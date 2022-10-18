ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Fencing goes up along Whitlock's new sidewalks

By bmckeithan, Brian McKeithan
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago
New sidewalk and fencing stands along Whitlock Avenue between Cheatham Hill Drive and John Ward Road. Brian McKeithan

MARIETTA — New sidewalks and fencing have been installed along Whitlock Avenue by Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park as part of a joint project between the Cobb County and the city.

The project, meant to improve pedestrian infrastructure, will construct multi-use trails between 8- and 10-feet wide around the Kennesaw Mountain area. The project budget is about $8.2 million, according to James Hudgins, project manager with the Cobb Department of Transportation.

According to Cobb DOT, the trails are being built along Cheatham Hill Road (from Powder Springs Road to the existing trail near John Ward Road); along Whitlock Avenue (from the intersection of John Ward Road and Whitlock Avenue/Dallas Highway/SR120 to Cheatham Hill Drive) and along Burnt Hickory Road (from Whitlock Avenue to Old Mountain Road).

The trails are being constructed at different locations throughout the project, according to Hudgins. The trails and sidewalk along Whitlock between John Ward Road and Cheatham Hill Drive are already installed.

The purpose of the black metallic fencing along sections of the trail, called “ornamental fencing” in the project’s description, is to prevent people from falling over drop offs, Hudgins said. The total cost of the fencing is $266,175.

Cobb DOT plans to complete the project by June 2023.

Marietta Daily Journal

