A Louisiana pastor accused of pilfering more than $889,000 from his church and its affiliated charities could spend the next decade in prison, federal prosecutors say. Charles Southall III, 64, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Oct. 18, to money laundering following a yearslong scheme in which he stole from congregants, the church’s rental properties and a charter school, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Louisiana’s eastern district.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO