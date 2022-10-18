ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forks, WA

High tech public restrooms are coming soon to Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – Work has begun to install three high-tech public restrooms facilities in downtown Port Angeles. The old concrete block restroom near the breezeway parking lot has been torn down and site work has begun there, and site work is also under way at the Gateway Transit Center, where two facilities will be installed.
PORT ANGELES, WA
Earthquake, tsunami drill set for Thursday

PORT ANGELES – Thursday marks another of the “Great Washington Shake Out” earthquake drills in the state. And this year, there’s an extra emphasis on tsunami preparedness. At 10:20 Thursday morning, emergency alerts and tsunami warning sirens will go off. Residents and businesses are encouraged to...
PORT ANGELES, WA
Man held after alleged pistol whipping and standoff with polic

PORT ANGELES — A Sequim man is being held on a quarter million dollars bail, following his arrest after a standoff with law enforcement in east Clallam County. 32-year-old Anthony Lawrence Lee made a first court appearance yesterday afternoon. He’s been booked for second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
SEQUIM, WA
Man dies in Sequim rollover

SEQUIM – A Sequim man died early Saturday morning when his vehicle rolled and hit a tree on Palo Alto Road near Sequim. About 2:54 am, Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle rollover collision in the 2000 block of Palo Alto Road. The reporting party told dispatch he was driving north on Palo Alto and his friend was driving a vehicle behind him. The reporting party noticed he could no longer see his friend’s vehicle headlights, so he turned around and discovered the collision.
SEQUIM, WA

