The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
Robert Griffin III Has Major Free Agent Suggestion For The Packers
After suffering a right ankle sprain in Green Bay's 27-10 loss to the Jets last week, Randall Cobb is likely to miss several games. To fill in for the injured Cobb, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III thinks the Packers should target Odell Beckham Jr. to fill the void in their receiving core. ...
49ers-Chiefs Injury Report: Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward practice; Talanoa Hufanga still in concussion protocol
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 7 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive end Nick Bosa, tackle Trent Williams, and safety Jimmie Ward practiced on Wednesday. Bosa missed this past Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury. Williams has not played or practiced since suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.
49ers add quarterback and cornerback to practice squad ahead of Chiefs game
The San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of quarterback Kurt Benkert and cornerback Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad. To make room, the team has released linebacker Buddy Johnson and kicker Sam Sloman from the practice squad. The 49ers Communications staff provided the following rundowns. Benkert originally entered the NFL...
Vikings Sign WR Blake Proehl To Practice Squad
Proehl, 23, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year and spent the season on injured reserve. He was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and waived a few days ago.
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Darren Waller News
In Week 5, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller suffered a hamstring injury. It appears that injury will keep him off the field this Sunday against the Houston Texans. For the second straight practice, Waller was listed as a non-participant. He even said that he's "likely out" for Week 7.
Commanders Injury Update: WR Jahan Dotson to Return vs. Packers; Aaron Rodgers Questionable?
When the Washington Commanders lost rookie receiver Jahan Dotson to a hamstring injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, they lost a large chunk of their playmaking ability. At the time, Dotson had touchdown catches in three of his four career games and four total. Without him, Washington only...
3 ideal Mike Gesicki landing spots ahead of NFL trade deadline
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has not really found a role in new head coach Mike McDaniel’s system in
Report: Packers WR Randall Cobb (ankle) out 2-4 weeks
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb avoided serious injury but will be sidelined 2 to 4 weeks with an ankle sprain, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The team originally feared that Cobb broke his ankle. Cobb, 32, was carted to the locker room during the second half of the Packers'...
