4 men arrested after police pursuit in stolen car near 36th and Locust

Four men were arrested after a police pursuit near 36th and Locust on Monday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the police pursuit began around 3:40 p.m. near Grantosa and Fond Du Lac.

Officers saw a suspect in a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a shooting. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to pull over and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended when the driver fled the vehicle on foot near 36th and Locust. The driver, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Police say three other occupants, a 19-year-old man and two 18-year-old men, were also arrested.

The car the men were in was a stolen vehicle. Police also recovered a firearm.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee county District Attorney's Office.

