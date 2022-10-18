ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, VA

Veterans Voices: Back of the Dragon Welcome Center

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkSUT_0idzVxnx00

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Did you know one of the beloved staples of Tazewell County was created by a veteran?

Two abducted children from VA, found safe

The Back of the Dragon Welcome Center is a destination for riding enthusiasts – 32 miles of winding curves and unparalleled excitement.

And a labor of love of a local veteran who wanted to continue to serve his country.

Larry Davidson, the Founder, is a retired E-8 Master Sergeant. He served in the Vietnam era and even flew Presidential Support for President Nixon. And while this stretch of road is a world away from the jungles of Vietnam, Davison saw a new battlefront to tackle here. A commercial one.

Davidson said he set out with 12 shirts and a mission to sell his business idea.

“I say this only in America can you go and so I rode on the road and talked to motorcyclists, and I sold all 12 of the t-shirts and I thought well from a standpoint of entrepreneurship we may have something here,” Davidson said.

He brought in his daughter Beth and son-in-law Justin Takach to become the brewer for the Welcome Center.

Takach served as a Sergeant 1st class in the U.S. Army. He went on five deployments and spent time in Iraq where he was medically discharged.

Help a local Veteran celebrate his 100th birthday by sending a card

Takach at first learned of brewing from a master brewer in Wytheville. He said now he can brew on his own and create his own tasty cocktails.

“My favorite part of the entire job or experience is having something on tap that I made and watching people pour it and that smile go across their face or I like to interact with people,” Takach said.

When Davidson came back to the states, he worked as a coal miner but decided his calling was still in serving his country. He went back to work as a combat engineer in the first infantry division.

Davidson said those were some of the best moments of his life.

“I really enjoyed that part and miss that part. I miss the comradery, I miss the people I worked with and to me, that was the honor within itself,” Davidson said.

Takach said there was no better time than the present to get this welcome center up and running.

Raleigh County Deputy honored for saving man’s life

“It’s been a blessing not only to our family, but I believe the community and Tazewell County, Southwest Virginia as a whole, thanks to this guy,” Takach said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Help a local Veteran celebrate his 100th birthday by sending a card

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local World War II Veteran is celebrating his 100th special day on November, 14, 2022 and the VA Medical Center is is asking the community to help celebrate! Mr. Wilburn Vest of Princeton, WV served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1945. Just after Veteran’s Day passes, he will celebrate his […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson visits Child Protect Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Child Protect of Mercer County received a special visitor on Thursday, October 20, 2022. United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson toured Child Protect and congratulated the organization on a three-year grant they received. Thompson said he’s still seeing the same challenges he once saw when […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Veterans Day and Christmas Parades in Beckley seeking entries

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, November 11, 2022, the American Legion Post 32 and the Beckley-Raleigh County Veterans Parade Committee will be hosting the annual Veterans Parade beginning at 11:00 A.M. At Park Middle School, the Veterans Parade line-up will take place between 9:00 A.M. and 10:45 A.M., which will have floats and vehicles […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Two unique events coming to McDowell County later this week

WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Two cultural events that are unique to West Virginia are coming up this weekend in Welch, West Virginia. Stories and Music from Coal Towns and ‘Afrolachian’ hip-hop will be spreading culture in Southern West Virginia. ‘Stories and Music from Coal Towns in Wales and West Virginia’ will be performed on Friday, […]
WELCH, WV
WVNS

Carpenter’s Corner Celebrates 18 Years

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A soup kitchen in downtown Beckley celebrated 18 years of service on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Carpenter`s Corner offers the community a hot lunch, free of charge, every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.The group’s motto is “Serving Christ by Serving Others.”Volunteers said on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, they believe in the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WFXR

Proposed sober living house concerns some town residents in Fries

FRIES, Va. (WFXR)– After a recent Town Council meeting, a proposed halfway house is sparking concern among residents of Fries, Virginia. The purpose of the sober living house is to help recovering drug addicts and alcoholics acclimate back into regular everyday living. It is located in one of the most historic buildings in the downtown […]
FRIES, VA
WVNS

Railroad Days return to Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – When you hear that train rolling around the bend in Southern West Virginia, you know it can only mean one thing. Hinton Railroad Days are back. After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Summers County’s biggest celebration of the year finally makes its return. The festival celebrates all things Hinton […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Mountain Valley students receive gift from local Universities

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Students in Mercer County received a gift from local Universities today. Every year, third graders in Mercer County receive a dictionary courtesy of the dictionary project. Concord and Bluefield State Universities and the Rotary Clubs of Bluefield and Princeton all help to fund the event. Today, Mountain Valley Elementary was chosen […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Abandoned building demolished in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield started cleanup on an abandoned structure today. The City of Bluefield, along with The West Virginia Auditors office were on hand to bring down an abandoned house on Hill Avenue. Money was awarded to help bring down structures all over the state from the West Virginia Legislature.  The […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Heart of God Ministries hosting vaccine clinic October 20

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team is hosting a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster, and vaccine clinic in Beckley this Thursday. On Thursday, October 20th the free testing and vaccination clinic will be at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Princeton Police Department’s Explorers Program starts October 29

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Princeton’s Police Department announced the return of its Explorer’s Program today. The Princeton Police Department has announced its Explorer’s Program will begin October 29, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Princeton.  Some of the topics taught in the up coming weeks will be, Halloween safety, gun safety, bullying and […]
PRINCETON, WV
bjournal.com

Youngkin, Griffin announce eight economic development projects in SW Va.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin was in Wise County last Friday to reaffirm his goal to invest in nuclear energy and place a small modular reactor (SMR) in Southwest Virginia. The visit came in the wake of the Youngkin administrations announcement of a far-reaching energy plan that many in the regional economic development sector hope will open up ample opportunities for the Southeast corner of the commonwealth, which has experienced economic hardship during the decline of coal production.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Wise County Goodwill employees credited with saving a life

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County Goodwill store employees are being credited with saving a woman’s life on Tuesday. Security camera video shows the moment a woman collapsed and team members jumped into action. “We all worked as a team,” Goodwill Team Lead Cathy Lane said. “We did what we had been trained to […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Daycare center in Tazewell County forced to close after violations

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Education issued an order for a Tazewell County daycare center to close its doors. The order comes after an investigation found violations dealing with daycare operations.59News recently obtained the order. In the order, it said quote, “It is therefore ordered that the Bright Beginnings Child Care Development […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Amendment 2 Panel held at Concord University

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Ahead of the upcoming elections, Concord University held a panel discussion on Amendment 2, which is sparking controversy across the state. Amendment 2 will make significant changes to West Virginia’s Constitution. It would affect personal property and vehicle taxes. In addition, it could also result in reductions in county budgets throughout […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Three local counties bring water system to area in need

Raleigh, Mercer, and Summers counties are coming together to bring a water system to a rural area that needs it. The Counties of Raleigh, Mercer and Summers have agreed to fund a plan to connect the communities from Camp Creek in Mercer County and the community of Dunns to the Cool Ridge Public Service District.  Raleigh […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Craft Library passes out hot meals to veterans

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – One business in Mercer County showed their appreciation to local veterans with a warm meal. The Craft Library in Bluefield passed out free lunches to any former servicemembers who wanted one on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. They served more than 70 hot meals to veterans, and the event was sponsored by […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy