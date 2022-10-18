Read full article on original website
1 ECISD school fails state school safety audit due to unlocked interior doors
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The state of Texas has been implementing random safety intruder audits in response to the May shooting in Uvalde, and Ector County ISD has experienced some of these audits recently. The district has seen success in every school that has been inspected so far, except...
midlandtxedc.com
Midland Development Corporation’s Board of Directors: Part 2
The Midland Development Corporation is governed by a seven-member board. Board members are appointed by the Midland City Council and commit to serving three-year terms. Our current board members talk about their roles, responsibilities, and aspirations for MDC and the community that they serve, in the 2nd part of a 2-part article.
cbs7.com
MISD LOOKING FOR COMMUNITY FEEDBACK IN SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland ISD board of trustees has started the process of searching for a new Superintendent for the district. The board has requested the community provide feedback on this search by asking students, parents, staff, and community members about what they seek in a new district leader.
cdrecycler.com
Midland, Texas, OKs demolition project
The owner of a 12-story building in Texas that a regional public radio station says has been abandoned “for decades” has received approval from the Midland City Council to demolish the structure next year. The mid-October approval for the demolition of the Western United Life Building involves allowing...
cbs7.com
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton files lawsuit Google
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit in Midland County against Google. The lawsuit accuses the tech giant of illegally using biometric data, such as the unique characteristics of an individual’s face and voice—without their informed, advance consent. The lawsuit states that...
cbs7.com
Kindred Hospice of Midland changes name to Gentiva
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Renaming is a way for Kindred Hospice to rebrand themselves, while still providing the same services to members of the Permian Basin. Formally Kindred Hospice, has been in the community for two years. When the hospice organization formed about a decade ago their name was Gentiva,...
cbs7.com
For 64 years Complex Community Federal Credit Union has been preforming “Intentional Acts of Kindness”
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In honor of their 64th anniversary of serving West Texas, Complex Community Federal Credit Union team members conducted 64 acts of kindness across the Permian Basin. Team members were dropping off goodies at hospitals, police stations, fire stations, schools, and other organizations that serve West Texas. “We...
cbs7.com
Fix West Texas will soon have a permanent clinic
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Fix West Texas purchased 2.6 acres of land and are going to use that land to build a new clinic. The new clinic doesn’t have an exact date of when it will open, but it will be located on West County Road 77, behind the Mid-Cities Church.
Midland Police holding 'Cans for Candy' Trunk or Treat
MIDLAND, Texas — If your children are ready to break out the Halloween costumes a little early, the Midland Police Department has the event for you. MPD will be holding its "Cans for Candy" Trunk or Treat. The event is free and open to the public, though the police...
cbs7.com
Two ECISD 6th graders arrested at Wilson and Young Middle School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, ECISD police received a report of a shooting threat at Wilson & Young Middle School. Upon investigation, officers discovered the threat was made on Wednesday when two 6th-grade boys told others in the cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpacks. Both boys admitted...
Family of Nathaniel Machuca honors him with balloon release
MIDLAND, Texas — The family of 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca came together on Wednesday night to honor him with a balloon release. It has been six months since Machuca was found dead in Midland. The family gathered at his grave site in Andrews, which is where he is originally from.
cbs7.com
The Midland Police Department bomb squad is hosting the annual Urban Vanguard competition
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department bomb squad is hosting the annual Urban Vanguard competition. The competition tests real skills while throwing some fun in the mix. Today’s competitions included bomb suits operations relay, grid aim/sniper - and tbt pan/cap attack which was the highlight today which trains...
City of Midland to begin manhole replacement project
Seven manholes will be replaced on Wadley Avenue between N. Garfield and I Street. While the first replacement, which will last around a week, may limit some accessibility at the intersection of Garfield and Wadley, the city says local business access will be maintained at all times during the project.
Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
This Midland man made the richest 400 Americans list
Forbes recently released its report of the wealthiest 400 people in America. For the first time, a person from Midland, Texas, made the list. And he is 84 years old- proving it's never too late.
MPD officer returns to duty following investigation
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Xzavier Martinez, a Midland police officer, has returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for assaulting a family member in Tarrant County. Martinez was arrested by the Arlington Police Department earlier this month after a physical altercation with his brother, a police report stated. However, according to the Midland […]
cbs7.com
Midland Police Officer returned to full-duty status after being arrested for assault
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Officer Xzavier Martinez has been returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for the assault of a male family member in Tarrant County. Xzavier Martinez was arrested in early October in Tarrant county on an assault family violence charge involving an...
Man on the run near Howard County, wrecks stolen vehicle to run from law enforcement
COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – According to the Colorado City Record in a Facebook post, a man was stopped in Howard County driving a stolen vehicle but has not been apprehended. On October 18, this man was stopped in Howard County, but wrecked the vehicle and ran from law enforcement during a chase. This man […]
cbs7.com
Be Excellent: Bobby Vandenburg
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For over seven years now, Bobby Vandenburg has called a semi-truck and trailer his office. “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but here,” Vandenburg explains. “We work for God in feeding his children. He commands us to do so. And the food bank...
Beloved Midland PD K9 officer passes away, but won't be forgotten
MIDLAND, Texas — They say dogs are man's best friend… but this dog, however, was the city's best friend. "When we saw Jango, we couldn't really tell what kind of dog he was initially," Midland Police Sergeant Jake Owens said. "He kind of had this crazy look in his eye. He was unlike all the rest of the dogs from the pool that we had. [He] picked one guy out there was wearing a bite suit and he just stared at him and just started drooling and I was like this dog's either crazy or he's gonna be pretty awesome."
