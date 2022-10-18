Read full article on original website
Virginia mother indicted for death of son after he allegedly ate THC gummies
A Spotsylvania mother was indicted for the death of her 4-year-old son this week, after the child allegedly ingested a large amount of THC gummies in May.
WHSV
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A Spotsylvania mom has been charged with murder and child neglect after her child died after eating a large number of THC gummies. The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said on Oct. 17, a grand jury indicted Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, for the death of her 4-year-old son.
Bay Net
Calvert Man Arrested On Multiple Attempted Murder And Gun Charges In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 19, 2022, Tpr T. Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number. The passenger, and...
Prince William Police investigating apartment burglary
It was determined that someone took the key to the apartment, as well as a GPS from the resident's unlocked car and went inside some time between 12:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. that day.
Man shot, killed at gas station in District Heights
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was shot and killed at a BP gas station in District Heights on Thursday afternoon. Police first responded to the BP at the corner of Chavez Lane and Walters Lane around 2 p.m. They found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene. “We’ve seen […]
Suspect Facing Murder Charge For Gunning Down Maryland Man In DC, Police Say
The months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Maryland man led to a murder charge for a suspect who was wanted in Washington, DC, police announced. Dionte Anderson, 24, of Southeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder while armed for his role in the death of Greenbelt resident Adrian Mack over the summer.
New details released on arrest of Virginia rape suspect
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police have released more information regarding the arrest of the person they say is responsible for an October 1 rape at a Vienna Hotel. Metro Transit Police captured Patrick Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday at the Metro Center Station. Investigators believe Locke raped a woman at […]
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with SUV in Alexandria
It was determined that a motorcycle and an SUV collided. The motorcyclist, a 42-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The man has not been identified by police.
theriver953.com
SCSO investigate a possible abduction
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced that they are on the look out for a possible abduction suspect and victim. Around 10 a.m. Oct. 19 Authorities responded to the report of an abduction in the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in Basye Virginia. The initial report indicates that April...
WTOP
DC man arrested in rape of woman in Virginia hotel room
The man accused of raping a woman inside a Vienna, Virginia, hotel room earlier this month is now behind bars. Fairfax County police said tips from the public and the help of other police departments led to the arrest of Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of D.C., on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re...
NBC Washington
‘Senseless': Virginia Man Charged With Killing 3 Family Members, Tenant in Woodbridge Home
A 24-year-old Virginia man is charged with murder after allegedly opening fire inside a Woodbridge home and killing three members of a family — a recently married couple and the wife's 19-year-old daughter — and their roommate. David Nathaniel Maine, of Woodbridge, also lived with the victims. He...
NBC Washington
‘What is Going on Here?': Suspect in Virginia Man's Killing Nearly Released From Jail, Criminal Case Stalled
The family of a man murdered in Virginia lived through frightening moments Wednesday when it appeared his accused killer might be released from the Fairfax County jail. It will be a year ago on Thursday that 73-year-old Nelson Alexander was shot as he went to get money from a Falls Church ATM on his way to work.
Woman dies day after SUV driver hits her in Lorton
LORTON, Va. — A 52-year-old woman has died after an SUV driver hit her while was walking in Lorton, Virginia, Fairfax County police said. Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton, Virginia, was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. when a driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox going south on Lorton Station Boulevard and hit her in the roadway, police said.
Tips lead to arrest of Fairfax armed hotel room rape suspect
Fairfax Police posted images taken from security cameras near the hotel and several Metro stations in Virginia and D.C. after an incident in Vienna on Saturday, Oct. 1, in which an armed man went into an unlocked hotel room before physically and sexually assaulting a woman.
Baltimore man found guilty of selling fentanyl, crack, heroin across Eastern Virginia
A Baltimore man was sentenced to 136 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to selling fentanyl, crack, heroin and ghost guns across the Metro-Richmond and Eastern Virginia area.
Inside Nova
Man charged with murdering four people in Dale City home
A 24-year-old Dale City man faces four counts of murder in the "horrific" Monday afternoon shooting deaths of three family members and a tenant inside their Mapledale home. Suspect David Nathaniel Maine lived in the house in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court with the four victims and had a relationship with another resident of the house, who wasn't home at the time, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said during a Tuesday news conference.
wfmd.com
45-Year-old Man Shot & Killed In Hagerstown
Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – Gun violence has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Hagerstown Tuesday night. Hagersatown Police were in the area of Jonathan Street around 8 PM when they heard gunshots. As officers were trying to determined where the gunshots came from, 911 dispatchers received a call about a gunshot victim at 55 Murph Ave.
D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder of 31-Year-Old Man Shot To Death
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the murder of 31-year-old Adrian Mack of Maryland that took place on August 7th on the 300 Block of 50th Street in the Northeast section. Shortly after midnight on August 7th, police responded to a call of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Mack suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital and did not survive. 24-year-old Dionte Anderson of DC was arrested on Tuesday by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder of 31-Year-Old Man Shot To Death appeared first on Shore News Network.
Prince William County police looking for suspects who reportedly shot at 17-year-old’s car
The Prince William County Police Department is looking for two suspects after they reportedly shot at the car of a 17-year-old victim on Wednesday afternoon.
Prince William Police arrest quadruple murder suspect in Woodbridge
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a house on the 5200 block of Mansfield Court in the Woodbridge area just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17. When they got to the home, they found a firearm, as well as two men and two women dead inside the home.
