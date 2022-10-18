ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Fox40

Juries reach verdicts in Kristin Smart case

After a monthslong trial in a Monterey County courtroom, two separate juries have reached their verdicts in the death of Kristin Smart. The separate juries in the simultaneous trial have yet to announce their verdicts. The jury in the case against Ruben Flores reached their verdict on Monday, but the judge in the trial opted to wait until both juries reached their verdicts before reading them.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County Sheriff Parkinson on Paul Flores’ conviction

Opinion by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson. I am extremely pleased with the jury’s decision today to convict Paul Flores for the murder of Kristin Smart. I am disappointed, however, for the acquittal of Ruben Flores as an accessory for helping conceal the crime. Even so, that does not temper my profound gratitude for the verdict against Paul Flores.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

New Details Emerge in Santa Ynez Murder

At 5’11” and 190 pounds, Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris seemed a little hefty to slip through the cracks. Yet that’s exactly what the 26-year-old Lancaster man did in the early morning hours of October 8, after allegedly beating Terry Lee Wilson, the 72-year-old father of an ex-girlfriend, to death in Wilson’s Santa Ynez bathroom.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Maria Man Pleads Guilty to Murder and Driving Under Influence

The Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Javier Artemio Cortes — the Santa Maria man who ran through a red light at more than 100 miles per hour in March 2019 and plowed into a vehicle, killing two young women and injuring two more — pleaded guilty to murder and driving under the influence and now faces 21 years to life in prison.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fear and loathing at the San Luis Obispo DMV

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
crimevoice.com

San Luis Obispo Arrest for Commercial Burglary & Vehicle Theft

Above: Stolen Car | All photos courtesy of San Luis Obispo PD. Originally Published By: City of San Luis Obispo Webpage. “On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 11:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Marsh Street for a burglary alarm activation at a car sales/repair business. Upon arrival, officers found the front window of the business had been broken out and discovered a vehicle had been stolen and driven out through the roll up garage door.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two teens charged with murder in Lompoc

Lompoc police detectives have arrested a second teen for a murder committed earlier this year in the Santa Barbara County city. Early in the morning of Feb. 19, Maurilio Delacruz was shot and killed in the 1100 block of N. H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. On March 30, Lompoc detectives arrested 18-year-old Jorge Tafoya Jr. for the murder.
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

Kristin Smart case put campus safety under scrutiny

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – When 19-year-old Kristin Denise Smart of Stockton went missing from the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus after a Memorial Day weekend party on May 25, 1996, campus safety was put under scrutiny. Two years and half years later, on November 12, 1998, Cal Poly junior Rachel Newhouse, 20, disappeared after The post Kristin Smart case put campus safety under scrutiny appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

