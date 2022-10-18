Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Man hurt in shootout with Garland police officers
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police say an armed man they wounded in a shootout was violating a protective order being at the home where they confronted him. Police say they encountered the man at the back of the home Thursday afternoon tried to get him to cooperate, but he opened fire on officers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Injured in Gun Battle With Garland Police, No Officers Hurt
Two police officers returned fire on a gunman who threatened to kill them inside a home in Garland Thursday afternoon, police say. Police officials told NBC 5 that officers were called after 1 p.m. to a home on the 600 block of Echo Drive. The caller told dispatch that her in-home monitoring system had been activated but no one was supposed to be there.
Former Keller officer pleads guilty to official oppression for pepper spraying father who was filming son's arrest
KELLER, Texas — A North Texas police officer has pleaded guilty to official oppression over the pepper-spraying and arrest of a man who was filming his son's interactions with police, officials announced. Blake Shimanek, a former Keller police sergeant, pleaded guilty Thursday in the incident, which happened in August...
wbap.com
Euless Police Arrest Man Accused of Threatening Elementary School
EULESS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Euless police arrested the man accused of making a terroristic threat against an elementary school earlier this month. 34-year-old Jerrekus Pendleton is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a $15,000 dollar bond. Euless ISD put Oakwood Terrace Elementary on lockdown and increased...
Suspect injured after exchange of gunfire with Garland officers, police say
GARLAND, Texas — A suspect was injured Thursday afternoon after an exchange of gunfire with Garland officers, according to police. Police said that the incident began when Garland officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Echo Drive around 1 p.m. in regards to a man on property who wasn't supposed to be there.
Dallas police looking for two men involved in Deep Ellum fight
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify two suspects involved in a fight in Deep Ellum last month. The fight happened on Sept. 30 at about 1:30 a.m. at Elm Street and Crowdus. The two suspects were involved in a fight with one victim. The suspects left the location and the victim suffered a broken jaw. Police say the first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 6' tall, 300 pounds, wearing a white tank top. The second suspect is described as about 5'10, 180-200 pounds and wearing a black shirt. DPD asks anyone with information regarding the fight to contact Detective Burch, Assaults Unit at (214) 670-3704 or by email at darren.burch@dallascityhall.com.
Fort Worth police release photo of car connected to teenager's fatal shooting in April
Fort Worth police now have a photo of a car connected to a fatal shooting in April. An after-prom party was going on at an address on Altamesa when at least two shooters opened fire on the crowd of mostly teenagers.
Two suspects arrested in connection with Plano Hooters assault, third suspect wanted
PLANO, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested and a third is wanted by Plano police for attacking the manager of a local Hooters earlier this month. Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and 20-year-old Tony Marshall of Fort Worth. Powell was charged with assault bodily injury and riot participation, and Marshall was charged with assault bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.
Two suspects identified, warrants issued in connection with drive-by shooting in Forney
FORNEY, Texas — Two more alleged suspects have been identified and warrants issued in connection with a drive-by shooting in Forney which occurred earlier this year. Two other named suspects had previously been arrested in connection with the case, according to police. The drive-by shooting occurred on April 25,...
North Texas teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with minor at previous district, officials say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A teacher in the Richardson school district was arrested last week on a charge of an inappropriate relationship with a minor, district officials confirmed to WFAA. Richardson school officials said art teacher Jason Delezen was arrested by Texarkana police for an incident related to his time...
Man knifed in Fort Worth drug deal, two others are being questioned
Three men are being treated for wounds apparently suffered in a knife fight during a Fort Worth drug deal Wednesday. Police heard about this from a 911 caller who was approached by a man saying he’d been knifed in the back.
2 arrested, 1 suspect at large after ruckus over candy selling kids at Hooters
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were arrested, and another is at large for their alleged connection to an aggravated assault at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. It happened on Oct. 6 at the eatery in the 700 block of North Central Expressway. Jeremiah Powell, 19, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault bodily injury and riot participation. His bond is $60,000. Another suspect, Tony Marshall, 20, of Fort Worth was arrested for assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation. His bond is $160,000.Law enforcement officers identified...
Rockwall police request help identifying theft suspect
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 20, 2022) Detectives with the Rockwall Police Department are requesting your help to identify a suspect who committed a theft of a wallet from a local gym and used the victim’s credit cards without consent. Suspect vehicle is possibly a white sedan. Rockwall County Crime Stoppers...
KXII.com
Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder for a double shooting in Paris that left one woman dead back in August. Paris Police said 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell confessed to shooting and killing 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner in the yard of a home on East Grove Street, near Prairie Street on August 12.
wbap.com
Southlake Police Fatally Shoot Person-of-Interest in NRH Murder
Southlake, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Four Southlake police officers are on leave pending an investigation into an officer involved shooting Monday afternoon. The department says the suspect was shot after pointing a gun at officers during a traffic stop on the Eastbound Highway 114 service road near Carroll avenue. Police...
WFAA
North Texas officers killed: Steve Nothem II & Jacob Arellano
The death of Carrollton Ofc. Nothem happened the night before the one-week mark of Dallas Ofc. Arrellano's death.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers
DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
wbap.com
North Texas Man Indicted on Hate Crime Charges
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment this week charging a Texas man with federal hate crimes resulting in the death of one person and including an attempt to kill four others during a shooting at Omar’s Wheels and Tires, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.
Tragic Story Out of Fort Worth, Texas as Police Killed a Man Pointing a Gun
Being a police officer is not an easy job. They have to make a spilt second reaction to a scene that we as civilians would not have the fortitude to make. There are also a lot of situations that they are called to just because two people think they need a referee, which is not what police are for. This particular situation in Fort Worth started as a man holding his mom hostage while destroying her house and ended with the man pointing a gun at police.
Carrollton Police mourn department’s first line of duty death
CARROLLTON, Texas (KETK) – The Carrollton Police Department announced early Wednesday morning a beloved officer died in the line of duty overnight. The department said Officer Steve Nothem was backing up another officer in a DWI investigation “when his squad car was hit at 10:24 p.m. with Nothem still inside.” The driver of the car, […]
