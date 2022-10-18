Read full article on original website
Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 2 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County in which one of the vehicles overturned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said “extrication operations” were needed after crews were dispatched at 7:59 a.m. Thursday to the crash in the area of Highway […]
Crews battle house fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a home in Marion County on Tuesday. Crews responded at about 3 p.m. to the fire in the 300 block of Byars Street, according to Marion Fire & Rescue, which fought the fire along with Marion Rural Fire. Additional information was not immediately […]
1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:46 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea. A Nissan Sedan was traveling west...
Florence Police Department network to go down for maintenance Thursday evening
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department network will go down Thursday evening for scheduled maintenance which will affect the department’s non-emergency lines. The maintenance is scheduled from 7 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday, according to the police department. Those who need to contact the department for non-emergencies should use the department’s alternate […]
Horry County police searching for suspect in deadly Socastee-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in the Socastee area last month. Devin Lee Johnson, 18, is being charged with murder stemming from the Sept. 23 death of 21-year-old Tyshawn Smalls on Bay Road. Witnesses told police they saw two sedans in the parking lot of a car wash before hearing gunshots.
Endangered woman missing from Myrtle Beach area found safe, Horry County Police Department says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An endangered woman missing from the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday afternoon was found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
4 hurt in crash near Conway, road blocked, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 10:34 a.m. to the crash “with entrapment” near the area of Cates Bay Highway and Allen Dew Road near Conway. The crash is blocking traffic, and […]
Florence County deputy fired after suspect ‘under control’ was knocked unconscious
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy was fired after a public disorderly call on Tuesday in which an “under control” suspect was knocked unconscious, according to a Florence County Sheriff’s Office news release. The incident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at the Waste Management System Facility located on Saint Beulah Road. The […]
Florence County deputy fired after incident with disorderly suspect
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A sheriff’s deputy in the Pee Dee has been fired after an incident involving a disorderly person. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call at the Waste Management Facility on St. Beulah Road at around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The...
SCDNR report provides cause of Cherry Grove boat fire that hurt 3 adults, 1 child
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A newly-obtained report shows what may have caused a huge boat explosion during Labor Day in Cherry Grove. The explosion at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Intracoastal Waterway sent three adults and a child to the hospital. A report from the South...
1 killed after car hits train in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed Tuesday morning after a car crashed into an Amtrak train on Railroad Street at East Main Street in the Rowland community of Robeson County, according to Lt. Steven Collins with the Rowland Police Department. Collins said they’re not able to...
Man arrested in connection with deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man Tuesday night in Darlington County, authorities said. Charges are still pending against Antonio Johnson, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the man’s home in the 300 […]
1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County, North Carolina Highway Patrol says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child died after being hit by a car Tuesday evening in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened on Faith Road near the community of Pembroke, NCHP 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said. The child was two months from turning 2-years-old. No additional details were immediately […]
Vehicle fire closes I-74 near Maxton in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 74 near Maxton in Robeson County was closed late Tuesday morning after a vehicle caught on fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened at about 11:53 a.m. and the road was closed near Highway 74 Business, NCDOT said. No additional information was […]
The Man Who Is A Suspect In The Death Of Gates Teen Britney Drexel Appears In South Carolina Court
Raymond Moody, the man who is a suspect in the death of Gates teen Britney Drexel 13 years ago is appearing in court today in South Carolina. The body of Britney was found last May in a wooded area in Georgetown County in South Carolina. Reports say Raymond Moody confessed...
Funeral being held for triple homicide victims including Atlantic Beach councilman
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt, his wife Gloria and their relative Natasha Stevens. The funeral for the three will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 111 Grainger Road in Conway. Authorities found Jim and...
NCHP: 1-year-old hit, killed while crossing road in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A one-year-old child died after being hit by a car in Robeson County. Troopers were called around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Faith Road near Faint Anna Road in the Pembroke area. Investigators said the one-year-old left a driveway and was trying to cross Faith...
Deputies arrest suspect connected to shooting, SWAT situation in Lake City
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that led to a SWAT situation over the weekend in Lake City. Justin Burroughs is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
City of Florence to close part of North Beltline Drive during water tap installation
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — North Beltline Drive will be partially closed to complete a water tap installation next Tuesday in Florence, according to a news release from the City of Florence. The water tap installation for the new Caliber Carwash will result in a partial closure of North Beltline Drive from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. […]
Man in custody following Florence County shooting: Sheriff
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday evening following a shooting in the area of Oliver Road in Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the man fired at another man, but thankfully no one was hurt. NEW: New business...
