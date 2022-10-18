The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents of a scam operation trying to get your money and using the threat of arrest for leverage. Such calls have also been reported in surrounding counties and, just as in those cases, the calls seem at first to be legitimate. The local calls claim to be from a Lieutenant Perronne. There’s a real Lt. Perronne, but he’s not calling. Reports indicate that the fake officer tells those getting the calls that they have an outstanding citation and are in contempt of court, then tells the intended victim that they’ll be arrested if they don’t give a sum of money in the form of gift cards to put the warrant on hold.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO