Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Commanders

The Green Bay Packers are aiming to return to the win column when they travel to Maryland to face the rejuvenated Washington Commanders at FedExField in Week 7. The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to win and stay in second place in the NFC North. Here are our Green Bay Packers Week 7 predictions as they take on the Commanders.
ESPN

Why Packers are struggling for first time under coach Matt LaFleur

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The quarterback is making suggestions -- in public -- about the offensive plan. The receivers aren’t clicking with the quarterback. The running backs aren’t getting the ball enough. And the offensive line has a major weakness. Such is life for the Green Bay Packers,...
Yardbarker

Week 6 Big Time Packers Players of the Game

The Packers player of the game in week six is Robert Tonyan. He finished the game with a stat line of 10 receptions on 12 targets and 90 yards. He played on 63% of snaps, which was his highest percentage all season. Four of his 10 receptions were first downs. This was one of Tonyan’s best games in his career; his 10 catches on 12 catches were career highs for both stats and his 90 receiving yards were his second-highest.
FOX Sports

Rodgers, Packers look to get back on track at Washington

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers walked into the locker room after a practice this week and felt a lively vibe that belied a rare Green Bay Packers losing streak. They've lost two in a row during the same regular season for the first time since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. Green Bay has the chance to end the skid at the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
