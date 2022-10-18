Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
actionnews5.com
Police search for suspect responsible for 2 drive-by shootings in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say is responsible for two drive-by shootings that took place minutes apart in Raleigh. At 10 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to the first shooting in a Raleigh neighborhood. Officers were told that a...
Man exposes himself to children at southwest Memphis hotel: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man who reportedly exposed himself to young girls at a hotel in southwest Memphis. Police say officers responded to the Rest Inn on South Third Street at around 9:15 p.m. on September 28. According to police, a man approached several young girls at the Marathon gas […]
Suspect wanted for firing shots at Raleigh homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person who fired shots at homes in Raleigh. Memphis Police say officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Gladstone Street at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. According to police, a suspect driving a black Infiniti QX80 fired several shots at a house. […]
actionnews5.com
Man arrested after lobby shooting leads to hotel evacuation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday morning hotel guests were evacuated after police say a man fired several rounds of shots inside the lobby, critically injuring a man who was shot multiple times. Vontre Alexander Hubbard, 32, is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm with the intent...
actionnews5.com
Drunk man allegdly attacks people at Walgreens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An intoxicated man allegedly attacked people at Walgreens on Main Street Downtown. Charles Yates was arrested and charged with assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting official detention. According to the affidavit, a Walgreens employee told police Yates refused to leave the store, made threats to...
Woman chases man around house with knife, hits him with car 3 times, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested for threatening a man with a knife and hitting him with her car several times. On Oct. 18 at approximately 9:30 PM, Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call on East Georgia Avenue, off South Danny Thomas Boulevard. When officers arrived,...
actionnews5.com
Man arrested for chasing a woman while wearing Halloween mask
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in jail after being accused of chasing a woman down the street while wearing a Halloween mask. Southaven police say that on Monday, Oct. 17, just before 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to a suspicious person call. The caller said that a man...
actionnews5.com
Memphis police investigating gas station robberies in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating two gas station robberies reported in Raleigh early Thursday. The first happened around 2 a.m. at Circle K at 5075 Stage Rd. Investigators say an armed, masked man left the store with an undetermined amount of money. Another robbery was reported...
actionnews5.com
SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five men were arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing a home on Humphrey Road in Cordova. A witness noticed two unfamiliar cars in the driveway and observed four individuals moving around inside the residence on Sept. 25, said SCSO. SCSO arrested...
Rash of thefts leaves Walmart customers uneasy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers at a Walmart on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis are calling for changes after a string of auto thefts left them with thousands of dollars in damage. Wilma Osby’s relationship with her Chevy Silverado runs deep, so deep she refers to it as “big daddy.” “That’s the only man that ain’t […]
Man shot at South Perkins motel, suspect detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured after a shooting Wednesday at a motel on South Perkins in Parkway Village, police said. Officers responded to a shooting at the Express Inn around 10:48 a.m. The victim was transported to Regional One. A suspect is detained on the scene. The investigation is ongoing. WREG will […]
Woman killed in Whitehaven shooting, crash identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Southaven woman is dead after police say she was shot in the head while driving her car in Whitehaven Monday. A police incident report has identified the victim as 33-year-old Vanity Macklin. Police say Macklin was driving a late model Volkswagen Jetta with two children inside when it crashed into a utility […]
actionnews5.com
Man arrested after death of man in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man found dead in Binghampton. Katron Crawford, 23, was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant Tuesday. Officers found a hoodie in Crawford’s possession that was identical to the suspect in the surveillance video, said...
actionnews5.com
Mother granted bond after 3-year-old shoots, kills self with unsecured AR-15 pistol
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mother charged after her 3-year-old shot and killed himself with an unsecured AR-15-style pistol was granted a $75,000 bond on Thursday. Records show that 25-year-old Tinesha Jackson was indicted with criminally negligent homicide and aggravated child abuse on Aug. 10. The accident took place on...
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for 11-year-old police say ran from home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for an 11-year-old boy they say ran away from home Thursday evening. Police say Elijah Brown was last seen at his home on Corry Road, off Elvis Presley Boulevard, around 5:30 p.m. He was last seen...
Teen accused of shooting at a delivery driver before stealing his car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager has been accused of stealing a delivery driver’s car after shooting at him. Tyshaun Wear, 18, is charged with attempted murder, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and aggravated robbery after officers responded to a robbery in North Memphis last month. A Doordash driver told police […]
actionnews5.com
Police arrest auto burglary suspect with 6 active warrants
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested a suspect with six active warrants after a towing company was burglarized over the weekend. On Monday, Oct. 17, 40-year-old James Hopson was arrested and charged with six counts of burglary to a vehicle and theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.
actionnews5.com
18-year-old extradited to Oxford, given $25K bond after fatal hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Collierville teen charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run has been extradited back to Oxford. Tristan Holland, 18, was arrested in Shelby County and is now back in Oxford to face charges there. Holland is charged with accessory after the fact. He was given a...
MPD: Woman hits husband with car 3 times, tries to cut him
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A South Memphis woman was locked up early Tuesday morning after police say she came at her husband with a knife and hit him three times with her car. It happened outside the couple’s apartment in the 400 block of East Georgia Avenue. Dedrus Wilson, 45, was charged with four counts […]
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Elvis Presley Boulevard. The officials reported that 40-year-old Terrence King was driving a white Chevy Equinox when he ran through a red light and plowed into another car.
Comments / 2