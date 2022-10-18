ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTLA

Study: Cancer-causing gas leaking from California stoves

Gas stoves in California homes are leaking cancer-causing benzene, researchers found in a new study published on Thursday, though they say more research is needed to understand how many homes have leaks. In the study, published in Environmental Science and Technology on Thursday, researchers also estimated that over 4 tons of benzene per year are being leaked […]
KTVU FOX 2

New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California

Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
KTLA

Fragile Forests: Millions of California trees dying due to drought

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In forests throughout the Golden State, trees are turning a dark shade of rust, succumbing to the impacts of the drought in a well-documented phenomenon known to forest scientists as tree mortality.  The problem first peaked in 2016 when the U.S. Forest Service released images from a statewide aerial […]
foxla.com

3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off San Clemente Island coast

LOS ANGELES - A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Southern California coast on Thursday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was reported at 4:53 a.m. about 62 miles south of San Clemente Island. It was recorded at a depth of about 3.6 miles. Are you prepared for an...
KRON4 News

3 quakes strike NorCal 1 day before the Great ShakeOut

COBB, Calif. (KRON) — Three earthquakes hit Northern California on Wednesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. Three quakes, ranging in magnitude from 3.4 to 3.5, struck just north of Cobb and The Geysers. The area is northwest of Geyserville, about a 2-hour drive north of San Francisco. The first two quakes hit […]
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
oregontoday.net

Quake, Oct. 18

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Oct. 17. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Autoblog

Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
