The Bridge City Lady Cardinals continued to fly high atop the district volleyball standings. The Lady Cardinals are undefeated in district play 11-0 through last week. On Tuesday, October 18, Bridge City defeated the Lumberton Lady Raiders in three sets and led practically from start to finish in all three sets. The scores reflected the dominance of the Lady Cardinals 25-18, 25-18, and 25-17 in the match.

BRIDGE CITY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO