Employers push to hire seasonal workers following months of high unemployment
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — As the holiday season approaches, shipping centers and retailers are pushing to hire more workers for seasonal jobs after months of high unemployment. Radial Fulfillment Center in Martinsville made an announcement on Tuesday that they’re looking to hire more than 400 seasonal workers and they hope some will stay for full-time […]
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg anticipating spring 2023 opening for Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Next spring, Christiansburg’s newest park will be filled with people of all ages. “It’s been a long time coming,” Christiansburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation Brad Epperley said. “We purchased the property 2014-2015 and it’s 2022 now and we’re seeing it come to fruition, so it has been a wonderful thing.”
WSLS
$15M renovation project underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is getting some major upgrades, thanks to this 15 million-dollar renovation and expansion project. Construction began in April 2021. The project will add more than 5,000 square feet to the facility and includes updated pre-operation and post-operation bays, expanded and modernized operating rooms, and more.
theroanoker.com
Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years
From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry. Ginger Mumpower discovered her...
WDBJ7.com
Branch Group is showing girls they can be construction workers too
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girls in the Star City will be construction workers for a day. Branch Group is partnering with Girls Scouts of Virginia Skyline for “G.I.R.L Construction Experience” to give girls a unique opportunity. This Saturday 100 girls from ages 5 to 18 will be able...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg encourages online bill pay
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is encouraging its residents to pay real estate and personal property taxes online this year. Christiansburg has a new software that will allow people to pay these bills online with no added fees. The town says this method is preferred and it’s...
U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance. The lane is expected...
WDBJ7.com
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
WDBJ7.com
Grandin Village mompreneurs hold roundtable chat
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Women are balancing the roles of mother and entrepreneur, and on Here @ Home, Natalie sat down with several of the women business leaders who own shops in Grandin Village. She talked to them about how they jumped into being business owners, the challenges and how...
WDBJ7.com
Cold weather safety tips and reminders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With cold conditions arriving early, staying warm is likely at the top of your mind. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue has a few tips and reminders to help families stay safe and warm, as temperatures continue to drop. Officials say the first reminder is to layer...
WDBJ7.com
Simple and creative ways to save money this Halloween
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If money is tight for you this Halloween, there are ways to save on decor, costumes and candy. Experts say participation in Halloween is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels this year. The National Retail Federation (NRF) expects people will spend $10.6 billion, up from $10.1...
Danville tables ban against sleeping on street
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Danville City Council decided to table an ordinance Tuesday night to ban sleeping on public property that isn’t designated as a campground. Council said they needed to learn more about the issue. The ordinance would ban people from sleeping on city sidewalks and creating encampments and would also require police to […]
WDBJ7.com
School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt after a small fire led to the evacuation of a school bus in Roanoke Thursday afternoon. The fire was started by students from James Madison Middle School, who ignited cologne, which caught a candy wrapper on fire, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Science Center resumes its sensory friendly nights
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Science Center is resuming its sensory friendly nights after having to stop them due to the pandemic. The event is on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The sensory friendly nights are made to be inclusive and accessible for those with impairments. “It...
WSLS
GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke. GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops. “Business was pretty good this weekend....
whee.net
Sovah hires new doctor
Sovah Physician Practices announced that Kwamba Nkembe, MD will be providing primary care for patients at Sovah Internal Medicine – Martinsville. Dr. Nkembe is no stranger to the Martinsville community, and we are excited to welcome him back. “We are excited to have Dr. Nkembe alongside our team of...
WDBJ7.com
Fatal Martinsville fire deemed accidental
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire that killed one person in Martinsville October 14 has been deemed accidental, according to the Fire Marshal division of Martinsville Fire & EMS. The name of the victim has not been released. Burn patterns and other evidence indicate the house fire on Forest Street...
WDBJ7.com
Carilion Clinic recognizes importance of World Osteoporosis Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - October 20 is World Osteoporosis Day and local doctors say it’s as much about prevention as it is awareness. A physician assistant with Carilion Clinic says one in three women and one in five men will have a fragility fracture in their lifetime, so it’s much more common than people think.
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County Humane Society sees positives following move to central location
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dogs and cats in the Floyd County Humane Society have a new central location to live in while they wait for their forever homes. “The dogs are much calmer because they can go outside and their runs, they have more space and instead of being in a small kennel inside all day,” FCHS Volunteer Mary Weeks said.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County hosts community input meetings for River Greenway feasibility plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is hosting community input meetings Wednesday and Thursday about extending the River Greenway. Transportation officials are looking for feedback on adding and renovating potential routes along Roanoke’s Greenway. The goal of the project is to expand the Greenway from Green Hill Park to...
