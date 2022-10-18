Read full article on original website
Colts get Big Bump in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings
How far did the Indianapolis Colts rise in ESPN's Power Rankings after avenging their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS. The Titans are a 2.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 7...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox. The Chiefs are a 3.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week...
NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Bills Bet Down
After a big road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills have again been bet down as the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Buffalo Bills +290 (Last week: +450, #1) The...
The Ringer
NFL Power Rankings: New York Football on the Rise in Week 7
The Buffalo Bills are still the best team in the NFL, but the rest of the league is mired in parity. Both the New York Giants and New York Jets are two of the eight teams with at least four wins this season, and have catapulted up the rankings, from 27th and 28th, respectively, in my preseason power rankings to the top half of the league. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continue their freefall after back-to-back losses against both aforementioned New York teams.
Yardbarker
NFL Power Rankings: “The Raiders Are The Best 1-4 Team”
Being called the best 1-4 NFL team is a nice compliment. It means that if not for a mental mistake here or there, perhaps a missed tackle or even a fumble, your record would look entirely different. For the Las Vegas Raiders, it’s a friendly endorsement. Be that as it may, it doesn’t erase the fact that the team currently holds the second overall pick. Coming off their bye week, the Raiders did well in the latest NFL power rankings, which were posted on the league’s website.
ESPN
Tony Romo's Bills-Chiefs prediction tops NFL quotes of week
The "Tony Romo has supernatural predictive abilities" argument gets stronger, highlighting our NFL quotes of the week. Announcer, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and possible psychic Tony Romo, during the first quarter of Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills ended up winning the game 24-20.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. The 22-year-old went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice after suffering a right shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How the NFL Has Caught up to Kyle Shanahan’s Scheme
SANTA CLARA -- No offense in the NFL has underperformed more than the 49ers offense this season. They have some of the best weapons in the NFL -- Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle -- and yet their offense ranks just 18th in yards and 19th in points. To understand why, you must understand Kyle Shanahan's scheme.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The last thing Tua Tagovailoa remembers was getting tackled by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. After that, it wasn’t until he was at the hospital at University of Cincinnati medical facilities and some of the ambulance ride there when he regained consciousness following his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the second quarter of that Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘He’s still flying’: WR DeSean Jackson hoping to give Ravens offense a spark in 15th season
When the Ravens signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson to the practice squad Tuesday, one question came to mind: Does the 15-year veteran still have the eye-popping speed that made him a three-time Pro Bowl selection?. After Wednesday’s practice, Lamar Jackson had an answer. “He’s still flying,” the Ravens’ star...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak Prescott Says He Will Start for Cowboys vs. Lions Sunday
At long last, Dak is back. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters Thursday that he will start the team’s Week 7 game against the Lions, marking his first return to the field since injuring his thumb in Week 1. Prescott was injured during the team’s 19-3 loss to the...
Details Emerge From Blockbuster Christian McCaffrey Trade
NFL star Christian McCaffrey is heading back to the Bay Area. The Stanford product and Carolina Panthers star is being traded to the San Francisco 49ers. Details surrounding the blockbuster trade are starting to emerge. The Niners are going all-in, to say the least. The 49ers are ...
Panthers trading Pro-Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey to 49ers, sources say
BACK TO THE BAY! Sources tell ESPN, the Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers.
Cardinals use two pick-6s in first half to down Saints 42-34
GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Marco Wilson and Isaiah Simmons scored touchdowns on two pick-6s late in the first half and used that stunning change in momentum to lift the Arizona Cardinals over the New Orleans Saints 42-34 on Thursday night. The Cardinals (3-4) snapped an eight-game home...
NFL Power Rankings: Mosh Pit of Mediocrity Leads to Crowded Week 6
As teams in the middle of the pack enter survival mode, will any team emerge to lock in the No. 2 spot behind the Bills?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Conflicting NFL, College Schedules Contributing to CFP Expansion Delay
View the original article to see embedded media. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers met in Dallas on Thursday in the latest round of meetings surrounding potential expansion. Exiting the meetings on Thursday, there was no official update regarding timeline of expansion of the playoff. “They made progress. They’re...
NFL Week 7 schedule rankings and predictions
Starting in the desert (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) NFL Week 7 opens with the New Orleans Saints paying a visit to the Arizona Cardinals in the desert, which is a battle of teams searching for momentum— a middle-of-the-pack game. Prediction: Cardinals, 37-31. Beyond Thursday night, we're looking ahead to Sunday and Monday. So which games are worth keeping an eye on? Here's the Week 7 breakdown, with predictions for each game. 13. Chicago Bears at New England Patriots, MNF (Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports) Perfect synergy as Bill Belichick gets the win that pushes him past George Halas on the all-time coaching list. That is...
ESPN
Week 6's top NFL Twitter trolls include Chargers, Jets, Eagles
For the first time ever, the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets all have a winning record through six games. The Giants and Jets both have four upset wins in 2022, marking the first time multiple teams have done this in the same season. It also ties the most upset wins within the first six games in the Super Bowl era.
