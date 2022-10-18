Read full article on original website
Betty Stringer Trotter, 83, Orange
Betty Stringer Trotter died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving sister and nephews. She was born to Annabelle and Bill Stringer on October 7, 1939, in Orange, Texas. She treasured growing up in this small town and would tell anyone that would listen...
Deborah Ann Strother, 65, Vidor
Deborah Ann Strother, 65, of Vidor, passed away on October 17, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on January 7, 1957, she was the daughter of Jack Butler and Jonell Mcmurray. Deborah tried to collect as many of the little chicken what nots that she could....
Mattie Susan Carswell, 78, Orange
Mattie Susan Carswell, 78, of Orange, Texas, passed away on October 16, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Pecan Acres Baptist Church in Vidor, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Jared Hollier. Mattie was born in...
Carolyn McClelland Allen, 74, Orange
Carolyn McClelland Allen, 74, of Orange, Texas, passed away on October 15, 2022, at Focused Care in Orange. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at April Sound Church in Montgomery, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Dowen Johnson. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on...
Bridge City High School Alumni Association to honor Distinguished Alumni
Three former Bridge City High School graduates will be honored as Distinguished Alumni by the Bridge City High School Alumni Association on Friday, October 21, 2022. Anita Cone Murchison, class of 1966, Frank Scales, class of 1977 and Steve Worster, class of 1967 who will be honored posthumously. The varsity football team will wear #30 on their helmets for the homecoming game in honor of Worster. The football players will assist in the award presentations to Worster’s two children. Awards will be made prior to the homecoming game at Larry Ward Stadium beginning at 6:30 p.m. and again at The Classic Cardinal Reunion, October 22 at the high school cafeteria.
New Orange Rec Center opens for play
For the past weeks while at work, Anthony Dandridge sometimes looks at the glass door and sees the faces of 12-year-olds peering inside like it's Christmas secret. Well, Christmas arrived early this year. It's ready. The Orange Recreation Center is open for play Wednesday after the obligatory ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
County loses its 'father' of modern ambulance service
Back in 1980, Orange County was about to lose emergency ambulance service. Private providers were pulling out of the unprofitable business. Concerned leaders in industry, government, and the medical profession turned to the local expert on emergency care, David Claybar. Claybar, who ended up the director of the old Orange...
Amy O'Rourke to meet public here Wednesday
The public is invited to meet Amy O'Rourke, the wife of Beto O'Rourke, Democratic candidate for Texas governor. She will be at the historic Orange Train Depot on Green Avenue at beginning at noon, Wednesday, October 19. After meeting people at the depot, she will then go with volunteers walking...
Get tickets now for Designer Purse Bingo
Table space is running out for the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce's Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser set for 6 p.m. Thursday, November 3, at the Orange County Expo Center on FM 1442. The chamber reported on Monday that only four tables are left. Participants will be able to play bingo...
Kaz's Fearless Forecast
JASPER over WEST ORANGE-STARK—The Bulldogs have an unblemished record in District 9-4A while the Mustangs are struggling just to have a possible shot at the state playoffs as the No. 4 seed. This situation will probably be intact when this contest concludes in the Piney Woods Friday night. LITTLE...
New fast food restaurants planned for Pinehurst, Orange
Local fast food fans will have more places to get their favorite meals as McDonald's and Whataburger are working on new restaurants in the Greater Orange area. Chick-fil-A in Orange will be getting a Texas-favorite competitor on 16th Street near Interstate 10 in Orange as the state's beloved Whataburger is planning a new $3.1 million restaurant at 3724 16th Street.
Bobcats have bye this week
The Orangefield Bobcats have their bye this week. The Bobcats are undefeated in their four district games sitting in first place. Last week was another blowout win for Orangefield. The Bobcats clawed the Hardin Hornets 61-7 after rolling up a forty point-lead in the first half for the second game in a row.
Bears try for two straight wins
Little Cypress-Mauriceville has a winning record entering Week 9 of the high school football season. The Bears though will be looking for their first back-to-back wins this Friday night. Last Friday LCM travelled to Livingston to play the Lions who had won three straight games including a rout of district...
