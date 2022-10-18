ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

4 men arrested after police pursuit in stolen car near 36th and Locust

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
Four men were arrested after a police pursuit near 36th and Locust on Monday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the police pursuit began around 3:40 p.m. near Grantosa and Fond Du Lac.

Officers saw a suspect in a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a shooting. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to pull over and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended when the driver fled the vehicle on foot near 36th and Locust. The driver, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Police say three other occupants, a 19-year-old man and two 18-year-old men, were also arrested.

The car the men were in was a stolen vehicle. Police also recovered a firearm.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee county District Attorney's Office.

Comments / 10

Troy Hawkins
2d ago

Wow! 😳 These clowns don't have anything better to do than STEAL PEOPLES DANG CARS? Job Corps can train young folks employable skills...or we'll pay for them to sit in prison? 🤔

7
KAJ9
2d ago

3:40pm. Gee...I was busy working my full time job. Amazing how these punks never seem to work.

7
Kill2Birds With1Stone
2d ago

Been seeing this car flying around for about a month ..u mean to tell me the police haven't

