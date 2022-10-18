Beneil Dariush explains how Mateusz Gamrot inspired him, vows to finish the Pole at UFC 280: “He’s that first generation of the new guard”

UFC veteran Cub Swanson has issued a statement following his loss to Jonathan Martinez last weekend. When Cub Swanson announced that he’d be making the move down to bantamweight for the next phase of his career, many questioned just how well that would go for him. While the weight cut itself appeared to be quite smooth, his actual performance inside the Octagon on Saturday night didn’t quite live up to his expectations.

