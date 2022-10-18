ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

12newsnow.com

Port Arthur ISD says all students safe following threats against Memorial High School

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Administrators at Memorial High School in Port Arthur are dealing with threats Thursday morning that were made on social media. Officials at the Port Arthur Independent School District and the high school are aware of the the social media threats and are taking precautions to make sure all students and staff are safe according to a statement on the high school's website.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
MySanAntonio

Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
TEXAS STATE
therecordlive.com

Deborah Ann Strother, 65, Vidor

Deborah Ann Strother, 65, of Vidor, passed away on October 17, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on January 7, 1957, she was the daughter of Jack Butler and Jonell Mcmurray. Deborah tried to collect as many of the little chicken what nots that she could....
VIDOR, TX
therecordlive.com

Cardinals lose to Hawks

Bridge City celebrated homecoming on Friday night. The visiting Hardin-Jefferson Hawks celebrated their 21-7 victory which was their first win of the season by defeating the Cardinals at Larry Ward Stadium. The loss dropped Bridge City (1-7, 0-4) into sole possession of last place in District 9-4A. Hardin-Jefferson (1-7, 1-3)...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

therecordlive.com

Sherry Ann Huckaby, age 79, Orange

Sherry Ann Huckaby, age 79, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Orange, Texas. Services to honor Sherry will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:00AM, at Dorman Funeral Home. Visitation of family and friends will be held prior to services, from 8:00AM to 10:00AM, at Dorman Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for rite of committal and interment, following services, at Wilkinson Cemetery.
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

New Orange Rec Center opens for play

For the past weeks while at work, Anthony Dandridge sometimes looks at the glass door and sees the faces of 12-year-olds peering inside like it's Christmas secret. Well, Christmas arrived early this year. It's ready. The Orange Recreation Center is open for play Wednesday after the obligatory ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting

Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
therecordlive.com

County loses its 'father' of modern ambulance service

Back in 1980, Orange County was about to lose emergency ambulance service. Private providers were pulling out of the unprofitable business. Concerned leaders in industry, government, and the medical profession turned to the local expert on emergency care, David Claybar. Claybar, who ended up the director of the old Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Fire Destroys Home and Barn

Firefighters from OCESD #4 were called to a barn on fire about 2pm Thursday on Hwy. 62 at the Texla Rd. intersection. When they arrived the fire had also spread to the home. The homeowner said he was inside the home when he started hearing noises. He found the fire when he went outside. The man and his dog were able to get out safely.
DEWEYVILLE, TX

