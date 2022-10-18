Beneil Dariush explains how Mateusz Gamrot inspired him, vows to finish the Pole at UFC 280: “He’s that first generation of the new guard”

Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Charles Oliveira says Islam Makhachev fight is only happening because of Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I will shock the world one more time’
Charles Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev to try to regain the UFC lightweight belt he lost due to a weight miss back in May, but doesn’t feel the Russian has earned his right to compete for the crown with his in-cage feats. “Do Bronx” said during the UFC 280...
T.J. Dillashaw explains EPO use that cost him his bantamweight title: “I was a shell of a man”
T.J. Dillashaw continues to take a lot of heat over a failed NYSAC drug test in 2019 for the performance enhancing drug EPO. Even after a two-year USADA suspension and another year and a half away getting knee surgery, MMA fans continue to hound Dillashaw with accusations that he was and probably still is a cheater.
mmanews.com
Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.
Daniel Cormier admits that Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career: “Do Bronx has the style and ability to beat him”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career. This Saturday, ‘Do Bronx’ is set to face the Russian contender in the main event of UFC 280. It’ll be the Brazilian’s first since his submission win over Justin Gaethje in May. Prior to that victory, Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight.
Henry Cejudo contemplating retirement after missing out on Alexander Volkanovski clash: “I’m full with my career”
Former dual-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo is once again considering retirement. ‘Triple C’ has been out of action since his win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020. Following the victory, Cejudo laid down his gloves in the octagon and stated he wanted to retire. The retirement seemed legitimate for most fans, until he gave his post-fight press conference.
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz Believes A Deathly Outcome Awaits Ruiz If He Faces Wilder: "He'll Kill Andy Ruiz"
Long before Deontay Wilder made his return to the ring this past weekend, Andy Ruiz Jr. expressed an overwhelming desire to face the pernicious knockout puncher. Having lost his WBO, WBC, and WBA heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua in their immediate rematch at the tail end of 2019, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) picked up his second consecutive victory earlier this year at the expense of Luis Ortiz.
Sean O'Malley: Aljamain Sterling not a draw, T.J. Dillashaw fight 'a lot bigger' with UFC 280 wins
ABU DHABI – Sean O'Malley thinks a fight with T.J. Dillashaw would sell a lot more than Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) challenges bantamweight champion Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 co-main event at Etihad Arena. Right before the title fight, O’Malley meets former champion Petr Yan in a No. 1 contender fight.
With win at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev open to defending title vs. 'short guy' Alexander Volkanovski in Australia
ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev sees UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as a potentially big fight. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) is the official backup for Makhachev’s vacant lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
MMAmania.com
Unimpressed Petr Yan expects guaranteed title shot with win over Sean O’Malley | UFC 280
Petr Yan wants his belt back. UFC 280 goes down this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), showcasing two big-time Bantamweight bouts. Before the co-main event title tilt between the champion, Aljamain Sterling, and T.J. Dillashaw, Yan will look to get back in the win column against the rising superstar, Sean O’Malley.
Cub Swanson issues statement following TKO loss to Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 62
UFC veteran Cub Swanson has issued a statement following his loss to Jonathan Martinez last weekend. When Cub Swanson announced that he’d be making the move down to bantamweight for the next phase of his career, many questioned just how well that would go for him. While the weight cut itself appeared to be quite smooth, his actual performance inside the Octagon on Saturday night didn’t quite live up to his expectations.
MMAmania.com
Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)
The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
CBS Sports
2022 UFC event schedule: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen on tap
The second half of 2022 is heating up in a big way for UFC. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes in the first eight months of the year. Perhaps the biggest upset of the year came...
Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan on the commentary table for UFC 280
Paul Felder will feature on the commentary team for UFC 280 this weekend, replacing Joe Rogan in the process. On Saturday night in Abu Dhabi, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will put on one of their biggest cards of the year thus far. We’ll see the UFC lightweight title and UFC bantamweight title being defended alongside a whole host of other fun bouts as Abu Dhabi prepares to put on a real show for fans watching around the world.
MMAmania.com
Petr Yan shuts down Dana White, claims ‘UFC project’ Sean O’Malley is ‘Conor McGregor wannabe’
UFC President Dana White believes Sean O’Malley can fulfill his goal of becoming the next Conor McGregor by stopping former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat. (Oct. 22) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. McGregor is widely-considered to be the most...
Khabib Nurmagomedov suggests Charles Oliveira doesn’t have a good ground game: “If you tap eight times in UFC, how can you say you have ground game”
An old video has resurfaced of Khabib Nurmagomedov tearing into the ground game of Charles Oliveira before UFC 280. While the main event of UFC 280 will be contested between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, with the UFC lightweight championship on the line, there’s certainly a looming presence in the air in the form of Khabib Nurmagomedov.
The UFC parts ways with three more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The three fighters recently removed...
T.J. Dillashaw says Aljamain Sterling is going to get his “ass whupped by a cheater”: “Test deez nuts”
The UFC 280 press conference went down this morning from Abu Dhabi and there was a lot of heat between the fighters as you’d expect. Petr Yan got physical with Sean O’Malley, and T.J. Dillashaw got in a pretty good burn on Aljamain Sterling. Sterling has been doing...
Sean O’Malley vows to put Petr Yan “face first into the canvas” at UFC 280: “This fight is how superstars get created”
Sean O’Malley is confident he won’t just beat Petr Yan but will KO him. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career when he faces Yan at UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup as Yan is coming off the title fight loss to Aljamain Sterling, while O’Malley is getting a massive step up in competition. Despite it being his toughest test to date, ‘Suga’ is confident he will beat Yan and do so in violent fashion.
Photo | TJ Dillashaw is absolutely shredded for UFC 280 title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “I’m in the best shape of my life”
Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw says he is in the best shape of his life ahead of Saturday’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the promotions bantamweight world title when he collides with current champion Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event of UFC 280.
Did Dana White really confirm Alexander Volkanovski would get the next lightweight title shot?
We’re days away from the big UFC 280 card in Abu Dhabi, which not only features two big title fights but could also decide who fights for those same titles next. The vacant UFC lightweight title is being fought for between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, with featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski serving as backup and calling dibs on next. The UFC bantamweight title is being defended by Aljamain Sterling, who takes on T.J. Dillashaw. Immediately before that bout, 135ers Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley will compete in a fight many consider a number one contenders match.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0