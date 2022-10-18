Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Charlotte logistics company adding 100 jobs as it moves its HQ to South End
Armstrong Transport Group has doubled its office space and will add 100 jobs with its move into Vantage South End towers in Charlotte, the company announced Thursday. The third-party logistics company opened its new 27,000-square-foot headquarters on the fifth floor of the East Tower at 1120 S. Tryon St. Thursday, Armstrong Transport said in a news release. That’s about double its former space at 8615 Cliff Cameron Drive in University City.
Raleigh News & Observer
Xbox, karaoke and amenity spaces: Inside Lowe’s new $153 million South End tech hub
Three years in the making, Lowe’s officially opened its $153 million South End tech hub center on Tuesday with media tours. It will house about 2,000 workers as the home improvement giant emphasizes digital business growth. The Mooresville-based home improvement retailer occupies the entire 23-story building at 100 W....
Apartments being built next to Roof Above near Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — There’s now more information about what crews have been working on at a site on the outskirts of Uptown Charlotte. A developer has submitted plans to the City of Charlotte for the Silver Hills at NoDa apartment complex at 900 North Tryon Street. The development is...
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
WCNC
Happy 5th Anniversary, Resident Culture Brewing Company
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The countdown to the weekend is on! This weekend Resident Culture Brewing Company is celebrating a big milestone - their 5th Anniversary!. This morning Co-Owners Amanda and Philip McLamb, joined us to fill us in, on all the fun they have planned to celebrate Resident Culture's big day.
Former Levine Museum site to become 32-story apartment tower
VeLa Development Partners will break ground early next year on a $170 million project that will replace the Levine Museum of the New South’s former home with high-rise apartments. Nick Benjamin, principal at VeLa, told CBJ on Wednesday that its plans for 200 E. Seventh St., the former site...
QC Happenings | 10 ways to have a great fall weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expect sunny weather and temperatures in the 70s as you head out for fall weekend happenings in Charlotte. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
Charlotte Black Restaurant Week is poised to help local businesses
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Black Restaurant week kicked off this week — but there’s still time for restaurants to participate. The sixth annual event runs through Oct. 31. It aims to support Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and other ventures, says Cathay Dawkins, founder and executive director of Black Business Owners of Charlotte.
WCNC
Pike Nursery shares tips on container gardens
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Pike Nursery. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s Autumn. The leaves are falling and the cool nights are turning brisk! The flowers you planted back in spring and summer are probably starting to look a little ragged and bloomed out. Freda Rosen with Pike Nurseries is here to show us how we can transition our container gardens to Fall with plants and flowers that love the cool weather and will even last into winter,
WBTV
A new community ceramics center is opening soon at ClearWater Arts Center in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and ClearWater Arts Center & Studios will soon open the doors to a new fully-equipped community ceramics center. The new ClearWater Ceramics Center will feature a retail space, studios for local artists, a large, open classroom space for pottery wheels and work tables, as well as a glazing room, mixing room, and kiln room. The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony and preview the new facility. At the event there will be opportunities to share opinions and ideas for future ceramics classes and programs.
WCNC
Wheelz Pizza says: the secret to delicious pizza is in the dough!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Wheelz Pizza. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. What started as a lark in Wilmington with one food truck and a big dream has expanded to Charlotte! Wheelz Pizza has brought their delicious pizza to the Queen City. Here with more is co-owner Joy Sprenger and General Manager Brian.
WCNC
West Charlotte's legendary Dairy Queen is for sale
The historic Dairy Queen on Wilkinson Boulevard is listed for $1.4 million. The ad says the property is suitable for fast food and other retail uses.
USPS hosting Charlotte job fair Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Charlotte this week as the organization looks to fill immediate openings ahead of the holiday shipping season. Interested applicants can attend the job fair at the North Tryon Station Post Office, located at 6700 North Tryon...
power98fm.com
10 Must-Try Spots During Charlotte’s Black Restaurant Week
It’s back — Charlotte’s popular Black Restaurant Week. The event runs for two weeks and highlights some of the best Black-owned restaurants in and around the city. The Black Business Owners Corporation, better known as BBOC organizes the event. It will run October 17 – 31. BBOC members say Charlotte has done a great job supporting a number of diverse groups including Greek, Mexican, Latino, and LGBTQ. They say it is refreshing that the entire community supports the 6th Annual Charlotte Black Restaurant Week.
WCNC
Fall and Christmas at the Biltmore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Our area of the state is in beautiful color right now, and spending time on the grounds of Biltmore is a wonderful way to experience the season. One of their favorite suggestions...
Fab-Con Machinery to bring HQ to Charlotte area
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — While many of the hulking former textile mills that remain in the Charlotte area have been turned into hip offices, luxury apartments and dining destinations, the region’s roots in that industry are still important to recruiting efforts. The latest confirmation came Tuesday morning, with...
Cheap gas: Harris Teeter offering big discount this weekend at new fuel center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter announced it will be offering a 40-cent gas discount for all customers to celebrate the grand opening of its new fuel center in Steele Creek. The new Harris Teeter Fuel Center, located at 12920 South Tryon Street, is at the corner of South Tryon Street and Steele Creek Road. From Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23, all customers will get 40 cents off per gallon as part of the promotion.
3D mammogram screenings to be offered in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 3D mammogram screening in Rock Hill has been canceled due to staffing issues. The Arts Council of York County was planning to partner with Invision Diagnostics during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring their mobile 3D mammography coach to Old Town Rock Hill on Friday, however, this event has been canceled.
'When you look good you play good' | Charlotte barber shop gives discounted cuts to help girls' basketball team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shawn Tapley is the co-owner of barber school Premier Grooming Academy and a father to Gabby Tapely who plays on the Mallard Creek High School's girls' basketball team. He noticed his daughter’s team had a low budget and limited resources, so he decided to use his...
WCNC
