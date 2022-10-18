ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

midlandtxedc.com

Midland Development Corporation’s Board of Directors: Part 2

The Midland Development Corporation is governed by a seven-member board. Board members are appointed by the Midland City Council and commit to serving three-year terms. Our current board members talk about their roles, responsibilities, and aspirations for MDC and the community that they serve, in the 2nd part of a 2-part article.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

MISD LOOKING FOR COMMUNITY FEEDBACK IN SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland ISD board of trustees has started the process of searching for a new Superintendent for the district. The board has requested the community provide feedback on this search by asking students, parents, staff, and community members about what they seek in a new district leader.
MIDLAND, TX
cdrecycler.com

Midland, Texas, OKs demolition project

The owner of a 12-story building in Texas that a regional public radio station says has been abandoned “for decades” has received approval from the Midland City Council to demolish the structure next year. The mid-October approval for the demolition of the Western United Life Building involves allowing...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton files lawsuit Google

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit in Midland County against Google. The lawsuit accuses the tech giant of illegally using biometric data, such as the unique characteristics of an individual’s face and voice—without their informed, advance consent. The lawsuit states that...
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Kindred Hospice of Midland changes name to Gentiva

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Renaming is a way for Kindred Hospice to rebrand themselves, while still providing the same services to members of the Permian Basin. Formally Kindred Hospice, has been in the community for two years. When the hospice organization formed about a decade ago their name was Gentiva,...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Fix West Texas will soon have a permanent clinic

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Fix West Texas purchased 2.6 acres of land and are going to use that land to build a new clinic. The new clinic doesn’t have an exact date of when it will open, but it will be located on West County Road 77, behind the Mid-Cities Church.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Two ECISD 6th graders arrested at Wilson and Young Middle School

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, ECISD police received a report of a shooting threat at Wilson & Young Middle School. Upon investigation, officers discovered the threat was made on Wednesday when two 6th-grade boys told others in the cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpacks. Both boys admitted...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland to begin manhole replacement project

Seven manholes will be replaced on Wadley Avenue between N. Garfield and I Street. While the first replacement, which will last around a week, may limit some accessibility at the intersection of Garfield and Wadley, the city says local business access will be maintained at all times during the project.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD officer returns to duty following investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Xzavier Martinez, a Midland police officer, has returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for assaulting a family member in Tarrant County. Martinez was arrested by the Arlington Police Department earlier this month after a physical altercation with his brother, a police report stated. However, according to the Midland […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Be Excellent: Bobby Vandenburg

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For over seven years now, Bobby Vandenburg has called a semi-truck and trailer his office. “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but here,” Vandenburg explains. “We work for God in feeding his children. He commands us to do so. And the food bank...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Beloved Midland PD K9 officer passes away, but won't be forgotten

MIDLAND, Texas — They say dogs are man's best friend… but this dog, however, was the city's best friend. "When we saw Jango, we couldn't really tell what kind of dog he was initially," Midland Police Sergeant Jake Owens said. "He kind of had this crazy look in his eye. He was unlike all the rest of the dogs from the pool that we had. [He] picked one guy out there was wearing a bite suit and he just stared at him and just started drooling and I was like this dog's either crazy or he's gonna be pretty awesome."
MIDLAND, TX

