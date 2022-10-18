ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norris City, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WEHT/WTVW

Group of friends take home massive Castle Bands Half Pot

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Four “Hamiltons” transformed into over $60,000 for a few friends in Newburgh this week. The Castle Bands social media page announced the four winners that took home their massive half pot prize. “We’d like to congratulate Paula Boyd (band mom), Lynette Shekell, Aimee King and Erin Vincent for being the winners […]
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Newburgh bakery closing for good

A bakery in Newburgh, Indiana, is closing its doors for good. The owner of Lil' Tate's Cupcakes in Newburgh took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the closure, citing several reasons for making the "bittersweet" decision. The post from Lil' Tate's Cupcakes cites the rising cost of goods and pricing....
NEWBURGH, IN
103GBF

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

See What The Square in Boonville, Indiana Looked Like in the 1800s

Have you ever wondered what your town looked like back in the day, just to see how much things have changed?. It's no secret that I am proud to be from Boonville, Indiana. It's a small town with a lot of good people in it. There's also a lot of rich history in the town too. I mean, it's where Abraham Lincoln learned the law. Having lived there most of my life, I've seen the town grow and change throughout the years. However, one thing has stayed pretty close to the same: the Square in Boonville. Sure, they changed the traffic pattern, and some new businesses have opened up throughout the years, but the overall look has remained the same.
BOONVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

West Side Nut Club Announces 2022 Half Pot Winner

10 days after the West Side Nut Club announced the winning ticket number for the 2022 Fall Festival Half Pot, the club held a press conference announcing a winner had come forward to claim their share of the massive jackpot during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon at their office on the corner of Franklin and 11th Streets.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wrul.com

Philip Thompson

Philip Thompson, age 85, of Vincennes, IN, passed away peacefully on October 19th, 2022 at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, IN with his wife, Sue and daughter, Kim, by his side. On October 16th, 1937, Philip Edward Thompson was born to Edward Jewel Thompson and Mabel Lorene Thompson in Enfield, IL. He married Sue Williams on December 27, 1958.
VINCENNES, IN
wrul.com

Local Sports Recap – October 20, 2022

Multiple new hires for multiple Carmi-White County Winter Sports teams…. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
WEHT/WTVW

Train Derailment in Gibson County

MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
MACKEY, IN
14news.com

EMA shares new view of massive warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency Management Officials in Evansville have shared a 30-minute video of the Morton Avenue warehouse fire. It briefly starts with an image from 14 News’ coverage of the fire, then shows drone footage that officials say provided live situational awareness feed for fire crews. They...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

David Wayne Martin

David Wayne Martin, 83, of Carmi, Illinois, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. He was born December 21, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Wayne T. and Grace A. (Kinsall) Martin. He was married to LaVonne (Schuster) Martin and she survives. Dave was...
CARMI, IL
wrul.com

Carmi Yard Waste Site Closed

The City of Carmi Yard Waste Site will be closed to the public until the burn ban is lifted. As a reminder, the City of Carmi is still under a burn ban.
CARMI, IL
wrul.com

Brenda Lee “Bee” Eaton

Brenda Lee “Bee” Eaton, 70, of Crossville, Illinois, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home. She was born May 2, 1952, in Carmi, Illinois, the daughter of Norbert and Marjorie (Willis) Maier. She was married to Ronald Dean Eaton, and he preceded her in death on February 3, 2022.
CROSSVILLE, IL

