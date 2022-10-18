Read full article on original website
KING-5
Family searching for missing Port Angeles woman last seen in Santa Monica
Jackie Cary, 33, traveled to California with a man she's known for years. The man returned without Cary and her family has not been able to contact her.
My Clallam County
High tech public restrooms are coming soon to Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – Work has begun to install three high-tech public restrooms facilities in downtown Port Angeles. The old concrete block restroom near the breezeway parking lot has been torn down and site work has begun there, and site work is also under way at the Gateway Transit Center, where two facilities will be installed.
My Clallam County
Earthquake, tsunami drill set for Thursday
PORT ANGELES – Thursday marks another of the “Great Washington Shake Out” earthquake drills in the state. And this year, there’s an extra emphasis on tsunami preparedness. At 10:20 Thursday morning, emergency alerts and tsunami warning sirens will go off. Residents and businesses are encouraged to...
My Clallam County
Man held after alleged pistol whipping and standoff with polic
PORT ANGELES — A Sequim man is being held on a quarter million dollars bail, following his arrest after a standoff with law enforcement in east Clallam County. 32-year-old Anthony Lawrence Lee made a first court appearance yesterday afternoon. He’s been booked for second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
My Clallam County
Man dies in Sequim rollover
SEQUIM – A Sequim man died early Saturday morning when his vehicle rolled and hit a tree on Palo Alto Road near Sequim. About 2:54 am, Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle rollover collision in the 2000 block of Palo Alto Road. The reporting party told dispatch he was driving north on Palo Alto and his friend was driving a vehicle behind him. The reporting party noticed he could no longer see his friend’s vehicle headlights, so he turned around and discovered the collision.
KING-5
Human remains found on Dungeness Spit identified as floatplane crash victim
SEATTLE — The human remains found in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the victims of the floatplane crash off Whidbey Island. On Sept. 16, Clallam County Sheriff's Department responded to the wildlife refuge after beachgoers found what was believed to...
