Bloomington, IN

Top 20 Indiana basketball players of all-time

We have now hit 20 days until the Indiana basketball season tips off against Morehead State on November 7th. As we hit the 20-day mark in our countdown, we will now reveal the Top 20 Hoosiers of all-time. Countdown Until Tip-off of the 2022-23 season. 0. Days. 0. Hours. 0.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Jambar

Football crowned king

Following three straight losses, the Youngstown State University football team ruled supreme against Indiana State University Oct. 15 during the homecoming game at Stambaugh Stadium. In a game with over 80 points scored and nearly 1,000 yards of offense gained, the Penguins came out victorious 48-42. Senior Jaleel McLaughlin moved...
ysnlive.com

RAY COMMITS TO PLAY AT YOUNGSTOWN STATE

AUSTINTOWN OH- Ayla Ray was one of the most electric softball players in the area in 2021. After following that up with an impressive summer travel season, Ayla has found a home to end her recruitment. Ray has officially made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
High School Volleyball PRO

Girard, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

GIRARD, OH
Washington Examiner

Ohio's drug crisis looms large in its Senate race

AURORA, Ohio — Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski stood in the far corner of the 95-year-old Aurora Inn at the doorway that separates its sun room from its Six Horses Tavern, which was once part of a stagecoach stop. The 6’8” sheriff of Portage County is hard to miss physically. However, Zuchowski keeps himself tucked in the corner, observing the room until J.D. Vance, the Middletown Republican seeking the open Senate seat, singles him out for the “outstanding” job he does to keep the county safe.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Why the South Side? Childhood trauma often leads to violence

Take a look at just about any sentencing memorandum for a person about to be sentenced for a violent crime or selling drugs. Almost every defendant was exposed to violence at a young age, either in their neighborhood or through their family history. They end up engaging in the same kind of behavior and go to prison for long stretches of time.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Hazard a guess on our newest antique tool

Jerry Clemens, of Hopedale, Ohio, said Item No. 1227 is an original Wagner Lockheed fluid refiller. Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, said last week it is a mist sprayer used on flies, garden pests, cattle and home. David Plyler, Titusville, Pennsylvania, got Item No. 1227 in a box lot...
SALEM, OH
canfieldcardinal.com

Social Studies teacher Racz is here to stay

Brian Racz, known by his beloved students as Mr. Racz, is an AP Government teacher at Canfield High School. Before teaching AP Government, Mr. Racz taught Global Studies for one year at Boardman, and World History for a few years after. After those classes, he has taught AP Government ever since. Prior to beginning his teaching career, Mr. Racz attended the University of Toledo for one year where he studied business. After completing his first year, Mr. Racz realized that both Toledo and business were not the right fit, so he transferred to Youngstown State University where he double majored in history and education.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 20th

Vindicator file photo / October 18, 1972 | Fifty years ago, Youngstown Mayor Jack C. Hunter became the 10,000th Mahoning Valley resident to purchase a copper bracelet engraved with the name of an American GI missing in Vietnam. Bruce Zoldan, center director of the Youngstown district of Voices in Vital America, and Lt. Mike Glynn, commanding officer of the Naval Reserve Training Center in Youngstown, presented the bracelet to Hunter.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

AAA Tips Before and After a Car-Deer Collision

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With Stark County continuing to lead the state in the number of car-deer crashes, it might be wise to check out AAA’s advice after the accident. They say call police and stay away from the deer. Remember to use your hazard...
STARK COUNTY, OH

