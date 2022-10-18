ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBTW News13

Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 2 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County in which one of the vehicles overturned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said “extrication operations” were needed after crews were dispatched at 7:59 a.m. Thursday to the crash in the area of Highway […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Crews battle house fire in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a home in Marion County on Tuesday. Crews responded at about 3 p.m. to the fire in the 300 block of Byars Street, according to Marion Fire & Rescue, which fought the fire along with Marion Rural Fire. Additional information was not immediately […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:46 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea. A Nissan Sedan was traveling west...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence Police Department network to go down for maintenance Thursday evening

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department network will go down Thursday evening for scheduled maintenance which will affect the department’s non-emergency lines. The maintenance is scheduled from 7 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday, according to the police department. Those who need to contact the department for non-emergencies should use the department’s alternate […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Horry County police searching for suspect in deadly Socastee-area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in the Socastee area last month. Devin Lee Johnson, 18, is being charged with murder stemming from the Sept. 23 death of 21-year-old Tyshawn Smalls on Bay Road. Witnesses told police they saw two sedans in the parking lot of a car wash before hearing gunshots.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 killed after car hits train in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed Tuesday morning after a car crashed into an Amtrak train on Railroad Street at East Main Street in the Rowland community of Robeson County, according to Lt. Steven Collins with the Rowland Police Department. Collins said they’re not able to...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Vehicle fire closes I-74 near Maxton in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 74 near Maxton in Robeson County was closed late Tuesday morning after a vehicle caught on fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened at about 11:53 a.m. and the road was closed near Highway 74 Business, NCDOT said. No additional information was […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Man in custody following Florence County shooting: Sheriff

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday evening following a shooting in the area of Oliver Road in Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the man fired at another man, but thankfully no one was hurt. NEW: New business...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

