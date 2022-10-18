Iowa has had a challenging season to this point. The Hawkeyes are currently 5th in the Big Ten West at 3-3 and 1-2 in the conference. In particular, Iowa has been abysmal on offense. Now, Iowa needs to find a way to beat Big Ten favorite Ohio State in the Horseshoe. At the same time, Kirk Ferentz beat Ohio State, scoring 55 points the last time these two teams met. of course, that was in 2017.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO