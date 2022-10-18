Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
KPLC TV
New Forensic Center
Dixy Drive and surrounding areas in Lake Charles could soon get some much-needed TLC. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana
Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
KPLC TV
LDWF stocks Jennings, Ragley parks with channel catfish
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lake Charles family turns yard into spooky outdoor theatre. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Al “Puddler” Harris dies at 86
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Louisiana musician and entertainer Al “Puddler” Harris has passed away at the age of 86. Harris died at his residence on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. A piano player who began his musical career on the Louisiana Hayride, Harris later joined the Ricky...
KPLC TV
Groundbreaking held for Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new forensic center in Calcasieu Parish has been years in the making, and Thursday was the official groundbreaking. “The new building that we’re getting we’re really excited about - we’ve been working on this for seven to eight years if not longer. It’s going to be state-of-the-art one of the finest ones in Louisiana,” said Calcasieu Parish Coroner Terry Welke.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles family turns yard into spooky outdoor theatre
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Trooper Steven Vincent. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Hometown Heroes - American Legion speech contest. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather,...
KPLC TV
I-210 eastbound inside lane closed near La. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid I-210 eastbound due to a wreck causing traffic congestion. The accident is near the La. 14 exit.
KPLC TV
St. Jude Dream Home open house coming Oct. 29 and 30
Dixy Drive and surrounding areas in Lake Charles could soon get some much-needed TLC. Kevin Daigle formally sentenced to death for murder of Trooper Steven Vincent. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Dixy Drive and surrounding areas in Lake Charles could soon get some much-needed TLC.
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lake Charles family turns yard into spooky outdoor theatre. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Motorcycle crash on Camellia Blvd. leaves one dead
A Lafayette man is dead after his motorcycle struck another vehicle on Camellia Blvd.
KPLC TV
Annual “Give Back to the Community” dinner feeds first responders
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Landmark of Lake Charles alongside volunteers from the American Legion hosted their annual “Give Back to the Community” dinner for first responders. Over 300 meals were prepared for the Lake Charles Police Department, Marshall’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and local firefighters at Landmark of...
KPLC TV
More activities are coming to Lake Charles for kids and even teens to enjoy
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
kalb.com
City of Alexandria under system-wide boil advisory; includes Woodworth - clipped version
LSUA opens up the season at The Fort on Oct. 27 against North American. First United Methodist Church in Alexandria opens its pumpkin patch!. The First United Methodist Church has officially opened its pumpkin patch for the Halloween season. Recent fires re-ignite push for fire safety. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KPLC TV
Texas man returned to Lake Charles to face homicide charge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a homicide at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way has been returned to Lake Charles. Eskinder Seyifu Mekuria, 47, of Humble, Texas, was arrested in Houston last week in connection with the death of Houston man Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46.
KPLC TV
Village of Elizabeth boil advisory lifted
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Village of Elizabeth boil advisory has been lifted today effective immediately, according to Elizabeth officials. The advisory was put into place on Oct. 18 for hydrant repair.
kalb.com
Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish. The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project was founded by Michael Wynne, Stephanie Belgard and Amy Pillarisetti, who aim to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place throughout Rapides Parish.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 19, 2022. Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 29, Baton Rouge: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000. Jamie Colleen Cresswell, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Richard David Courville, 56, Iowa: Bicycles must...
KPLC TV
Student farmers market at SOWELA helps build up entrepreneurs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Farmers markets are a great place to go for homemade treats, and Wednesday SOWELA students put their creations on display at a market of their own. “Today I brought cake balls, some little Ritz monsters with peanut butter inside of them, chocolate covered pretzels and buckeyes,” said Karley Lafleur, a business student at SOWELA.
KPLC TV
Coroner working to ID body found in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A body was found Tuesday evening on Canal Street in Sulphur, according to police. The call came in around 5 p.m. but the unidentified body is believed to have “been there for a while,” according to Sgt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department.
Comments / 6