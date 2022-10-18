Read full article on original website
Annette Ostrom
Annette Kay Ostrom, 49, of De Pere, was called to her home in heaven Oct. 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Annette was born Oct. 30, 1972, in Sheboygan Falls, Wis., a daughter to Gladys (Justinger) and the late Hans Palm. She attended Sheboygan Falls High School and University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she received a degree in agriculture in 1995. On Dec. 28, 2007, she married James J. Ostrom and settled in DePere, Wis., where they raised four children.
Norman Halloran
Norman Clement Halloran, age 102, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday. (October 20, 2022) at Aurora Medical Center in Sheboygan. He was born on June 23, 1920, the 12 th child of the late David and Theresa (Wolf) Halloran in the. Town of Ellington, Outagamie County, WI. He...
Sean Ertel
Sean C. Ertel, 52, of Sheboygan, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at his home. Born July 16, 1970 in Sheboygan, Sean was a son of David J. and Susan M. Ehler Ertel. He attended Sheboygan area schools and Sheboygan South High School as well as in Price, UT. Sean...
Colin Sweet
Colin Daniel Sweet, age 34, of Sheboygan passed away of natural causes on October 17, 2022,. at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Colin was born June 6, 1988, in Sheboygan to Denise and. Daniel Sweet. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High. School in 2007. Colin recently...
Joanne Zimmerman
Joanne Zimmerman passed away peacefully with the love of her life by her side on Monday October 17 th . She is survived by her beloved soul mate, best friend and husband Alan of more than 59 years, her son. Brad and daughter (“in law”) Andrea, and her two grandchildren...
Alissa Chapman
Alissa Louise Chapman (47) of Sheboygan, WI, passed away peacefully in her home on October 18 th ,. 2022, after a difficult battle with breast cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones including family and. her cats. She is survived by her husband (Paul Chapman), two sons (Andrew Chapman and...
Mary Schmidley
Mary Ellen H. Schmidley, on October 20, 2022, moved into the arms of her beloved Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She hopes to see you there. “ME” is survived by her siblings: Jane Schmidley, William III (Kristi), Robert (Kay), Richard (Cindy Campbell), John (Wendy); nieces and nephews William IV (Molly) Schmidley, Allison (Antonio) Rendon, Scott Schmidley (Patrick Witt), Andrew (Linda) Schmidley, Halie Jo (Paul) Schmulligan, Alexander Schmidley, Danielle (David) Hill, Keelan Schmidley, Jacob Schmidley, Nicholas Schmidley, Madalyn (Nathaniel) Syverson. Step children: Steve (Jessica) Hovde, Michelle (Paul) Babcock, Elisabeth Hovde, Kristin (Jeff) Flary. Step grandchildren: Dominick and Alexys Hovde, Mickalyn and Collin Babcock, Charlie, Max and Addie Grace Flary. Brother in-laws Robert (Cindy) Hovde, Randy (Le Anne) Hovde. She is further survived by numerous grand nieces and nephews. Mary Ellen also leaves behind her faithful Canine for Christ Therapy Dog Ruby Rose, and numerous friends whom she cared and prayed for.
Sheboygan Man Cited For Crash That Sends Two Cars Into Side Of House
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Nobody was injured in a crash that pushed two vehicles into the side of a house in Sheboygan Wednesday afternoon. Sheboygan Police were called to 13th and Martin around 5:40pm. Officers say a car was making a left hand turn when it was hit by another car – both vehicles were pushed into the side of a home. Police say the driver of the car that caused the accident was a 50 year old Sheboygan man who was cited for operating under the influence. A ring doorbell camera caught the whole thing, and helped Police with the investigation, which is still ongoing.
Surfer Rescued From Lake Michigan
Big waves on Lake Michigan attract surfers, but Tuesday’s enormous waves also included winds that drove one surfer far from shore, prompting a rescue last evening. The 9-1-1 calls came in shortly after 6 p.m. reporting a person in distress on Lake Michigan, and the Sheboygan Fire Department along with Sheboygan Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to the scene.
SPD: Non-Credible Threats Made to Sheboygan South High
An apparently false report of an active shooter within the Sheboygan Area School District was reported by the Sheboygan Police Department on Thursday morning. A letter concerning the incident sent to families by Superintendent Seth Harvatine said that “The Sheboygan Area School District (SASD) has become aware of non-credible threats of active shooters that have been called into school districts around our area and throughout Wisconsin. We were informed of a threat called into the Sheboygan Police Department regarding South High School that was immediately deemed non-credible by the police department due to the type of information included in the call. Our School Resource Officers are in close communication with the Sheboygan Police Department. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and take appropriate action.”
Sheboygan County Reports First County COVID Death Since Early September
The first death attributed to COVID-19 in Sheboygan County since September 9th was reported today in the weekly update from the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health. The most recent casualty was a resident at least 80 years old, and becomes the 282nd to die of COVID-19 from Sheboygan County during the pandemic.
Sheriff Advises of Scam Phone Calls Demanding “Pay Up or Be Arrested”
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents of a scam operation trying to get your money and using the threat of arrest for leverage. Such calls have also been reported in surrounding counties and, just as in those cases, the calls seem at first to be legitimate. The local calls claim to be from a Lieutenant Perronne. There’s a real Lt. Perronne, but he’s not calling. Reports indicate that the fake officer tells those getting the calls that they have an outstanding citation and are in contempt of court, then tells the intended victim that they’ll be arrested if they don’t give a sum of money in the form of gift cards to put the warrant on hold.
