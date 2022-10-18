Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says there will be no children's COVID vaccine mandate
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is against requiring children to get mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, despite a recommendation from the CDC.
Joy Reid claims DeSantis has turned Florida into a 'modern-day version of Jim Crow'
MSNBC host Joy Reid argued on Wednesday that Florida is now a “modern-day version of Jim Crow” thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., policies.
Jeb Bush says education decline 'harming competitive posture,' tells Trump 'bless his heart'
Jeb Bush, former Florida governor and presidential contender, responded to Donald Trump's latest critique and discussed the U.S. education system on "Your World."
Florida Senate: Democrat Val Demings doesn't say whether she will accept the results of election
Florida Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who is looking to unseat incumbent GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, did not say Tuesday during a televised debate whether she would accept the results of the Florida Senate election. Asked by Rick Christie, the executive director of The Palm Beach Post who served as a...
Kari Lake turns the camera on the media while campaigning for Arizona governor
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and talked about her midterm campaign and gave advice to other candidates.
Nearly 5 million have already cast a ballot in the midterm elections through early voting
Nationwide, nearly 5 million people have already cast ballots according to U.S. Elections project figures – 781,000 by in-person early voting and 4.2 million through mail in ballots
Democrats 'lied to' Latinos, who will be decisive to a GOP-flipped House: Yesli Vega
U.S. congressional GOP candidate in Virginia Yesli Vega told "The Story" that Democrats have falsely portrayed Latinos as single-issue voters, and how that will change over midterms.
GOP lawsuit aims to force Pennsylvania to reject undated ballots
The RNC, NRCC and PAGOP launched a lawsuit over the alleged illegal counting of undated mail-in ballots just weeks ahead of the November midterm elections.
Arizona Gov says the 'Border Barrier Mission is working' amid fight with federal government over border wall
Arizona's Border Barrier Mission, which saw the state fill nearly 4,000 feet of border wall gaps with shipping containers, is working, Gov. Doug Ducey said.
Arizona Sec of State Hobbs, Dem governor nominee, showed up to office 19 days in past 6 months
Records shared with Fox News Digital reveal that Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs only showed up to her state office a total of 19 days since April 1.
Arizona fires back at Biden admin’s demand it remove shipping containers filling gaps at border
Arizona is pushing back against a demand by the Biden administration for it to cease efforts to fill the gaps in border wall construction, and to remove the barriers.
Biden predicts Gisele Fetterman will be 'great, great lady in the Senate'
President Biden said that Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's wife, Gisele Fetterman, will be a "great, great lady in the Senate" in a Pittsburgh speech.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker reverses on school choice program he once pledged to 'do away with'
J.B. Pritzker, the Democratic incumbent governor of Illinois, appears to reverse course on school choice after previously attacking the program.
South Carolina man allegedly blackmailed 17 minors across the country into sending explicit photos
Sherman Turner of South Carolina is accused of blackmailing as many as 17 minors online into sending sexually explicit photos and videos. He faces federal charges.
Nevada boy dies from brain-eating amoeba that might have infected him in Lake Mead
A Nevada boy died after being infected by Naegleria fowleri, or a brain-eating amoeba, while swimming in Lake Mead earlier this month, health officials said.
White House reporter rants on 'The View' that Stacey Abrams is 'a winner' even if Democrat loses in Georgia
White House reporter April Ryan declared Stacey Abrams was a "winner" even if the Democrat loses to Gov. Brian Kemp in the Georgia gubernatorial race.
White House mum on whether Biden regrets calling Georgia election law 'Jim Crow 2.0' after record early voting
The White House is staying mum on whether President Biden regrets characterizing Georgia's election reform law as "Jim Crow 2.0" after state election officials reported record turnout in early voting for the November midterms. The president was among many Democrats last year who criticized Georgia’s Republican-passed Election Integrity Act as...
Pennsylvania candidate Fetterman showing auditory processing disorder symptoms, 'can work full duty': doctor
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is experiencing auditory processing disorder symptoms but "can work full duty in public office," his doctor said in a letter released Wednesday. Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, is running against Dr. Mehmet Oz in the 2022 midterm elections. The Democrat suffered a...
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes tweeted that pro-Trump Black singer had 'shackles' on feet
Comments by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for Senate in Wisconsin, have resurfaced in which he expressed contempt for Black conservative voters.
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Chicago-area police chief, prosecutor sound alarm over fast-tracked public safety law
Critics of the Illinois SAFE-T Act, which aims to overhaul the state's criminal justice system, argue that the law will not improve public safety and may be unconstitutional.
