CNY Business Will Pay for Your Civil Service Exam Fee for Correctional Officers
A Central New York business is offering an incentive to those who are thinking about taking the upcoming civil service exam for Oneida County Correctional Officer. Mountainside Medical Equipment in Marcy will reimburse the $25 fee required to take take the test. The company is a medical supplier and is behind the popular Mountain Ice relief gel for muscle pain and arthritis.
UPDATE: ‘Shelter-in-Place’ for Stevens Street lifted
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that the shelter-in-place for Stevens Street has been lifted and the situation has been resolved peacefully. What is known at this time is an individual with a gun was barricaded in a home on Stevens Street in Utica. The situation...
Where and When – Early Voting in Oneida, Herkimer, and Madison Counties
We're a little more than a week away from the start of early voting in New York State. Early voting for the 2022 General Election begins on Saturday, October 29 and continues through Sunday, November 6. In-person voting at local polling stations will be conducted as usual on Tuesday, November 8.
Gov. Hochul Announces Progress Toward Boosting New York’s Unscrewed Aircraft Systems Industry
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site has secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly uncrewed aircraft systems – commonly referred to as drones – beyond visual line of sight across the entire 50 miles of airspace within New York’s Drone Corridor.
Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
Great News! Another Chick-fil-A is Opening in Upstate NY; But Where?
Get you taste buds ready, you now have another spot in Upstate New York to visit if you want a delicious chicken sandwich. This is something many Central and Upstate New Yorkers have wanted for years. Now their prayers have been answered as more and more Chick-fil-A locations have been popping up all over the state.
Former Oneida City Chamberlain arrested, stealing over $78,000 in city funds
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Oneida City Chamberlain Nancy Andrews was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 from the city over the past 14 years, according to New York State Police, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, and Madison County District Attorney William G. Gabor. 77-year-old Nancy Andrews is charged with allegedly stealing $78,881.55 in […]
Brown’s School Of Judo Of Utica Students Win Big Near Albany New York
Several jujitsu students from Utica just won big at a competition out near Albany. The 2022 Jason Morris Judo Championships in Burnt Hills, near Albany, took place on Sunday October 9th. People from all over the world came to compete including competitors from Canada, Ukraine, Germany, France, Columbia and more. Nine members of Brown's Judo of Utica went with Sensei Brown, and made our area very proud.
Local: American Red Cross Aids Seven After Rome Fire
UTICA, NY, October 19—Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to seven people in two families, after a fire Monday on Floyd Avenue in Rome, Oneida County. The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for...
Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
140 Syracuse police officers sign up for wellness checks
Research from the U.S. Justice Department shows law enforcement officers are facing more threats to their health and wellness than ever before. Over the course of this week, 140 police officers signed up for wellness checks. Syracuse Chief Joe Cecile said he is proud of the turnout, especially because it’s the department’s first year doing the event.
Gave Herself a Bonus? Ilion Woman Accused of Taking $27k From Utica Lawfirm
An employee of a Utica-area attorney's office is accused of illegally upping her paychecks, to the tune of $27,000 over the course of a year. Utica police say they were contacted by the attorney's office over concerns that one of their employees had stolen the money. The issued was raised following an audit conducted by an outside accounting firm, police said.
Chenango County man accused of setting fire at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested a Chenango County man earlier this week after he allegedly lit a trash can on fire in a hospital room at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. The incident happened on Oct. 17 and led to the evacuation of several nearby rooms...
Cortland Police & State Liquor Authority raid The Stone Lounge
The City of Cortland Police Department assisted the New York State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles in raiding The Stone Lounge on Main Street for underage drinking Wednesday evening, according to a city police report. The report noted that during the investigation, 94 individuals were in the bar....
GET OUT! Syracuse Man Sets Shower Curtain On Fire to Make Guests Leave
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]. A Syracuse man recently found a not-so-subtle way to get...
Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
Rome Police Offer Friendly Reminder With Street Parking Change Coming
Rome Police are reminding city residents about an upcoming seasonal change in parking policy. Beginning on November 1, overnight parking on city streets is prohibited between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. The overnight restriction is in place through March 31. Overnight parking in Rome is allowed between...
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person, Multiple Agencies Looking for This Man
Four local police agencies are looking for a Rome man on several warrants, including weapons charges. Police are looking for 40-year-old Joseph E. Flock, last known to be living in the Rome area. Flock is wanted by Oneida City Police on Criminal Possession of a Firearm, according to Sgt Mike...
Mom & Daughter Stalked at CNY Walmart Prompting Situational Awareness Talk!
A viral video of a mom and daughter being stalked at a Central New York Walmart is prompting a "situational awareness" talk with our "gun guy" Matt Mallory from PS&Ed on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica and is Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
