serve as the backup while Baker Mayfield nurses a high ankle sprain he suffered against the 49ers. Mayfield's status for Sunday hasn't been announced, but it's unlikely that he will play for the second consecutive week.
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore have statuses announced for TNF vs. Arizona Cardinals
Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore are officially out for the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, and Adam Trautman, are also not going to be playing on Thursday Night Football. Thomas will miss his fourth consecutive game with a foot injury. He...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jared Goff Eagerly Awaiting Debut of WR Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions' offense has been hampered with injuries throughout the opening weeks of the 2022 season. Wide receivers DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D’Andre Swift have each missed at least one game with an injury, leaving quarterback Jared Goff to adjust to the options that are available.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ravens First Injury Report Ahead of Week 7 Game Vs, Browns
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had 13 players miss practice Wednesday ahead of their Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns, including quarterback Lamar Jackson who was limited with a hip injury. Jackson met with the media after the session and will play Sunday. Several of those player...
Raleigh News & Observer
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--Coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders has the Silver and Black coming off of their bye week (1-4) and ready to get back in the win column. McDaniels is keenly aware that the season is far from over and he took time moments ago at his Wednesday update to discuss the state of the Silver and Black.
Raleigh News & Observer
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home. Trippi was...
Panthers trading Pro-Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey to 49ers, sources say
BACK TO THE BAY! Sources tell ESPN, the Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers.
The State of the Vikings: Week 7
This is Episode 143 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the 5-1 Vikings through six games. Particularly, the Vikings pass rush in Miami, the 2023 NFL Draft, and bye-week dealings are discussed. Email any...
James Conner, Matt Prater inactive for Cardinals vs. Saints
The Arizona Cardinals will face the New Orleans Saints at home Thursday night without starting running back James Conner. He misses his second straight game with a rib injury. He was officially questionable to play on the final injury report. He is among the Cardinals’ inactive players for their game...
