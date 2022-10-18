ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

mynewsla.com

Three Charged in Connection with Reseda Murder

Three people were charged with murder involving an alleged accomplice’s shooting death in Reseda that led to a police pursuit months later where a motorist was killed after being dragged under his own vehicle, Los Angeles County District Attorney George GascÃ³n announced Wednesday. Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Businessman Settles Medical Negligence Suit vs. Cedars-Sinai, Surgeon

A man who sued Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, alleging medical negligence caused the derailment of his stellar business career, has reached a settlement with the facility and a surgeon, attorneys in the case told a judge Wednesday. Plaintiff Matthew Brill was 44 years old on Oct. 12, 2015 when Dr. Ali...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Stabbed at Los Feliz High School; Person of Interest Detained

Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday, and a person of interest was detained. The stabbing occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the school in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department. The two students were taken to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Trial Begins in Deadly Overdose at Newport Beach Bar

A 48-year-old security manager for a Newport Beach bar dealt fentanyl to three patrons six years ago, leading to one death and two other overdoses, a federal prosecutor told jurors Wednesday — while the defendant’s attorney said the real culprit was an unnamed “mystery man.”. Sean Robert...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Accused of Running into CHP Motorcycle Released from Jail

An unlicensed driver who allegedly backed into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer during a traffic stop, injuring the lawman, was let out of jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Attempting to Arrest Allegedly Armed Woman Barricaded in Apartment

Authorities Wednesday were attempting to arrest an allegedly armed woman who barricaded inside an apartment in San Gabriel. San Gabriel Police Department officers were called just before 9:25 a.m. to the apartment in the 100 block of East Broadway, near Smith Park, on reports of a woman armed with a gun, according to a department statement. Officers attempted to make contact with her but she retreated into a residence and refused to surrender.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
mynewsla.com

Investigation into Deadly Eastvale Shooting Underway

Riverside County sheriff’s detectives Wednesday were continuing to investigate the shooting death of a 51-year-old Eastvale man. Kelvin Jackett was killed shortly after midnight Monday at a house in the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, near Golden Club Drive, according to the sheriff’s department. Sgt. Ed Baeza said...
EASTVALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Huntington Park Shooting Leaves One Dead

A man was fatally shot Thursday in unincorporated Huntington Park. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department were called at 1:38 a.m. to the 3400 block of East Gage Avenue west of Maywood Avenue where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was taken to...
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Seeking Hit-and-Run Motorist in Pedestrian Fatality

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a hit-and-run motorist involved in the death of a pedestrian in the South Los Angeles area. The fatally injured man, in his 30s, was walking on Normandie Avenue at Dunwich Avenue about 7 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by an SUV, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Hearing Set to Discuss OC-Santa Ana Homeless Shelter Dispute

A dispute between Orange County and Santa Ana officials over a cold-weather shelter for transients this winter has prompted a federal judge to hold a hearing on Friday to consider how south county cities can contribute more to providing beds for the homeless. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, who...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused in Holdup on Elsinore Street Arraigned

One of two men accused of robbing a Lake Elsinore resident at gunpoint was charged Tuesday with armed robbery, while his alleged cohort was out of custody, awaiting arraignment. Alfredo Dominguez, 23, of Perris, was arrested last week with 18-year-old Carlos Fabian Ventura Calderon, also of Perris, following a Riverside...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

Jury Told to Start Deliberations Anew in Trial of Ex-UCLA Gynecologist

A jury was ordered Tuesday to begin its deliberations anew for the second consecutive day in the trial of a former UCLA campus gynecologist charged with sexually abusing seven female patients. One day after a juror was excused for a medical reason and replaced with an alternate, another juror in...
mynewsla.com

Girl, 11, Reported Missing in Altadena Found

An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning, the Los...
ALTADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Shooting Near South Gate Identified

Authorities Thursday identified a 30-year-old man who was fatally shot in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Gate. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, near 92nd and Alameda streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez...
SOUTH GATE, CA

