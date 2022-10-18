Read full article on original website
Related
Build a Better Business Conference and Torch Awards set for Nov. 1
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two upcoming events in one day with the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana and SCORE are ready to help you build a better business and celebrate those already leading in the community. Learn more about the BBB and SCORE’s Build a Better Business...
Meet the Candidates: Jorge Fernandez
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’re slowly getting closer to the election and as your local election headquarters, we’re getting to know the candidates with our Meet the Candidates segment. Democrat Jorge Fernandez is running for District 3’s Allen County Commissioners seat. Learn more about him in...
Meet the Candidates: Don Wyss
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is your local election headquarters. As we head to the general election, we are getting to know the candidates with our Meet the Candidates segment. Republican Don Wyss is running for the District 4 Allen County Council seat. Learn more about him...
Mayor Henry responds to questions posed by Councilman Jason Arp
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 obtained a copy Friday of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s response to questions posed by Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp regarding Henry’s crash and subsequent OWI arrest. The response said the following about any future inquiries into the...
Volunteers give back with green initiative in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Locals can give back to nature Saturday in an annual effort to help trees grow and flourish in parks and trails throughout the area. Volunteers can do their part to help the environment with the Great Tree Canopy Comeback, an event that centers on forest regeneration near the Rivergreenway and other trails around Fort Wayne and New Haven.
Students shave principal’s head, tape teacher to a wall to celebrate fundraiser
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Students at Most Precious Blood Catholic School wrapped up a fundraiser to raise money for new recess equipment Friday. The reward? Students were allowed to tape a teacher to the wall and shave the principal’s head. The students raised over $6,000 through Money...
At the Library: Rolland Center for Lincoln Research
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rolland Center at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library is ready for you to learn all things Abraham Lincoln. Learn more about what’s being offered at the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research in the interview above. The hours for...
Woman admits to bilking Fort Wayne homeowners associations, will pay back $180K
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman who admitted to bilking several Fort Wayne homeowners associations out of more than $180,000 now must pay back the money she stole and will likely spend time in prison. Lisa Austin Downey pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud in U.S....
9 kids now have access to mobility with ride-on cars through Fort Wayne program
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine children now have an innovative way to navigate mobility challenges through a program in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne chapter of “Go Baby Go!” is made up of occupational and physical therapists, engineers, students, and volunteers who work to provide kids with various abilities access to mobility and independence through modified ride-on toy cars, according to the website.
Salvation Army in search of bell ringers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking to give back this holiday season?. The Salvation Army of Allen County is looking for bell ringing volunteers for the 2022 holiday season. According to a Facebook post, The Salvation Army will be kicking off its campaign soon. Volunteers will be responsible for...
Farm in Decatur has fall fun for all ages
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is the last day to celebrate fall at Steele Farms, a family favorite in Decatur. The farm opened to the public for its 13th season in September, and wraps up the week before Halloween. Steele Farms has activities for all ages, including a play...
Drunk driver hits house in Waterloo; $100K in damages
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating after an alleged drunk driver crashed a car into a Waterloo home early Sunday morning. Police with the Waterloo Marshal’s Office began investigating just before 5 a.m. at a home on West Union Street, also known as US 6. Police determined a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander hit the home, and an investigation was opened for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a release.
Run in costume: Girls on the Run running program holding 5K
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local organization that teaches girls to be “joyful, healthy and confident” is set to hold its season-ending 5K the day before Halloween – and you can participate IN COSTUME. Girls on the Run of Northeast Indiana will hold its Fall...
Leo celebrates fall season with first annual market
LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is invited to enjoy a day filled with shopping, treats and fall-themed activities on Saturday at a town in northeast Allen County. Head to Leo-Cedarville for the town’s first annual Autumn Market on Main. Shop boutiques along Main Street as well as...
Homeless camp broken up on a private, wooded lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to reports of a homeless camp in the area of 3500 W. State Blvd. According the police, it was a large camp “having a large number of tarps, blankets and tents strung about in a community fashion.”
Nonprofit holds gala to fund dreams of young artists, entrepreneurs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A gala on Saturday supports young artists and entrepreneurs through the efforts of a local nonprofit. According to the Facebook event, the first Making Dreams Come True Gala is a night of storytelling and entertainment, with dinner and drinks included. Jamal Robinson founded the...
WATCH: Candy falls from the sky in helicopter drop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trick-or-treaters didn’t have to knock on doors for candy Saturday– instead, it fell straight from the sky. Ahead of Halloween, a helicopter flew over an empty field for the “Heli-ween Candy Drop”, with families waiting a safe distance away to collect the goodies.
FWPD cancels Public Safety Alert for FW man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night. Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”. Carpio was last seen at...
Outdoor passes through Visit Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Visit Fort Wayne has free mobile passes for Fort Wayne’s parks and trails. The hikes, bikes and paddles mobile pass allows people to explore more than 120 miles of trails around the area. Marketing Coordinator, Emily Hill says this is one way for people to see the trails more.
Ohio Highway Patrol investigates 3-car crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-car crash that happened Saturday around 9:40 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that Johnathan Miller, from Bryan, was driving a 2014 Cadillac ATC going east on U.S. 6 when he rear-ended a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Joshua Seip of Defiance. Because he was speeding, the patrol said Miller’s car continued forward and hit an oncoming 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Shanea Herman of Edgerton.
