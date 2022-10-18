ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Andrew McAdoo talks campaign with News10

 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The November general election is just days away and News10 is speaking with the candidates Congress and the state legislature.

Democrat Andrew McAdoo is trying to unseat Republican Mary Beth Walsh in the State Assembly’s 112th district.

McAdoo, who launched his own telecom company, is warning against big tech. He said those technology companies have a stronghold on business and society.

“Big tech uses our activity online, they package it and monetize it, that is their product,” said McAdoo. He adds, “I believe big tech is more powerful than the federal government.”

McAdoo sat down with News10 to discuss the other issues facing the 112th district.

