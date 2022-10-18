ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Urgent warning after terrifying spike in deadly flesh-eating bacteria leaves six dead

By Tatiana Louder
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
A FLESH-EATING bacteria has killed six people so far in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The bacteria, local to warm water, is known to cause flesh near wounds to decay in living humans.

Vibrio vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria, has been making a deadly rampage after Hurricane Ian Credit: Getty - Contributor
The infection causes skin lesions, drops in blood pressure, and fever, and can infect the bloodstream leading to sepsis Credit: NEJM

Vibrio vulnificus, a seawater bacterium, has caused six deaths after the deadly Hurricane struck earlier this month.

This bacteria is known by scientists to cause necrotizing fasciitis, the rotting and decay of flesh on a person that's still alive, according to The Daily Mail.

In just a few post-hurricane weeks, there have been as many infections as all of last year.

Several of the Florida victims were residents of Lee county who were either exposed to water that invaded their homes due to the storm or caught the virus from cleaning up the debris from the water after the storm.

Lee County's health department urges anybody with exposed wounds or unhealed cuts on the skin to avoid water from the floods as a result.

The bacteria vibrio vulnificus is quite deadly.

It kills about one in five of the infected, often causing sepsis by penetrating the bloodstream, the Mail reported.

Those infected can expect signs including but not limited to: skin lesions, drastic blood pressure drops, chills, and fever.

Infections have reached a high this year with 65 cases, the most since 2008.

Thus far, 11 of those 65 have succumbed to the bacterial infection.

Just in Florida's Lee County alone, there have been four deaths.

After the September 29 Hurricane, there have been 26 cases.

It primarily enters the body through open wounds, according to the CDC.

But, consuming fish raw or improperly cooked could also lead to infection.

A 20% chance of death comes with infection, as soon as a day of becoming ill, and urgent hospital care or even limb amputations from the bacteria can occur.

While anybody is at risk for infection, it is particularly scary for the immune-compromised, including those with liver illness or medication-related immune compromisations.

Anybody with an infected cut or who thinks they have been exposed to the bacteria should seek immediate medical care, according to Florida's health department.

Wounds showing redness, oozing liquid, or swelling up should be looked at by a medical professional, as well as anybody with increased heart rate or demented thinking or confusion, the Mail said.

Hurricane Katrina saw 22 cases of vibrio vulnificus after the storm, five of which were fatal.

