OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
Fox News

Julia Roberts and George Clooney discuss 'no dating policy' and becoming 'fast friends'

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are back together again on the silver screen for the first time in more than five years with their new romantic comedy, "Ticket to Paradise." They first worked together in 2001's "Ocean's Eleven" and collaborated again two years later on "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind." While the Hollywood stars earned their stripes in the industry, dating each other was never part of their stories.
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s First Red Carpet Event As a Married Couple Proves They’re Still in Newlywed Bliss

It’s been almost three months, and we’re still not over the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married. Their 20-year romance is truly a story fit for Hollywood, and everyone has been itching to see how the newlyweds have been since their elopement in Las Vegas. And how are they doing? Well, their first red-carpet appearance as husband and wife may give you a few clues.
SAN MARINO, CA
Page Six

The sneakers stars like Olivia Wilde and Mila Kunis love are back in stock

What do Ben Affleck, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis have in common (besides being A-list actors, that is)? They all dress down with shoes from Løci. While the sustainable sneaker brand’s classic kicks have become a celebrity go-to, the Løci Nine ($170) will set you back less than similarly star-loved kicks from brands like Golden Goose and Common Projects. And right now, a celeb-loved colorway of the 100% vegan shoes — which frequently fly off the shelves — is back in stock on the brand’s website. Eva Longoria, Mila Kunis and Olivia Wilde all own the black-and-stone version, which is — don’t worry,...
Delish

Meghan Markle Just Revealed Prince Harry's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant

There are plenty of things we'd love to know about the royals, but we have to admit that the list of their favorite fast food restaurants ranks pretty high. Well, we've just been gifted with a nugget—or more appropriately, a cheeseburger—of intel thanks to Meghan Markle. In a...
TODAY.com

John Stamos reveals the unexpected way he met Julia Roberts

John Stamos is revealing the unexpected way he first met Hollywood star Julia Roberts — and it's all thanks to late "Pretty Woman" director Garry Marshall. During a recent interview on SiriusXM’s "The Jess Cagle Show," the former “Full House” star revealed that he visited the ailing Marshall, whom he called "one of my mentors," at the hospital when "Pretty Woman" star Roberts appeared seemingly out of nowhere.
Delish

See Walker Hayes And His "Super Hot" Wife Wow Fans During Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Walker Hayes is a lucky man. After more than a decade in the industry, the 42-year-old country singer's career caught fire over the past year, thanks to his insanely catchy lyrics and viral TikTok dances. But not only that, the singer has also been married to his stunning wife, Laney, for 18 years! The two are pretty inseparable, and have even been on tour with their six children lately! During that time the duo made a stop in Nashville for the CMT Artists of the Year awards.
NASHVILLE, TN

