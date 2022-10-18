Read full article on original website
Verizon Q3 Adj. Profit Declines; Reaffirms 2022 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) reported third quarter adjusted EPS of $1.32, a decline of 7.0% from prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.2 billion, down 0.4%. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.29, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Verizon Communications Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications (VZ) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings totaled $5.02 billion, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $6.55 billion, or $1.55 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items,...
Snap Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Snap Inc. (SNAP) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled $359.5 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $72 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Snap Inc....
American Express Co. Announces Advance In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line came in at $1.88 billion, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $1.83 billion, or $2.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.
HCA Healthcare profit halves on sales of hospitals last year
HCA Healthcare Inc on Friday posted a quarterly profit that halved from the corresponding period last year when the hospital operator had benefited from sales of four hospitals in Georgia. Oct 21 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N on Friday posted a quarterly profit that halved from the corresponding period...
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
More Growth From Corning After Q3?
Corning (NYSE: GLW) is scheduled to report its Q3 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25. We expect the company to post revenue and earnings slightly above the street expectations. The company should continue to benefit from 5G expansion and cloud computing. Better price realization should aid the overall performance. We expect the company to navigate well in Q3 and its stock to rise in the near term. Furthermore, we believe that GLW stock has ample room for growth, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of Corning Earnings Preview has additional details.
Visa Stock To Beat The Earnings Consensus In Q4?
Visa (NYSE: V) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. We expect Visa to beat the consensus estimates of earnings, while revenues will remain in line (just above) with the expectations. The world’s largest global electronic payment solutions provider surpassed the street estimates in the last quarter, with net revenues (total revenues minus client incentives) increasing 19% y-o-y to $7.3 billion. It was mainly driven by a 14% y-o-y rise in nominal payments volume, a 16% increase in the number of processed transactions, and a 38% jump in the cross-border volumes. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter (FY Oct-Sept).
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMRS, EBIX, AVIR
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amyris Inc (Symbol: AMRS), where a total volume of 21,667 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of AMRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 8,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 890,200 underlying shares of AMRS. Below is a chart showing AMRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
HCA Healthcare profit beats estimates as labor costs ease
HCA Healthcare Inc on Friday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, as the hospital operator benefited from easing labor costs offsetting the impact of reduced COVID-19 admissions. Compares with estimates, adds details, background. Oct 21 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N on Friday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, as...
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now
I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Slumps; Is Now the Time to Buy?
If you bought Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock at the beginning of this year, you are probably sitting on hefty losses. Shares of this camera and social media company have plunged over 83% year-to-date. Meanwhile, it is down about 27% in after-hours of trading following the Q3 earnings result on October 20. While the massive decline in Snap stock presents a buying opportunity, the ongoing headwinds could continue to stall the recovery.
A "Heads You Win, Tails You Win" Way to Play the Recession (With a 7.3% Dividend)
A recession is on the way--and stocks are ... rallying? It makes zero sense on the surface, but there is good reason for the bounce we've seen this week. And we're going to play it with a 7.3%-paying fund that's set to roll higher with a recovering market. No, we're...
Notable Friday Option Activity: ALB, HCA, CWH
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 6,674 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 667,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,800 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackstone (BX) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Up
Blackstone’s BX third-quarter 2022 distributable earnings of $1.06 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. The figure, however, reflects a decline of 17% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $1.02 per share. Results primarily benefited a rise in assets under management...
What's in Store for Southern Copper (SCCO) in Q3 Earnings?
Southern Copper Corporation SCCO is likely to register a year-over-year decline in earnings in its third-quarter 2022 results next week. Lower production levels and a drop in copper and silver prices, as well as inflated costs might have weighed on the performance. Q2 Results. In the last reported quarter, the...
American Express Down 5%, Despite Stronger Earnings
(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) shares are sliding more than 5 percent on Friday morning, despite stronger earnings that beat estimates and revenue gained 24 percent for the third quarter, compared to the prior year. The shares have been sliding since October 18 and touched a year-to-date low today.
