Paul Flores Was Convicted Guilty Of Killing Kristin Smart. But Where Is Her Body?
On Tuesday, after waiting for almost 27 years, the family and friends of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart finally saw Paul Flores be convicted guilty of murder. Her murderer was been sentenced to 25 years to life in jail, but the greatest mystery is still unanswered: Where is Kristin?
Sheriff vows to continue searching for Kristin Smart’s body
SALINAS, Calif. (KRON) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff vowed to continue searching for Kristin Smart’s body after her killer was convicted of murdering her at California Polytechnic State University. A jury found Paul Flores guilty on Tuesday of murdering Smart in his dorm room in 1996. The night of the homicide, Flores and […]
3 inmates overdose, 1 dies at Santa Barbara Co. jail
An inmate at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria died following an apparent overdose this week, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Jury finds Paul Flores guilty of murdering Kristin Smart
Kristin Smart's accused killer was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury on Tuesday. Jurors convicted Paul Flores of murdering the 19-year-old college student in 1996.
Former FBI agent weighs in on the Kristin Smart murder trial verdict
Former FBI agent Dan Payne says this is the most difficult case he has seen. The post Former FBI agent weighs in on the Kristin Smart murder trial verdict appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Juries reach verdicts in Kristin Smart case
After a monthslong trial in a Monterey County courtroom, two separate juries have reached their verdicts in the death of Kristin Smart. The separate juries in the simultaneous trial have yet to announce their verdicts. The jury in the case against Ruben Flores reached their verdict on Monday, but the judge in the trial opted to wait until both juries reached their verdicts before reading them.
SLO County Sheriff Parkinson on Paul Flores’ conviction
Opinion by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson. I am extremely pleased with the jury’s decision today to convict Paul Flores for the murder of Kristin Smart. I am disappointed, however, for the acquittal of Ruben Flores as an accessory for helping conceal the crime. Even so, that does not temper my profound gratitude for the verdict against Paul Flores.
San Luis Obispo mother seeks the public’s help to free autistic son
A San Luis Obispo woman’s autistic son Andrew was taken by the state after she agreed to allow a conservatorship, and for the past three years the state has not permitted her to see her son in person, according to an ABC investigation into the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS).
Who is ‘Your Own Backyard’ podcaster? How Chris Lambert helped crack Kristin Smart case
“We would be remiss if we did not acknowledge the exceptional skills, indefatigable work and unselfish dedication of Christopher Lambert,” the Smart family said in a statement in 2021.
New Details Emerge in Santa Ynez Murder
At 5’11” and 190 pounds, Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris seemed a little hefty to slip through the cracks. Yet that’s exactly what the 26-year-old Lancaster man did in the early morning hours of October 8, after allegedly beating Terry Lee Wilson, the 72-year-old father of an ex-girlfriend, to death in Wilson’s Santa Ynez bathroom.
Central Coast residents remember Kristin Smart following Paul Flores conviction
Not long after the guilty verdict in a Salinas courtroom, Central Coast residents began to react to the finding in a saga that began 26 years ago with the disappearance of Kristin Smart outside a Cal Poly dorm. "I moved to California the year she disappeared," said Tiffany Wilson, as...
Santa Maria Man Pleads Guilty to Murder and Driving Under Influence
The Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Javier Artemio Cortes — the Santa Maria man who ran through a red light at more than 100 miles per hour in March 2019 and plowed into a vehicle, killing two young women and injuring two more — pleaded guilty to murder and driving under the influence and now faces 21 years to life in prison.
Fear and loathing at the San Luis Obispo DMV
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Kristin Smart's family speaks out after murder trial verdicts
The family of Kristin Smart released a statement Tuesday after the verdicts were read in her murder trial.
San Luis Obispo Arrest for Commercial Burglary & Vehicle Theft
Above: Stolen Car | All photos courtesy of San Luis Obispo PD. Originally Published By: City of San Luis Obispo Webpage. “On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 11:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Marsh Street for a burglary alarm activation at a car sales/repair business. Upon arrival, officers found the front window of the business had been broken out and discovered a vehicle had been stolen and driven out through the roll up garage door.
Two teens charged with murder in Lompoc
Lompoc police detectives have arrested a second teen for a murder committed earlier this year in the Santa Barbara County city. Early in the morning of Feb. 19, Maurilio Delacruz was shot and killed in the 1100 block of N. H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. On March 30, Lompoc detectives arrested 18-year-old Jorge Tafoya Jr. for the murder.
Smart family finds no joy in verdict, pens message to Kristin
Without Kristin, there is no joy or victory with this verdict, we all know it did not have to be this way. We will never be able to hear Kristin’s engaging laughter or revel in her embrace. Her hopes and dreams will never be realized; no form of justice can bring these back.
Kristin Smart case put campus safety under scrutiny
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – When 19-year-old Kristin Denise Smart of Stockton went missing from the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus after a Memorial Day weekend party on May 25, 1996, campus safety was put under scrutiny. Two years and half years later, on November 12, 1998, Cal Poly junior Rachel Newhouse, 20, disappeared after The post Kristin Smart case put campus safety under scrutiny appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man pleads guilty to 2019 murders & DUI causing great bodily injury
Javier Artemio Cortes pled guilty to the 2019 murder of two women and to driving under the influence and causing great bodily injury to two others.
Lompoc Police make second arrest in February fatal shooting
The Lompoc Police Department arrested a 17-year-old man for involvement in the murder of 37-year-old Maurilio Delacruz in February. The post Lompoc Police make second arrest in February fatal shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
