Saint Louis, MO

Pine View Medical Clinic offers non-invasive solution to E.D.

ST. LOUIS – Pills have their downside when it comes to addressing the problem of E.D. Let this fall be the season where you can put your E.D. problem to bed. Pine View Medical Clinic has a non-invasive procedure. It’s needle and surgery-free and has little to no downtime. Stop procrastinating, if E.D. is constantly on your mind, why not make an appointment at Pine View Medical Clinic?
Wellness Wednesday: Above and Beyond has the wellness trio

ST. LOUIS – What do you get when you combine a hydrotherapy tub, salt chamber, and red-light therapy?. You get to feeling better from the inside out. There are so many benefits to each therapy and with a membership the services are oh so affordable. Plus, the Above & Beyond Wellness Classes are back.
Really Big Coloring Book add in-house binding and hardcover book finishing service

ST. LOUIS – All of us at one time or another colored in one of the Really Big Coloring Books. The company is now offering in-house perfect bound and hard cover book finishing options. They are now publishing items for individuals, businesses, novels, full color children’s books, and items for schools and the government. It’s truly a one-stop shop for all publishing needs.
MoDOT holds Winter Operations Drill Thursday, Oct. 20

The colder weather over the past few days is a reminder to all of us that winter isn't far off, and on Thursday, more evidence of the approaching winter season will be revealed as MoDOT conducts its annual statewide winter operations drill. MoDOT holds Winter Operations Drill Thursday, Oct. …
TKO: Yanke 'em or Leave 'em in?

It's as common in October baseball as the chill in the air. Managers love to employ the quick hook with their starting pitchers during the playoffs. TKO, "The Kilcoyne Opinion" wonders if the eye test can still trump what the computers tell you to do. TKO: Yanke ’em or Leave...
Queen of Hearts Drawing Tuesday estimated at $450,000

All eyes will turn towards Waterloo Tuesday night. Queen of Hearts Drawing Tuesday estimated at $450,000. All eyes will turn towards Waterloo Tuesday night. Senior ballet classes help older adults gain strength, …. Exercise is critically important for maintaining a long and healthy life. A St. Louis-based company is helping...
New FDA change helps reduce costs of hearing aids

You can now buy hearing aids over the counter. You can now buy hearing aids over the counter. Freezing temperatures a sign of approaching holiday …. Another night of subfreezing temperatures could mean trouble for our pumpkins and chrysanthemums, or mums. This cold front is a reminder that the holidays are around the corner.
