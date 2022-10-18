Read full article on original website
Related
Magnitude 4.3 quake strikes in remote California redwoods wilderness
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook Humboldt County early Thursday morning, striking within the Six Rivers National Forest about 62 miles southwest of Redding, according to the US Geological Survey.
Earthquake simulator encourages CA residents to feel power of quakes in order to be prepared
Earthquakes can be frightening for those who may have never experienced one, but the state of California has resources to get you prepared.
pasadenanow.com
Caltech’s Earthquake Specialists Shed Light On ‘Big One’ Ahead of Thursday’s Great ShakeOut Event
The next big earthquake in California is only a matter of when. “It will happen,” Caltech Seismologist and Research Professor of Geophysics, Dr. Egill Hauksson said. “We know that it will occur because the Pacific and North America Plates keep moving past each other at a steady speed.”
Study: Cancer-causing gas leaking from California stoves
Gas stoves in California homes are leaking cancer-causing benzene, researchers found in a new study published on Thursday, though they say more research is needed to understand how many homes have leaks. In the study, published in Environmental Science and Technology on Thursday, researchers also estimated that over 4 tons of benzene per year are being leaked […]
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
Fragile Forests: Millions of California trees dying due to drought
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In forests throughout the Golden State, trees are turning a dark shade of rust, succumbing to the impacts of the drought in a well-documented phenomenon known to forest scientists as tree mortality. The problem first peaked in 2016 when the U.S. Forest Service released images from a statewide aerial […]
foxla.com
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off San Clemente Island coast
LOS ANGELES - A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Southern California coast on Thursday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was reported at 4:53 a.m. about 62 miles south of San Clemente Island. It was recorded at a depth of about 3.6 miles. Are you prepared for an...
3 quakes strike NorCal 1 day before the Great ShakeOut
COBB, Calif. (KRON) — Three earthquakes hit Northern California on Wednesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. Three quakes, ranging in magnitude from 3.4 to 3.5, struck just north of Cobb and The Geysers. The area is northwest of Geyserville, about a 2-hour drive north of San Francisco. The first two quakes hit […]
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
Several quakes reported near Cobb in Northern CA, USGS says
Did You Feel It? Several small earthquakes shook Northern California on Wednesday, including a 3.4 preliminary earthquake, according to the USGS.
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent Costs
California college students are now living in tents after being evicted for not paying their rent; activist groups such as the “Interfaith Tent City” have been started to help combat this eviction crisis.
Your questions about California’s gas rebate answered
Readers had questions about California’s gas rebate payments, including whether it matters how many cars you have and why it’s based on 2020 tax returns. We’ve answered some here.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Oct. 18
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Oct. 17. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
spectrumnews1.com
Average LA County gas price records largest decrease since at least 2019
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since at least 2019 Thursday, dropping 6.9 cents to $5.925. The average price has dropped 15 consecutive days since rising to a record, decreasing 56.9 cents, including...
Fox40
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the...
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you also love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Autoblog
Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway
Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
Routine Inspection Of California Pipe Leads To Chilling Discovery
How an average inspection spurred a horrifying investigation.
Governor Gavin Newsom announces a $50,000 reward in Bakersfield cold case
On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced $50,000 rewards in several cases around the state, including Bakersfield.
