Victoria claims to be honoring Kay Chancellor's legacyCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate, Tucker, and Chelsea must answer tough questionsCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 10: Confrontations and ConfessionsSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Ashley and Esther return to The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
The Young and the Restless Monday spoiler: Tucker crashes Skyle's special day and causes panic in Genoa CityCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
