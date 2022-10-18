Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
Polkadot Synthetic Asset Protocol Tapio Acquires $4m in Funding
Tapio protocol announced on Monday it has raised a total of $4 million in funding from Polychain, Hypersphere, and Arrington to usher a unified liquidity standard to Polkadot. According to the announcement, other investors in the seed round funding include Spartan, LongHash, 0xVentures, CMS, D1 Ventures, 11–11 DG Partners, Genblock, Valhalla, PAKA, and Double Peak.
itsecuritywire.com
OutThink Secures USD 10 Million for Human Risk Management Platform
Human risk management startup OutThink has announced that it has raised USD 10 million in seed funding, bringing the total investment in the company to USD 11.4 million. With the help of Forward Partners, Gapminder, Innovate UK, and TriplePoint Capital, the funding round was co-led by AlbionVC. The 2019-founded business,...
nftgators.com
Celestia Labs Reaches Unicorn Status After $55M Raise
Celestia Labs has raised $55 million in a funding round led by Bain Capital Crypto and Polychain Capital. The Series A and B round also attracted participation from Coinbase Ventures, Jump Crypto, FTX Ventures, Placeholder, Galaxy, and Delphi Digital among others. The fundraising pushes Celestia Labs’ valuation to unicorn status....
Into the World of Blockchain Development: A Constructive Guide 2022
Bob Greifeld, Nasdaq Chief Executive once quoted that “Blockchain is the biggest opportunity set we can think of over the next decade or so.”. We can certainly sense the vibe of this new happening in the technical world, which is mentioned by Bob Greifeld. It's been quite a good time since the community is well acquainted with it but the craze never seems to die down. People in tech towns are still talking about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. How companies are all over this technology for support, since it is not only a famous one but a very effective one as well. One of the most demanding in the technological world.
marinelink.com
Tianjin Southwest Maritime to Convert LPG Carrier Pair for Dual-fuel Operations
MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division, MAN PrimeServ, has announced the signing of a contract to retrofit two LPG carriers for Tianjin Southwest Maritime Ltd. – the Chinese liquefied-gas carrier operator. The COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Guangdong) yard will host the respective conversions of the individual MAN B&W 6G60ME-C engines aboard the ‘Gas Gemini’ and ‘Gas Aquarius’ to dual-fuel MAN B&W 6G60ME-LGIP units capable of running on LPG. The two vessels will be retrofitted in parallel, beginning May 30, 2023.
technode.global
India's Drivetrain raises $15M from Elevation Capital, Jungle Ventures, and Venture Highway
Drivetrain AI, Inc., an India-based financial planning, monitoring and decision-making platform, announced Wednesday that it has raised $15 million in funding from Elevation Capital, Jungle Ventures, and Venture Highway. Over 25 renowned angel investors, advisors, founders, and chief experience officers (CXOs) of marquee technology companies have also participated in this...
kitco.com
Talon says its battery minerals processing facility selected for $114M grant by US DOE
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that on a cost-share basis and subject to final negotiations, the US Department of Energy...
Bond With Consumers: Blockchain-Based App Allows Hemp Companies Streamline Their Business
Global Compliance Applications Corp. (GCAC) CSE a Vancouver-based blockchain application company is partnering with two others to offer affordable ways for hemp growers to connect with customers. “GCAC is partnering with ThingBlu Inc., a Washington state-based software-as-a-service agricultural solution, and B&M Products and Services LLP, an Indiana company that contracts...
coinnewsspan.com
Nubank partners with Polygon to launch the web3 ecosystem
Nubank, which is a fintech company, was officially established in the year 2013. The prime objective and aim of the company were the increasing connectivity opportunities with all of the concerned financial institutions of repute. As of now, it has taken a step forward in that very direction and is coming closer to achieving its set goals.
thecoinrise.com
Turkey Deploys Blockchain to Power its e-Human Projects
One of the most active nations in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space is Turkey, and it seeks to accomplish more. In a report by Cointelegraph Turkey on Wednesday, its president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan revealed information about the country’s e-human project which is powered by blockchain. The e-Humaan project...
marinelink.com
Third Multi-fuel Car Carrier Delivered to UECC
The Auto Aspire is the last in a series of three newbuild multi-fuel LNG battery hybrid PCTCs delivered from China’s Jiangnan Shipyard. (Photo: UECC) Norwegian shipping line UECC announced it has taken delivery of its third and final newbuild multi-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) battery hybrid pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) as the company works toward meeting new requirements for low-emission ship operations with the green transformation of its fleet.
thefastmode.com
Foxglove Raises $15M in Funding to Build the Missing Data Stack for Robotics
Foxglove, a startup building an infrastructure stack for robotics, announced that it raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Eclipse Ventures. According to Foxglove, robotics data is fundamentally different from traditional unstructured or structured time-series data. Robots must process and store many parallel streams of data, and a single robot may host multiple cameras, lidar, IMU, and other sensors, while simultaneously monitoring perception, planning, and control output. In addition, this all must run in compute- and bandwidth-constrained environments such as a warehouse or farm.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: U.S. DOE invests $14 million to enhance environmental and wildlife benefits of solar
World has technical potential to host 47.6 PWh of photovoltaic-thermal panels Scientists from the Central European University in Hungary have estimated the global technical potential of photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) energy production by using a high-resolution geospatial model. Wind, solar payback times under a year in some parts of world, says Rystad...
aiexpress.io
Parity Raises CA$8M in Funding
Parity, a Toronto, Canada-based city buildings sustainability firm, raised CA$8M in funding. Backers included Wyse, RET Ventures, and ArcTern Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale its Canadian operations and increase the attain of its SaaS HVAC management expertise all through the US. Led by...
ffnews.com
Fintech Yokoy Proceeds with International Expansion Strategy, Entering Spain
The Swiss company Yokoy continues its growth plan and announces its expansion to Spain, with a local team and office in Madrid to support regional operations. Hereby, the fintech company underlines the great potential for hyperautomation of spend management in the Spanish market and brings its unique end-to-end solution to the southern European region. This follows the opening of the European hub in Amsterdam and the successful closing of the $80M Series B funding round. Yokoy’s platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) and learns on the go. This allows it to significantly reduce human intervention, potential manual errors, and finance team costs.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Proposed regional clean hydrogen hubs to compete for $7 billion in DOE funding
Teams across the United States plan to compete for $7 billion in U.S Department of Energy funding for up to ten regional clean hydrogen hubs. Regional hydrogen hubs are a key element of DOE’s draft National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap. DOE’s strategy aims to advance the use of clean hydrogen in industry, heavy-duty transportation, and long-duration energy storage, through regional hubs and by driving innovation, scale and lower costs across the hydrogen supply chain.
Cannabis Company Craft Global To Go Public Through Merger With BGP
BGP Acquisition Corp. BGPPF BGPAF BGP BGP and Craft 1861 Global, Inc., have entered into a definitive business combination agreement, which is intended to constitute the corporation's qualifying transaction. Craft Global Highlights. Craft Global has entered into exclusive long-term strategic licensing rights partnerships for all cannabinoids with global organizations including...
freightwaves.com
Unlocking the value of supply chain integration
Today’s supply chains are under extreme pressure. From transportation capacity and labor constraints to changing order profiles and more frequent disruptive events, maintaining predictable and cost-effective material flows has never been more complex or challenging. Some solutions to these challenges are obvious, such as implementing new technology to enhance...
aiexpress.io
Ventive Raises £2.5M in Financing
Ventive, an London, UK-based home warmth firm, raised £2.5M in funding. The spherical was led by EMV Capital, the deeptech and enterprise capital specialist, an entirely owned subsidiary of NetScientific plc, the worldwide life sciences and sustainable expertise funding and commercialisation group. The corporate intends to make use of...
How to Participate in the Open Source Project - PQAI - Patent Quality Artificial Intelligence
The power of open source is the power of people. The people rule. -Philippe khan, engineer, entrepreneur, and founder of four technology companies. Open source is an intellectual property destroyer, I can’t imagine something that could be worse than this for the software business and the intellectual property business.
