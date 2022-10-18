ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL Week 7 power rankings: Rams drop 2 spots after beating Panthers

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rW7ao_0idzX63700

After beating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams moved up the standings in the NFC West and are now tied for the lead at 3-3. However, they dropped in Touchdown Wire’s power rankings, despite snapping their two-game losing streak.

Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire dropped the Rams from No. 13 to 15 following their win over the Panthers, barely keeping Los Angeles in the top half of the league. At No. 12, the Seahawks are the highest-ranked NFC West team, but the Rams aren’t far behind.

Here’s what Farrar wrote about the Rams heading into Week 7, which is their bye.

The Rams did eke out a 24-10 win over the sad Panthers on Sunday, but it was far from conclusive. Matthew Stafford’s pick-six to cornerback Donte Jackson in the first half put Carolina up, 10-7, and it was only in the second half that Sean McVay’s offense looked anything like Sean McVay’s offense. The loss of left tackle Joe Noteboom for the rest of the season to a torn Achilles tendon makes a shaky offensive line even shakier, and this defense won’t have Ben McAdoo and a bunch of backup quarterbacks to kick around every week. The defending Super Bowl champs get a bye next week; then they have to face a 49ers team that booted them around the block in Week 4.

There are plenty of reasons for concern in Los Angeles, but there’s also reason for optimism. Troy Hill, Brian Allen, Cobie Durant and Van Jefferson are all set to return in Week 8, which will provide a boost on both sides of the ball.

That won’t solve all of the Rams’ problems, and their offensive line is still a mess, but the second half of the season should be better for Los Angeles. They’d much rather be above .500 instead of sitting at 3-3, but this team hasn’t hit its stride yet.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jason McCourty reveals how Patriots feel internally about Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe situation

Former New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty got to spend a little time with Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and the rest of the team at a charity event on Monday night. Despite all of the outside noise screaming quarterback controversy, the internal dynamics behind the scenes are actually calmer than you’d expect. McCourty, who won Super Bowl LIII with the team in the 2018 season, had an interesting comparison to the quarterback situation right now in New England.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Patriots players could be on trade block before the deadline

It’s that time of the year where New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick loves to partake in a little wheeling and dealing for both the present and the future. The Patriots aren’t a complete catastrophe at 3-3, and there might even be hope for the team to go on a bit of a run in their next four games. So things could be quiet on the trade front with the team willing to keep what they have in hopes of making it to the playoffs for a second straight year.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs rule out 4 players for Sunday's game vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be missing at least four players for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) and tight end Cameron Brate (neck) have all been ruled out for Week 7, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed to the media following Friday’s practice.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears defensive player insists on checking Patriots for cheating ahead of Week 7 matchup

The accusations of Deflategate still hang over the New England Patriots like a storm cloud, even though that entire saga happened nearly eight years ago. Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones was the most recent player to unearth the drama and scandal that was obviously much to do about nothing, ahead of his team’s Monday Night Football game against the Patriots.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Referee Alex Kemp's crew assigned to work Chiefs-49ers game

Fifth-year NFL referee Alex Kemp and his crew are set to officiate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers according to Football Zebras. Kemp and his crew didn’t officiate a single Chiefs game during the 2021 NFL season. You have to go all the way back to Week 13 of 2020 against the Denver Broncos to find the last time that Kemp has officiated a game that Kansas City has played in.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL player props: 4 best bets for Week 7

Coming off a week when 7 of 14 underdogs won outright and teams with reputations for being playoff regulars took a punch to the face, bettors are little more leery heading into Week 7. This week we take players from 5 teams that are in the mix to make a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy