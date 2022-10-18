ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
GREEN BAY, WI
49erswebzone

49ers-Chiefs Injury Report: Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward practice; Talanoa Hufanga still in concussion protocol

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 7 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive end Nick Bosa, tackle Trent Williams, and safety Jimmie Ward practiced on Wednesday. Bosa missed this past Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury. Williams has not played or practiced since suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Yardbarker

Vikings Sign WR Blake Proehl To Practice Squad

Proehl, 23, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year and spent the season on injured reserve. He was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and waived a few days ago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Darren Waller News

In Week 5, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller suffered a hamstring injury. It appears that injury will keep him off the field this Sunday against the Houston Texans. For the second straight practice, Waller was listed as a non-participant. He even said that he's "likely out" for Week 7.
Yardbarker

Report: Packers WR Randall Cobb (ankle) out 2-4 weeks

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb avoided serious injury but will be sidelined 2 to 4 weeks with an ankle sprain, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The team originally feared that Cobb broke his ankle. Cobb, 32, was carted to the locker room during the second half of the Packers'...
GREEN BAY, WI

