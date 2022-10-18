ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan, 95K in West Michigan

By Madalyn Buursma
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UZ6E_0idzVwvE00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say.

Around 95,000 of those returned absentee ballots are from West Michigan, according to data from the state. Grand Rapids residents have turned in 8,945 ballots. Every county in West Michigan has turned in over 1,000 ballots:

  • Allegan County: 4,477
  • Barry County: 2,370
  • Berrien County: 3,654
  • Branch County: 1,545
  • Calhoun County: 4,126
  • Cass County: 1,204
  • Ionia County: 1,959
  • Kalamazoo County: 12,564
  • Kent County: 31,855
  • Mecosta County: 1,885
  • Montcalm County: 1,921
  • Muskegon County: 5,825
  • Newaygo County: 1,634
  • Oceana County: 1,024
  • Ottawa County: 15,185
  • St. Joseph County: 1,064
  • Van Buren County: 2,701

A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release.

The Debate for Governor: Dixon and Whitmer sling mud amid questions about abortion, schools, crime

Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online or at your local clerk’s office. If you already have an absentee ballot that is completed and signed, you can mail or deliver it to your local clerk’s office or drop it at a drop box. It needs to be received by your local clerk’s office before 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

More information about absentee ballots and registering to vote can be found at michigan.gov/vote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Mid-Michigan treatment courts mark milestone in recoveries

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As substance abuse dots the national headlines, some mid-Michigan courts have looked at tackling the issue with a different approach. The effort to battle addiction and drug abuse has taken many forms in recent years,including stronger enforcement to expanding resources to help victims. One Ingham County woman said she wouldn’t be […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Michigan retailers See Sales Increase

Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 …. Investigators are looking for a Fremont family, worried that no one has seen them for four days and about recent erratic behavior from the father. (Oct. 20, 2022) Izzo press conference part 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Prop 1 proposal

Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 …. Investigators are looking for a Fremont family, worried that no one has seen them for four days and about recent erratic behavior from the father. (Oct. 20, 2022) Izzo press conference part 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

First Raising Cane's to Open in Michigan

10-18 Coast Guard Superior Rescue. Sosebee talks releasing officer-involved shooting …. On Saturday afternoon, Teresa Osborne, 51, and her teenage son were found unresponsive in their home on Elsinore Drive near South Minges Road on the south side of Battle Creek. (Oct. 17, 2022) Mobile app helping the visually impaired...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan man falls victim to homeless labor scam

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Operation homeless is sweeping the nation. Criminals are targeting homeless people, promising them money if they cash counterfeit checks. One local mother says her son was recently the victim of this scam and is in jail because of it. The woman told 6 News her son had been staying at a […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan groups hope to decriminalize mushrooms, other drugs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Marijuana has been legal in Michigan for years. Now a group of people is hoping other types of drugs could be next. “This is kind of the culmination of a few years’ work,” said Myc Williams, Director of Michigan Innovative for Community Healing. The group Decriminalize Nature Michigan came together at […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Proposal 2 addresses voting rights

Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 …. Investigators are looking for a Fremont family, worried that no one has seen them for four days and about recent erratic behavior from the father. (Oct. 20, 2022) Izzo press conference part 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Drug recovery coach says MI drug bust highlights opioid crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the last five years, Katlin Powell has been helping people start their drug addiction recovery journey. But before she could help others, she said she faced many of the same challenges. “I was homeless when I was on drugs. I was with a bad man. Now, I have an amazing […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan National Guard staffing steady amid US recruiting lows

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – National Guard officials in Washington said last month the service has missed a recruiting goal by thousands. While Michigan’s numbers remain high, officials say there are some challenges ahead. “We got the bodies now. But we’re trying to get ahead of it before we do fall behind. So, every day, every […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy