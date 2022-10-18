Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump's Employee Leaks His Secret To FBI, Read What He Revealed To The Agents
The United States former president, Trump's employee has leaked his secret of encouraging workers to carry boxes from a basement storage room to Mar-a-Lago after his legal team received a subpoena for classified information at the Florida club. According to a CNN source, an FBI surveillance video shows a employee carrying cartons from the storage facility. Trump's actions following the service of the subpoena in May may be relevant to the federal criminal investigation into obstruction, destruction of government records, and mishandling of classified material.
Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Trump called a secret Oval Office bathroom the 'Monica Room' and claimed he had to have it remodeled because Obama used it: book
Trump dubbed his "secret bathroom" just off the Oval Office the "Monica Room," according to a new book. The book by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman said that Trump told guests he fully renovated his bathroom after Obama left. Officials later confirmed that the claim wasn't true, and only the toilets...
Donald Trump Suggests George H.W. Bush Be Investigated For This Reason
Former president Donald Trump is no stranger to legal issues. The last several months have been especially complicated for Trump and his legal team. Following the infamous raid on his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago, the 45th president brought in new lawyers to help him fight his case; however, it's been far from smooth sailing, CNN reports.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Trump aides tasked with following him around golf course and giving ‘positive reinforcement’, reporter says
Donald Trump has reportedly tasked an aide with following him around and giving “positive reinforcement” amid an unprecedented assault of criminal and civil investigations into his conduct both as president and private citizen. The revelation was made by The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman, one of the most...
msn.com
Court accidentally unsealed, then deleted, documents from the Mar-a-Lago case describing information the FBI seized from Trump
Slide 1 of 13: Trump beat reporters have been trying for years to get inside the members-only Mar-a-Lago club. In early 2017, Darren Samuelsohn visited on three different occasions while working for Politico. His photographs show what it's like inside a private club that now doubles as Trump's residence. Memories of Mar-a-Lago came flooding back Monday night when the news broke that the FBI had executed a search warrant on Donald Trump's permanent residence.My visits there as a White House reporter for Politico more than five years ago came during the earliest days of Trump's presidency. They gave me an up-close look into all of the controversy and celebrity hoopla that surrounded a man who just months earlier had become the most powerful person on the planet.In all, I made three trips in March 2017 to go inside Trump's exclusive South Florida resort.I toured the well-manicured grounds and snapped my own picture of the famous Trump painting that hangs in the main bar and watched Melania Trump from a distance as she headed into a gathering of Republican donors. I even held open the big iron main door for Ivanka Trump and her three young children before they all sat down with Jared Kushner for brunch just a few feet away from my own table. A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) Ivanka posted this picture on Instagram on that same morning just a short time after I saw her and her family.
“Astonishing level of evidence”: Trump "caught red-handed” after Mar-a-Lago inside source identified
At least one Trump employee was caught on surveillance footage moving boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of classified documents, according to multiple reports. A Trump employee told investigators about moving boxes of materials at former President Donald Trump's direction after...
'Shoot To Kill': Trump Ally Roger Stone Calls For Violence In Chilling Video
Roger Stone, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, told a documentary crew a day before the 2020 election that he was ready for violence. “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence,” he’s heard saying in footage obtained by CNN from filmmakers Christoffer Guldbrandsen and Frederik Marbell. “Shoot to kill. See an antifa? Shoot to kill. Fuck ’em. Done with this bullshit.”
MSNBC
Why the FBI needs to search Trump's Bedminister golf course
Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys promised in June that, for real, he had handed over all the White House documents the federal government had demanded be returned. Weeks later, the FBI recovered thousands of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — and it appears now that the lying from Trump hasn’t stopped.
Trump melts down on Truth Social over Mar-a-Lago probe: “I want my documents back!”
Donald Trump addressing a crowd during a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport on September 8, 2020 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump is demanding that the National Archives and Records Administration give back the top-secret documents he improperly took from the White House and stashed at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Reports: Trump aide seen moving boxes at Mar-a-Lago before, after FBI search
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A longtime aide of former President Donald Trump was captured on security cameras moving boxes out of a storage area at Mar-a-Lago before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of all classified documents, according to reports. CBS News, The New York...
Oath Keepers leader said Trump 'will need us and our rifles', U.S. court hears
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Prosecutors on Tuesday were set to continue questioning their first witness in the trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and his associates for their alleged role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, following a first day of testimony about a "chaotic" scene with lawmakers in tears.
Washington Examiner
Mueller prosecutor says Trump gave DOJ 'damning evidence' at MAGA rally
During his rallies over the weekend to boost MAGA candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump made it easier for the Justice Department to bring a criminal case against him, a top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller argued on Monday. Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department...
News Channel Nebraska
Trump employee tells FBI that Trump directed boxes to be moved at Mar-a-Lago after subpoena served
A Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump's legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness' description.
Adam Schiff mocks Trump’s intelligence over declassification comments
Congressman Adam Schiff responded with derision on Sunday to Donald Trump’s assertion that the president of the United States can declassify top-secret materials “just by thinking about it”, without going through a formal review process. Asked by host Jake Tapper to respond to comments the former president...
Trump's Bedminster-Bound Mystery Boxes Raise New Secret Document Suspicions
As many as nine boxes that Donald Trump’s aides hauled from his home in Florida this year to his New Jersey resort are raising new questions about the ex-president’s hoarding of secret government documents. Video published May 9 by the Trump-friendly Daily Mail with an article about Trump...
Justice Department Asking if Trump Stashed Documents in Trump Tower
Federal investigators have asked multiple witnesses if they knew whether Donald Trump had stashed any highly sensitive government documents at Trump Tower in Manhattan or at his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a person familiar with the matter and another source briefed on the situation tell Rolling Stone. The...
Trump claimed he took ‘nothing of great urgency’ from White House – months before Mar-a-Lago raid
Donald Trump claimed that he took “nothing of great urgency” when he left the White House – months before 11 boxes of classified documents were seized in the Mar-a-Lago raid. The former president sat down with The New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman in the summer of...
Trump 'vindicated' by Steele dossier revelations, Leo Terrell says: 'The FBI is on trial today'
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slammed the "corrupt" FBI Thursday after an official revealed the agency had no corroboration for allegations in the anti-Trump Steele dossier used to push the Russian collusion narrative. On "America's Newsroom," Terrell argued the cover-up vindicates the former president and affirms "the justice system has no credibility."
Comments / 0