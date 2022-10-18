ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NESN

NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Bills Bet Down

After a big road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills have again been bet down as the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Buffalo Bills +290 (Last week: +450, #1) The...
The Ringer

NFL Power Rankings: New York Football on the Rise in Week 7

The Buffalo Bills are still the best team in the NFL, but the rest of the league is mired in parity. Both the New York Giants and New York Jets are two of the eight teams with at least four wins this season, and have catapulted up the rankings, from 27th and 28th, respectively, in my preseason power rankings to the top half of the league. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continue their freefall after back-to-back losses against both aforementioned New York teams.
Yardbarker

NFL Power Rankings: “The Raiders Are The Best 1-4 Team”

Being called the best 1-4 NFL team is a nice compliment. It means that if not for a mental mistake here or there, perhaps a missed tackle or even a fumble, your record would look entirely different. For the Las Vegas Raiders, it’s a friendly endorsement. Be that as it may, it doesn’t erase the fact that the team currently holds the second overall pick. Coming off their bye week, the Raiders did well in the latest NFL power rankings, which were posted on the league’s website.
ESPN

Tony Romo's Bills-Chiefs prediction tops NFL quotes of week

The "Tony Romo has supernatural predictive abilities" argument gets stronger, highlighting our NFL quotes of the week. Announcer, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and possible psychic Tony Romo, during the first quarter of Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills ended up winning the game 24-20.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How the NFL Has Caught up to Kyle Shanahan’s Scheme

SANTA CLARA -- No offense in the NFL has underperformed more than the 49ers offense this season. They have some of the best weapons in the NFL -- Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle -- and yet their offense ranks just 18th in yards and 19th in points. To understand why, you must understand Kyle Shanahan's scheme.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The last thing Tua Tagovailoa remembers was getting tackled by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. After that, it wasn’t until he was at the hospital at University of Cincinnati medical facilities and some of the ambulance ride there when he regained consciousness following his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the second quarter of that Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dak Prescott Says He Will Start for Cowboys vs. Lions Sunday

At long last, Dak is back. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters Thursday that he will start the team’s Week 7 game against the Lions, marking his first return to the field since injuring his thumb in Week 1. Prescott was injured during the team’s 19-3 loss to the...
KRMG

Cardinals use two pick-6s in first half to down Saints 42-34

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Marco Wilson and Isaiah Simmons scored touchdowns on two pick-6s late in the first half and used that stunning change in momentum to lift the Arizona Cardinals over the New Orleans Saints 42-34 on Thursday night. The Cardinals (3-4) snapped an eight-game home...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Conflicting NFL, College Schedules Contributing to CFP Expansion Delay

View the original article to see embedded media. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers met in Dallas on Thursday in the latest round of meetings surrounding potential expansion. Exiting the meetings on Thursday, there was no official update regarding timeline of expansion of the playoff. “They made progress. They’re...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 7 schedule rankings and predictions

Starting in the desert (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) NFL Week 7 opens with the New Orleans Saints paying a visit to the Arizona Cardinals in the desert, which is a battle of teams searching for momentum— a middle-of-the-pack game. Prediction: Cardinals, 37-31.  Beyond Thursday night, we're looking ahead to Sunday and Monday. So which games are worth keeping an eye on? Here's the Week 7 breakdown, with predictions for each game.  13. Chicago Bears at New England Patriots, MNF (Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports) Perfect synergy as Bill Belichick gets the win that pushes him past George Halas on the all-time coaching list. That is...
ESPN

Week 6's top NFL Twitter trolls include Chargers, Jets, Eagles

For the first time ever, the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets all have a winning record through six games. The Giants and Jets both have four upset wins in 2022, marking the first time multiple teams have done this in the same season. It also ties the most upset wins within the first six games in the Super Bowl era.
