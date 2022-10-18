Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tours of Makers Mill open to public
WOLFEBORO — The best way to learn about Makers Mill, our county’s first dedicated community makerspace and vocation hub, is to see it for yourself. Tours are open to the public every Friday and the first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The event begins with a...
Fall volunteer open house at Interlakes Community Caregivers Oct. 31
MOULTONBOROUGH — Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc., is hosting an open house for anyone interested in learning more about volunteering as a driver or other opportunities on Monday, Oct. 31, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. ICCI is located at 60 Whittier Highway (Rt.25), Unit 8B on the second floor across...
Murray family donates 200-acre conservation easement
WOLFEBORO — The Murray family generously donated a nearly 200-acre conservation easement to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests in the towns of Wolfeboro and New Durham. "I bought the land with no intention of ever developing it," states Roger Murray, owner of the land. "It...
Meredith Landing welcomes new team members
MEREDITH — Meredith Landing Real Estate welcomes Gail DiGangi and Christopher Williams, who have recently joined the company. DiGangi and Williams are experienced agents that work with both buyers and sellers. They bring enthusiasm and professionalism to all of their transactions and Meredith Landing couldn't be more excited to have them join their real estate family.
State School development plans include 1,900 housing units
LACONIA — Almost 1,900 housing units, along with about 200,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space, would be part of a project envisioned on the site of the former Laconia State School. Those details about a mixed-use development of the state-owned property were shared during a public...
Winni board addresses questions around sale of Union-Sanborn school
TILTON — Winnisquam Regional School Board Chair Sean Goodwin read into the record responses to questions about the sale of the Union-Sanborn School during the board’s Oct. 17 meeting. The questions had been posed by members of the public a month ago. Several people, including state representatives, questioned...
Soda Shoppe set to reopen with new management, staff
LACONIA — The Soda Shoppe is set to make a months-long awaited comeback after abruptly closing in August. According to Jason Fiore, the new manager, diners could be returning to the downtown restaurant as soon as by the end of the month. The restaurant has been owned by David Raptis since 2007.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 75 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday. Four people were arrested.
Potential buyer emerges for former Laconia State School property
State and Laconia city officials have been trying to sell the property since the Department of Corrections closed a prison on the site in 2009. (Alan MacRae | New Hampshire Bulletin)
MacFadzen launches write-in campaign for sheriff
LACONIA — Mike MacFadzen, who ran for Belknap County Sheriff in the Republican primary, is open to a write-in effort, according to a post on his campaign Facebook page on Monday. MacFadzen is currently head of the Belknap County Restorative Justice division, and lost in the primary to incumbent Sheriff Bill Wright.
Suzanne Allison: Rid the government of Free Staters, politicians who don't speak up
Thanks to the Laconia Daily Sun for the article “As Gunstock audit finally arrives, committee's lack of Right to Know compliance raises questions about public access, transparency.” (Oct. 17)
Terry Stewart: The people who are driving housing costs up are our Democratic officials
The Laconia Daily Sun has been recently featuring “The Faces of Affordable Housing.” It would be very helpful if The Daily Sun could also show the faces of why housing is not affordable. Those faces would be Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas, Annie Kuster and all the Democrats who hold state and local offices. Their policies have consistently proven to drive up costs and are driving us deeper into recession. The Daily Sun correctly points out that affordable housing, along with everything else, is everyone’s concern and everyone can do something about it on Nov. 8 by voting Republican.
AES students participate in Fire Prevention Week activities
ASHLAND — In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, several Ashland Elementary School classes participated in activities with members of the Ashland Fire Department. Kindergarten students walked to the fire station where they enjoyed a tour of the station, several demonstrations involving fire safety equipment, and the opportunity for a close up look at the fire trucks with Captain Aaron Heath and Lieutenant Kendall Hughes. Later in the week, Lieutenant Hugh came to AES with EMT Danielle Reed to meet with students and to discuss fire safety and prevention in their homes.
Virginia P. Emery, 94
FRANKLIN — Virginia Pearl (Dorval) Emery, 94, a lifetime resident of Franklin, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Concord Hospital in Franklin. She was born in Franklin on March 19, 1928, the daughter of the late Charles and Grace (Gilman) Dorval. Virginia was employed as...
Jennifer A. Nelson, 37
MEREDITH — Jennifer "Jen" A. Nelson died unexpectedly on Friday, October 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She passed quickly, but was in the loving care of her parents and siblings when she left this world too soon. Jennifer was born in Laconia, but lived almost...
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 138 service calls from 11 a.m. Oct. 10 through 11 a.m. Monday. Five people were arrested.
Sanbornton Police Log
SANBORNTON — Police handled in 36 service calls for the two weeks ending Oct. 1.
Linda Dow, 65
GILMANTON — On Friday, October 14, 2022, Linda Perry Dow, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 65. Linda was born September 18, 1957, the youngest child of the late Lillian and William Perry. Gilmanton is where she settled down and called home for the past...
Man gets 12 to 24 years in fatal overdose case
Albert Lynch, 50, of Tilton, will spend at least the next nine years in prison for selling fentanyl to a man who overdosed on the opioid drug and died as a result. Lynch was sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison on a charge of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting. He received credit for the 995 days he has spent in the Belknap County Jail since his arrest Jan. 25, 2020.
