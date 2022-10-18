Read full article on original website
Mexican restaurateur sells Edgewater development site for $21M
Mexican restaurateur Juan Carlos Cachoua sold an assemblage in Miami’s Edgewater for $21 million, adding to the buyer’s adjacent portfolio. An entity managed by Maria Menzel in Coral Gables purchased the six contiguous properties totaling 0.8 acres, according to the brokers who handled the listing. The properties include: an 11,000-square-foot retail building at 2699 Biscayne Boulevard, a two-story fourplex at 404 Northeast 27th Street and two three-bedroom houses at 401 Northeast 26th Terrace and 347 Northeast 26th Terrace, said Devlin Marinoff with Dwntwn Realty Advisors. A pair of vacant lots make up the remainder of the development site.
Canceled: Related, 13th Floor’s $500M Miami Beach condo buyout falls apart
One major South Florida condo buyout has fallen apart, after a group of unit owners blocked the half-a-billion-dollar deal, The Real Deal has learned. The Related Group and 13th Floor Investments confirmed they pulled out of their proposed purchase of the Castle Beach Club condo in Miami Beach. The aging oceanfront property hit the market late last year, months after the deadly condo collapse in Surfside.
“It’s not dead, it’s just different.” South Florida resi slowdown persists
South Florida home sales continued to fall and prices kept rising in the third quarter compared with last year’s record hot market, according to a new report. “Yes, there’s been a slowdown in sales by about a third, but inventory is roughly half the levels of pre-pandemic,” said Jonathan Miller of Miller Samuel, who authors the Douglas Elliman reports. “The excess supply was obliterated during the pandemic.”
Wealth adviser pays record $26M for waterfront Boca Raton spec mansion
The co-founder of Silicon Valley Bank’s private wealth advisory arm bought a waterfront Boca Raton spec mansion for a record $25.8 million. Records show Arty Langhaus bought the house at 500 East Alexander Palm Road from the 500 East Alexander Palm Road Trust, with Boca Raton-based attorney Jeffrey Baskies signing as trustee.
Builders Capital CEO buys Fort Lauderdale spec mansion for $17M
The CEO of Builders Capital, a Seattle-based firm that provides financing to single-family homebuilders, bought a waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec mansion for $17 million. Records show Robert and Dana Trent bought the house at 1515 East Lake Drive from an LLC named for the address, managed by John Long and Richard Cole of Virginia. Long is the owner of JD Long Masonry, and Cole is the company’s vice president.
Ari Pearl hires Elliman to lease Hallandale apartments months after opening
Ari Pearl brought in Douglas Elliman Development Marketing to handle leasing of Slate Hallandale Beach. Months after opening, the high-end apartment tower is less than a third rented. Pearl’s PPG Development developed Slate Hallandale Beach at 101 Diplomat Parkway with partner, Paramus, N.J.-based Premium Capital. Fort Lauderdale-based BH3 Management bought...
Russell Galbut scores approval for Art Deco hotel renovation
Russell Galbut’s Crescent Heights can move ahead with plans to build two additional floors at the Regent Hotel, one of two Art Deco buildings that make up the Gale Miami Beach. The Miami Beach Preservation Board on Monday approved a Galbut affiliate’s request to demolish the rooftop pool and...
Rock Soffer, partners bet on Little River multifamily
Most developers in Miami’s Little River bet on retrofitting aging buildings into trendy dining and retail spots. But they stop short of ground-up residential construction. Rock Soffer, Gaudi Castro and Jose Vizcarrondo aren’t most developers. They want to build a market-rate apartment project on an acre at 123...
Armani/Casa closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average price cratered in the second week of October. Sales totaled $80.7 million, well below the $117.2 million from the week prior. The average sale price fell to $635,000 from $849,000 a week earlier. Prices for the top 10 sales ranged from $1.5...
Downsizing plans: Related, Integra shrink St. Regis Brickell
The developers of the waterfront St. Regis Residences Miami are downsizing their plans and increasing condo prices, The Real Deal has learned. and Integra Investments will build one 46-story tower. And instead of about 330 units, the two Miami-based developers plan about 150 condos on the site at 1809 Brickell Avenue, said Related Group president Jon Paul Pérez. Related and One Sotheby’s International Realty, which is handling sales, on Monday began notifying buyers who have reservations for units, Pérez said.
Slowdown is “paradoxical:” Realtor.com’s chief economist on Miami housing market’s future
As real estate agents, buyers and sellers brace for a recession, many want to know how it will affect South Florida. The region has experienced record price growth, as well as sale dollar volume and number of deals during the pandemic, but a slowdown is already underway. Danielle Hale, chief...
