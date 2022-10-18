Read full article on original website
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Former Boardman coach bound for Hall of Fame
Former Boardman swim coach Terry O’Halloran is being inducted into the Ohio High School State Swimming Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Top 20 Indiana basketball players of all-time
We have now hit 20 days until the Indiana basketball season tips off against Morehead State on November 7th. As we hit the 20-day mark in our countdown, we will now reveal the Top 20 Hoosiers of all-time. Countdown Until Tip-off of the 2022-23 season. 0. Days. 0. Hours. 0.
Jambar
Football crowned king
Following three straight losses, the Youngstown State University football team ruled supreme against Indiana State University Oct. 15 during the homecoming game at Stambaugh Stadium. In a game with over 80 points scored and nearly 1,000 yards of offense gained, the Penguins came out victorious 48-42. Senior Jaleel McLaughlin moved...
ysnlive.com
RAY COMMITS TO PLAY AT YOUNGSTOWN STATE
AUSTINTOWN OH- Ayla Ray was one of the most electric softball players in the area in 2021. After following that up with an impressive summer travel season, Ayla has found a home to end her recruitment. Ray has officially made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University.
OHSAA playoff scenarios for every local high school football team in contention
More than 30 local teams still have a shot the playoffs this season.
Grieving family demands answers after brawl at Ohio high school football game
A high school football game ends with a large fight, police deploying pepper spray and an already grieving family demanding answers.
Girard, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
New Boardman restaurant committed to healthy options
A new restaurant in Boardman wants to give customers healthier options. Frank's Cafe opened on Market Street this summer.
Parents stunned by Zionsville school board candidate's comment on Nazis
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hilary Heffernan is paying close attention to the school board race in Zionsville. Her kids attend Zionsville schools. "What my kids learn on the day-to-day is important. Not just reading and writing, but I come from a place where diversity, equality, and inclusion are super important," Heffernan said.
Washington Examiner
Ohio's drug crisis looms large in its Senate race
AURORA, Ohio — Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski stood in the far corner of the 95-year-old Aurora Inn at the doorway that separates its sun room from its Six Horses Tavern, which was once part of a stagecoach stop. The 6’8” sheriff of Portage County is hard to miss physically. However, Zuchowski keeps himself tucked in the corner, observing the room until J.D. Vance, the Middletown Republican seeking the open Senate seat, singles him out for the “outstanding” job he does to keep the county safe.
Why the South Side? Childhood trauma often leads to violence
Take a look at just about any sentencing memorandum for a person about to be sentenced for a violent crime or selling drugs. Almost every defendant was exposed to violence at a young age, either in their neighborhood or through their family history. They end up engaging in the same kind of behavior and go to prison for long stretches of time.
Farm and Dairy
Hazard a guess on our newest antique tool
Jerry Clemens, of Hopedale, Ohio, said Item No. 1227 is an original Wagner Lockheed fluid refiller. Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, said last week it is a mist sprayer used on flies, garden pests, cattle and home. David Plyler, Titusville, Pennsylvania, got Item No. 1227 in a box lot...
News 5 Cleveland responds to Ohio GOP press release
We want to share with you that a press release recently was sent to the media from the Ohio Republican Party calling for an “ethics investigation” into News 5 reporter Morgan Trau, and our response.
canfieldcardinal.com
Social Studies teacher Racz is here to stay
Brian Racz, known by his beloved students as Mr. Racz, is an AP Government teacher at Canfield High School. Before teaching AP Government, Mr. Racz taught Global Studies for one year at Boardman, and World History for a few years after. After those classes, he has taught AP Government ever since. Prior to beginning his teaching career, Mr. Racz attended the University of Toledo for one year where he studied business. After completing his first year, Mr. Racz realized that both Toledo and business were not the right fit, so he transferred to Youngstown State University where he double majored in history and education.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 20th
Vindicator file photo / October 18, 1972 | Fifty years ago, Youngstown Mayor Jack C. Hunter became the 10,000th Mahoning Valley resident to purchase a copper bracelet engraved with the name of an American GI missing in Vietnam. Bruce Zoldan, center director of the Youngstown district of Voices in Vital America, and Lt. Mike Glynn, commanding officer of the Naval Reserve Training Center in Youngstown, presented the bracelet to Hunter.
whbc.com
AAA Tips Before and After a Car-Deer Collision
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With Stark County continuing to lead the state in the number of car-deer crashes, it might be wise to check out AAA’s advice after the accident. They say call police and stay away from the deer. Remember to use your hazard...
Activity happening around new Meijer in Trumbull Co.
Some flying activity is happening around the new Meijer at the Eastwood Mall Complex.
JobsNOW: Dearing Compressor hiring for several positions
Dearing Compressor builds compressors that shoot natural gas and other gases through pipelines.
