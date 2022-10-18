Read full article on original website
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
FOX2now.com
FOX2now.com
FOX2now.com
KSDK
'There’s so much life to be experienced': St. Louis man inspired to live life to the fullest after losing best friend
ST. LOUIS — Joe Fingerhut believes in taking on life’s challenges without the fear of failure. “If you tell yourself you are going to fail, and there’s reasons why you can’t, you find reasons to fail,” he said. Fingerhut is a motivational speaker in the...
FOX2now.com
FOX2now.com
FOX2now.com
FOX2now.com
FOX2now.com
MoDOT holds Winter Operations Drill Thursday, Oct. 20
The colder weather over the past few days is a reminder to all of us that winter isn't far off, and on Thursday, more evidence of the approaching winter season will be revealed as MoDOT conducts its annual statewide winter operations drill. MoDOT holds Winter Operations Drill Thursday, Oct. …
St. Louis teen named ‘Top Young Entrepreneur’ of 2022
A St. Louis teenager has been praised as the top young entrepreneur of 2022 in a national competition.
FOX2now.com
TKO: Yanke 'em or Leave 'em in?
It's as common in October baseball as the chill in the air. Managers love to employ the quick hook with their starting pitchers during the playoffs. TKO, "The Kilcoyne Opinion" wonders if the eye test can still trump what the computers tell you to do. TKO: Yanke ’em or Leave...
Grant's Farm, under family control, looks to boost attendance, be 'self-sustaining'
ST. LOUIS — A group of Busch family heirs are looking to more than double attendance at Grant's Farm over the next five years, part of their push to turn the iconic South County tourist destination into a self-sustaining operation. Note: The video above is from 2021. In order...
FOX2now.com
Doorways continue celebrating new facility in north St. Louis with upcoming trivia night
Doorways will continue celebrating a new facility in North St. Louis with their upcoming trivia night. Doorways continue celebrating new facility in north …. Doorways will continue celebrating a new facility in North St. Louis with their upcoming trivia night. 2 fires broke out at Windermere Place in one day.
nypressnews.com
If you had COVID, several of your organs could be aging 3-4 years faster, study shows
SAN FRANCISCO — After over two and a half years of COVID research, scientists are seeing the first data points that prove a dramatic change in human organs after a COVID infection. “You can start thinking about getting COVID as almost as an accelerant to aging. The viral infection...
FOX2now.com
Queen of Hearts Drawing Tuesday estimated at $450,000
All eyes will turn towards Waterloo Tuesday night. Queen of Hearts Drawing Tuesday estimated at $450,000. All eyes will turn towards Waterloo Tuesday night. Senior ballet classes help older adults gain strength, …. Exercise is critically important for maintaining a long and healthy life. A St. Louis-based company is helping...
'It's definitely out in the community': Respiratory virus cases in kids rising across the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Pediatricians across the St. Louis area are cautioning parents about a recent uptick in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases this month. The respiratory virus usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. But the virus can sometimes lead to hospitalizations, especially in newborns. RSV is a common virus that...
FOX2now.com
New FDA change helps reduce costs of hearing aids
You can now buy hearing aids over the counter. You can now buy hearing aids over the counter. Freezing temperatures a sign of approaching holiday …. Another night of subfreezing temperatures could mean trouble for our pumpkins and chrysanthemums, or mums. This cold front is a reminder that the holidays are around the corner.
Friends of St. Louis Cyclist Severely Injured in CWE Seek Help
Hazel Jenkins suffered a crushed pelvis and broken ankle after being struck by a car last month
rejournals.com
Echelon Constructors turns St. Louis-area retail space into swim school
The ongoing effort to repurpose retail space has a new splash – swim schools. St. Louis-based Echelon Constructors is targeting an early 2023 completion for a new Foss Swim School at the Market at McKnight retail center in Rock Hill, Missouri. This project comes after the firm recently completed...
A St. Louis Teacher Explains Why American Education Is Phony
Students are being failed by the wrong priorities and rampant inequality
