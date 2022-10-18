ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema addresses recruiting impact of Illinois' hot start to 2022

Bret Bielema has seen a change on the recruiting trail after Illinois’ strong start to the 2022 season. Illinois was recently ranked for the 1st time since October 2011. In what has been a surprising season, Illinois is off to a 6-1 start through 7 games. In Week 7, Illinois outlasted Minnesota in a 26-14 victory.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
On3.com

Kirk Ferentz says Ohio State will be 'a really big challenge'

Iowa has had a challenging season to this point. The Hawkeyes are currently 5th in the Big Ten West at 3-3 and 1-2 in the conference. In particular, Iowa has been abysmal on offense. Now, Iowa needs to find a way to beat Big Ten favorite Ohio State in the Horseshoe. At the same time, Kirk Ferentz beat Ohio State, scoring 55 points the last time these two teams met. of course, that was in 2017.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Iowa football alum Ihmir Smith-Marsette waived by Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears waived former Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, they announced Tuesday. Smith-Marsette was in his first season with Chicago and played in the team's first six games, but made key mistakes in the last two losses. For the season, Smith-Marsette has made one reception for 15 yards on four targets to go along with one rush for a loss of one yard.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How the NFL Has Caught up to Kyle Shanahan’s Scheme

SANTA CLARA -- No offense in the NFL has underperformed more than the 49ers offense this season. They have some of the best weapons in the NFL -- Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle -- and yet their offense ranks just 18th in yards and 19th in points. To understand why, you must understand Kyle Shanahan's scheme.
247Sports

Iowa Basketball: Everything Lisa Bluder said during Iowa's Media Day

On Thursday, Iowa women's basketball held its annual media day to prepare for the 2022-2023 season. The No. 4 ranked Hawkeyes return all five starters and are looking to avenge last season's round of 32 exit from the NCAA Tournament. Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder met with the media to discuss her expectations for the team, her superstar Caitlin Clark and much, much more. Here's everything that she had to say.
AMES, IA

