Brian Racz, known by his beloved students as Mr. Racz, is an AP Government teacher at Canfield High School. Before teaching AP Government, Mr. Racz taught Global Studies for one year at Boardman, and World History for a few years after. After those classes, he has taught AP Government ever since. Prior to beginning his teaching career, Mr. Racz attended the University of Toledo for one year where he studied business. After completing his first year, Mr. Racz realized that both Toledo and business were not the right fit, so he transferred to Youngstown State University where he double majored in history and education.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO