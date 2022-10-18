Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Newton Eagles nearly perfect In mauling of Kountze Lions
The Newton Eagles are just 2 points shy of a perfect record this season and they continue to dominate whichever team they play week to week. The Eagles except for a muffed punt and a few incomplete passes were just about perfect as they scored early and often in their 62 to 0 win at Kountze.
therecordlive.com
Lady Bobcats bounce Buna and Kountze
The Orangefield Lady Bobcats battled the Buna Lady Cougars on Tuesday, October 18, in an exciting five-set volleyball contest. Orangefield won the match to improve its record to 9-3 in district play. The Lady Cougars playing at home won the opening set 25-18 before Orangefield took the next two sets...
therecordlive.com
Cardinals lose to Hawks
Bridge City celebrated homecoming on Friday night. The visiting Hardin-Jefferson Hawks celebrated their 21-7 victory which was their first win of the season by defeating the Cardinals at Larry Ward Stadium. The loss dropped Bridge City (1-7, 0-4) into sole possession of last place in District 9-4A. Hardin-Jefferson (1-7, 1-3)...
kjas.com
Dawgs tame Stangs 34-14
The Jasper Bulldogs and the West Orange-Stark Mustangs met on a football field for the forty-second time in fifty-eight years on Friday night here in Jasper. Jasper won the game 34-14. The Jasper Bulldogs entered Friday night’s game against the West Orange-Stark Mustangs with a perfect 3 and 0 record...
therecordlive.com
Lady Cardinals stay undefeated in district volleyball
The Bridge City Lady Cardinals continued to fly high atop the district volleyball standings. The Lady Cardinals are undefeated in district play 11-0 through last week. On Tuesday, October 18, Bridge City defeated the Lumberton Lady Raiders in three sets and led practically from start to finish in all three sets. The scores reflected the dominance of the Lady Cardinals 25-18, 25-18, and 25-17 in the match.
12newsnow.com
Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Luke McDow makes the week 9 'Hit of the Week'
BEAUMONT, Texas — The week nine "Hit of the Week" goes to Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Luke McDow. The week eight game of the week featured Silsbee High School at Hamshire-Fannett High School. Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m. Follow...
Beaumont, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Clay Walker sings national anthem at Vidor High School Homecoming game
VIDOR, Texas — A Southeast Texas native and country music star made his way from Mississippi to Vidor to perform for his alma mater's homecoming game. Clay Walker was born in Beaumont and grew up in Vidor, where he learned to play guitar at 9 years old, according to the Museum of the Gulf Coast. Walker graduated from Vidor High School in 1987.
therecordlive.com
Sherry Ann Huckaby, age 79, Orange
Sherry Ann Huckaby, age 79, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Orange, Texas. Services to honor Sherry will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:00AM, at Dorman Funeral Home. Visitation of family and friends will be held prior to services, from 8:00AM to 10:00AM, at Dorman Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for rite of committal and interment, following services, at Wilkinson Cemetery.
Suspects vandalize Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD multi-million dollar turf, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — An area school district is working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office after an act of vandalism left a multi-million dollar field ruined and officials frustrated. The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District waited a long time to have brand-new turf installed at their stadium....
kjas.com
UPDATED - One flown after auto-ped crash just south of Jasper
One person was flown from the scene after being hit by a vehicle south of Jasper on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 on Highway 96 near County Road 303. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was southbound on...
bluebonnetnews.com
Popeye’s Restaurant in Liberty burns
Dozens of firefighters from Liberty, Dayton, Westlake, Hardin, Kenefick, Hull-Daisetta and Liberty County Hazmat responded to a major fire at the Popeye’s Restaurant on the 1700 block of US 90 in Liberty on Friday evening. Flames could be seen coming up through the roof of the building even as...
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
kogt.com
Fire Destroys Home and Barn
Firefighters from OCESD #4 were called to a barn on fire about 2pm Thursday on Hwy. 62 at the Texla Rd. intersection. When they arrived the fire had also spread to the home. The homeowner said he was inside the home when he started hearing noises. He found the fire when he went outside. The man and his dog were able to get out safely.
kjas.com
Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County
Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
kjas.com
Woman from Kountze dies in Hardin County Crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a woman from Kountze died in a two vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 3:00, on Tuesday afternoon, north of Sour Lake. Officers said the crash took place when a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling north on State Highway 326, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline and hit a southbound 2014 Buick SUV, head on.
kjas.com
TXDOT says drivers will be on a new stretch of Hwy 69 south of Zavalla
For Tyler County residents who travel to and from Lufkin on Highway 69, the Texas Department of Transportation says you’ll soon encounter a change from the Jasper County line to just south of Zavalla. TXDOT says that vehicles will now be traveling on the newly completed stretch of roadway,...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont,TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday night. The crash happened in the 4500 block of College Street near the O'Reilly Auto Parts and M&D Supply at around 9 p.m.
Kountze woman killed in head-on crash on Hwy 326 in Hardin County on Tuesday
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a head-on crash in Hardin County crash left a Kountze woman dead on Tuesday. Martha Suarez, 48, of Kountze, died at the scene of the wreck which happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on...
kjas.com
Two sisters arrested in short time following burglary at store in Fred
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his deputies wasted no time in identifying two suspects and making an arrest following a burglary that occurred late Monday evening in the small community of Fred. Weatherford said deputies were dispatched to the Country Corner Store on Highway 92, shortly before midnight when...
