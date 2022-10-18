Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhelBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Port Arthur ISD says all students safe following threats against Memorial High School
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Administrators at Memorial High School in Port Arthur are dealing with threats Thursday morning that were made on social media. Officials at the Port Arthur Independent School District and the high school are aware of the the social media threats and are taking precautions to make sure all students and staff are safe according to a statement on the high school's website.
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
Deborah Ann Strother, 65, Vidor
Deborah Ann Strother, 65, of Vidor, passed away on October 17, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on January 7, 1957, she was the daughter of Jack Butler and Jonell Mcmurray. Deborah tried to collect as many of the little chicken what nots that she could....
Spindletop Center in Beaumont hiring for jobs starting at $14.50 an hour
BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texans attended a job fair Thursday to learn more about working for the Spindletop Center in Beaumont. The fair took placed at the Fowler-Harris event center at from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Spindletop Center is nonprofit healthcare organization specializing in behavioral...
Cardinals lose to Hawks
Bridge City celebrated homecoming on Friday night. The visiting Hardin-Jefferson Hawks celebrated their 21-7 victory which was their first win of the season by defeating the Cardinals at Larry Ward Stadium. The loss dropped Bridge City (1-7, 0-4) into sole possession of last place in District 9-4A. Hardin-Jefferson (1-7, 1-3)...
Port Arthur ISD superintendent says district is responding to recent social media threats
The Port Arthur superintendent tells KFDM News the district is aware of recent social media threat and is responding. Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie says the district posted a statement on the Port Arthur Memorial High School's website saying the district saying the district and the high school are aware of the threats.
Sherry Ann Huckaby, age 79, Orange
Sherry Ann Huckaby, age 79, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Orange, Texas. Services to honor Sherry will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:00AM, at Dorman Funeral Home. Visitation of family and friends will be held prior to services, from 8:00AM to 10:00AM, at Dorman Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for rite of committal and interment, following services, at Wilkinson Cemetery.
Port Neches community gathers to remember life of beloved high school senior
Morgan Christian died from an unknown medical condition on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was 17 years old.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont,TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday night. The crash happened in the 4500 block of College Street near the O'Reilly Auto Parts and M&D Supply at around 9 p.m.
New Orange Rec Center opens for play
For the past weeks while at work, Anthony Dandridge sometimes looks at the glass door and sees the faces of 12-year-olds peering inside like it's Christmas secret. Well, Christmas arrived early this year. It's ready. The Orange Recreation Center is open for play Wednesday after the obligatory ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign
Governor Abbott launches the One Pill Kill campaignScreenshot from Twitter. On Monday, October 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced a follow-up on his campaign against fentanyl. He started the “One Pill Kills” campaign.
Missing Beaumont man was last seen October 2021, his family is holding a balloon release Saturday
BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a 71-year-old Beaumont man who has been missing since 2021 will hold a balloon release in his honor. Edward Theodore Phillips was last seen on October 20, 2021. When Phillips was last seen, he was on foot in the area of Marie and...
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
UPDATE: DPS releases name of woman killed in Hardin County head-on crash
HARDIN COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the name of a woman killed in a head-on crash in Hardin County. DPS troopers identify the driver of the SUV as Martha Suarez, 48, of Kountze. She was killed in the crash shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday...
Fred corner store burglary leads Tyler County deputies to the arrest of siblings
TEXAS — Update: Both of the Knighten sisters have bonded out of the Tyler County Jail after being charged with felony burglary of a building. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office released the following:. On Monday October 17th at approximately 11:20 P.M., Tyler County deputies were patrolling the Fred area...
MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting
Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
'Those are not safe places': Officials sharing tips, residents calling for change after deadly month on Southeast Texas roads
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials are sharing tips and residents are calling for change after a deadly month for cyclists and pedestrians on Southeast Texas roads. October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. Four people have been hit and killed by vehicles in Southeast Texas in October. Two crashes occurred in...
Fatality reported in two-vehicle crash on FM 326 near FM 421 in Hardin County
TEXAS — There is a confirmed fatality accident on FM 326 near FM 421 involving 2 vehicles, according to a Texas DPS spokesperson. More information will be included as this develops. UPDATE - The Texas Department of Public Safety Southeast Texas Region Media and Communications Office has released the...
County loses its 'father' of modern ambulance service
Back in 1980, Orange County was about to lose emergency ambulance service. Private providers were pulling out of the unprofitable business. Concerned leaders in industry, government, and the medical profession turned to the local expert on emergency care, David Claybar. Claybar, who ended up the director of the old Orange...
Fire Destroys Home and Barn
Firefighters from OCESD #4 were called to a barn on fire about 2pm Thursday on Hwy. 62 at the Texla Rd. intersection. When they arrived the fire had also spread to the home. The homeowner said he was inside the home when he started hearing noises. He found the fire when he went outside. The man and his dog were able to get out safely.
