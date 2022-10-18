ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Lite 98.7

CNY Business Will Pay for Your Civil Service Exam Fee for Correctional Officers

A Central New York business is offering an incentive to those who are thinking about taking the upcoming civil service exam for Oneida County Correctional Officer. Mountainside Medical Equipment in Marcy will reimburse the $25 fee required to take take the test. The company is a medical supplier and is behind the popular Mountain Ice relief gel for muscle pain and arthritis.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: ‘Shelter-in-Place’ for Stevens Street lifted

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that the shelter-in-place for Stevens Street has been lifted and the situation has been resolved peacefully. What is known at this time is an individual with a gun was barricaded in a home on Stevens Street in Utica. The situation...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
ONEIDA, NY
Lite 98.7

Brown’s School Of Judo Of Utica Students Win Big Near Albany New York

Several jujitsu students from Utica just won big at a competition out near Albany. The 2022 Jason Morris Judo Championships in Burnt Hills, near Albany, took place on Sunday October 9th. People from all over the world came to compete including competitors from Canada, Ukraine, Germany, France, Columbia and more. Nine members of Brown's Judo of Utica went with Sensei Brown, and made our area very proud.
UTICA, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local: American Red Cross Aids Seven After Rome Fire

UTICA, NY, October 19—Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to seven people in two families, after a fire Monday on Floyd Avenue in Rome, Oneida County. The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
ROME, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

140 Syracuse police officers sign up for wellness checks

Research from the U.S. Justice Department shows law enforcement officers are facing more threats to their health and wellness than ever before. Over the course of this week, 140 police officers signed up for wellness checks. Syracuse Chief Joe Cecile said he is proud of the turnout, especially because it’s the department’s first year doing the event.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Gave Herself a Bonus? Ilion Woman Accused of Taking $27k From Utica Lawfirm

An employee of a Utica-area attorney's office is accused of illegally upping her paychecks, to the tune of $27,000 over the course of a year. Utica police say they were contacted by the attorney's office over concerns that one of their employees had stolen the money. The issued was raised following an audit conducted by an outside accounting firm, police said.
UTICA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Police & State Liquor Authority raid The Stone Lounge

The City of Cortland Police Department assisted the New York State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles in raiding The Stone Lounge on Main Street for underage drinking Wednesday evening, according to a city police report. The report noted that during the investigation, 94 individuals were in the bar....
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
SYRACUSE, NY
