Philadelphia police hunt for murder suspect previously exonerated from 2012 murder conviction
Philadelphia police are offering a $20,000 reward for information about Jahmir Harris, who was previously convicted of murder and exonerated in 2021.
My restaurant's window was smashed in Philadelphia, where our leaders are failing their most basic duty
Companies are closing or not renewing leases based on safety concerns for their employees and the never-ending shoplifting problem in Philadelphia.
Fetterman holds campaign event with another Soros-backed DA amid increased scrutiny on crime record
John Fetterman campaigned over the weekend with Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, a gun control progressive whose campaign was financially backed by George Soros.
At least 26 Pennsylvania children, teaching aides rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at day care
Multiple children and teaching aides at a day care in Allentown, Pennsylvania, were sickened on Tuesday morning after carbon monoxide leaked into the building.
Cowboys' Jason Peters, former Eagles star, calls Philly fanbase 'f---ing idiots,' but in a good way
Jason Peters spent 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, so he knows all about their fanbase. In fact, he called them the "wildest fans out there."
Eagles' Jason Kelce not a fan of quarterback rants: 'Get the f--- up out of my face!'
Tom Brady's sideline rant during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday is not something veteran center Jason Kelce would respond well too.
