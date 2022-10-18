Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema addresses recruiting impact of Illinois' hot start to 2022
Bret Bielema has seen a change on the recruiting trail after Illinois’ strong start to the 2022 season. Illinois was recently ranked for the 1st time since October 2011. In what has been a surprising season, Illinois is off to a 6-1 start through 7 games. In Week 7, Illinois outlasted Minnesota in a 26-14 victory.
Kirk Ferentz says Ohio State will be 'a really big challenge'
Iowa has had a challenging season to this point. The Hawkeyes are currently 5th in the Big Ten West at 3-3 and 1-2 in the conference. In particular, Iowa has been abysmal on offense. Now, Iowa needs to find a way to beat Big Ten favorite Ohio State in the Horseshoe. At the same time, Kirk Ferentz beat Ohio State, scoring 55 points the last time these two teams met. of course, that was in 2017.
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to avenge ‘scar’ in latest meeting against Iowa
No. 2 Ohio State (6-0) returns to action Saturday against Iowa (3-3) in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Old scars and revenge are on the Buckeyes’ minds this week.
Iowa forward Filip Rebraca enters his final college basketball season with a 'chip on his shoulder'
The storyline of the offseason for Iowa basketball seemed to be the transfer portal. The Hawkeyes lost a key piece of last year's team in Joe Toussaint (who transferred to West Virginia) to the portal, but where Iowa took the biggest hit was in the transfer portal. The Hawkeyes were...
Iowa high school football notebook: Underwood drops unbeaten Kuemper to notch program milestone
By Kevin White To do something the Underwood football program had never done, it was probably fitting that it needed to produce something special in the second half. In a matchup with fellow Class 1-A unbeaten Carroll Kuemper, the Eagles trailed 14-7 at the half and 17-14 in the third ...
247Sports
Iowa football alum Ihmir Smith-Marsette waived by Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears waived former Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, they announced Tuesday. Smith-Marsette was in his first season with Chicago and played in the team's first six games, but made key mistakes in the last two losses. For the season, Smith-Marsette has made one reception for 15 yards on four targets to go along with one rush for a loss of one yard.
HN TV: Iowa Defensive Player Interviews 10-18-22
Riley Moss, Kaevon Merriweather, Logan Lee, Jay Higgins Meet with Media Tuesday
Video & Transcript: Lisa Bluder Media Day
Iowa Women's Basketball Coach Speaks at Annual Event
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How the NFL Has Caught up to Kyle Shanahan’s Scheme
SANTA CLARA -- No offense in the NFL has underperformed more than the 49ers offense this season. They have some of the best weapons in the NFL -- Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle -- and yet their offense ranks just 18th in yards and 19th in points. To understand why, you must understand Kyle Shanahan's scheme.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. The 22-year-old went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice after suffering a right shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the...
Iowa Basketball: Everything Lisa Bluder said during Iowa's Media Day
On Thursday, Iowa women's basketball held its annual media day to prepare for the 2022-2023 season. The No. 4 ranked Hawkeyes return all five starters and are looking to avenge last season's round of 32 exit from the NCAA Tournament. Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder met with the media to discuss her expectations for the team, her superstar Caitlin Clark and much, much more. Here's everything that she had to say.
