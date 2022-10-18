Read full article on original website
Number of touches for Packers RB Aaron Jones still isn't good enough
It’s the same thing over and over again. No, not the Green Bay Packers underperforming every week – although that is also true – but head coach Matt LaFleur admitting that running back Aaron Jones didn’t get enough carries after a poor offensive showing. Jones is...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Need to Make Move by Trade Deadline
Do the Green Bay Packers enough horses? Aaron Rodgers discusses the upcoming trade deadline.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Commanders
The Green Bay Packers are aiming to return to the win column when they travel to Maryland to face the rejuvenated Washington Commanders at FedExField in Week 7. The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to win and stay in second place in the NFC North. Here are our Green Bay Packers Week 7 predictions as they take on the Commanders.
ESPN
Why Packers are struggling for first time under coach Matt LaFleur
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The quarterback is making suggestions -- in public -- about the offensive plan. The receivers aren’t clicking with the quarterback. The running backs aren’t getting the ball enough. And the offensive line has a major weakness. Such is life for the Green Bay Packers,...
Yardbarker
Week 6 Big Time Packers Players of the Game
The Packers player of the game in week six is Robert Tonyan. He finished the game with a stat line of 10 receptions on 12 targets and 90 yards. He played on 63% of snaps, which was his highest percentage all season. Four of his 10 receptions were first downs. This was one of Tonyan’s best games in his career; his 10 catches on 12 catches were career highs for both stats and his 90 receiving yards were his second-highest.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. The 22-year-old went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice after suffering a right shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the...
Randall Cobb reacts to encouraging injury update after exiting Packers Week 6 loss
The Green Bay Packers were embarrassed at Lambeau Field this past week, getting drubbed by the New York Jets 27-10. In the loss, Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb left the game with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury. Cobb was carted off of the field and was seen crying as he placed a towel over his head.
FOX Sports
Rodgers, Packers look to get back on track at Washington
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers walked into the locker room after a practice this week and felt a lively vibe that belied a rare Green Bay Packers losing streak. They've lost two in a row during the same regular season for the first time since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. Green Bay has the chance to end the skid at the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The last thing Tua Tagovailoa remembers was getting tackled by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. After that, it wasn’t until he was at the hospital at University of Cincinnati medical facilities and some of the ambulance ride there when he regained consciousness following his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the second quarter of that Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘He’s still flying’: WR DeSean Jackson hoping to give Ravens offense a spark in 15th season
When the Ravens signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson to the practice squad Tuesday, one question came to mind: Does the 15-year veteran still have the eye-popping speed that made him a three-time Pro Bowl selection?. After Wednesday’s practice, Lamar Jackson had an answer. “He’s still flying,” the Ravens’ star...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Russell Wilson is Struggling With the Broncos
Back from New York (here’s what I wrote on the Jim Irsay–Daniel Snyder news there), and now ready for your questions …. From Josh Turnbaugh (@Turns31): WTF is wrong with Russ?. Josh, this is my opinion, and one I expressed in the Oct. 10 MMQB column after talking...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
From Police Academy to NFL, Rams OL Jeremiah Kolone ‘Continuing to Grow’
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jeremiah Kolone's career nearly came to an end before it even truly began. As a senior at San Jose State, Kolone suffered a broken fibula in addition to tearing several ligaments. A four-year starter for the Spartans, Kolone's college tenure came to a crashing end - and put his professional potential in serious jeopardy.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak Prescott Says He Will Start for Cowboys vs. Lions Sunday
At long last, Dak is back. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters Thursday that he will start the team’s Week 7 game against the Lions, marking his first return to the field since injuring his thumb in Week 1. Prescott was injured during the team’s 19-3 loss to the...
Packers: When is the trade deadline, where should Green Bay upgrade?
Everything you need to know about the Green Bay Packers ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. If the Green Bay Packers plan to add a player or two via a trade, they only have a couple of weeks left to do so. After losing two in a row, perhaps there...
NCAA on trial in concussion case of dead USC football player
The widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma is taking her case to a Los Angeles jury
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Left Tackle Revealed On Colts’ Depth Chart
The Indianapolis Colts have struggled to find the correct starting-five combination along their offensive line this season. They've got the three veteran pillars in Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and Braden Smith, but figuring out who should be the other two players and where they should line up has proven to be a challenge.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Who Do Bills Take in Round 1?
While the Buffalo Bills continue to steamroll through the regular season, there's always someone who has an eye towards the future. The next NFL Draft is just six months away, and the Bills will have a chance to continue building a championship team ... or shoring up a team to defend the Super Bowl title.
