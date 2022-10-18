ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Dates announced for 2023 NWA Championship

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6ApX_0idzQlD000

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tournament officials with the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G announced on October 18 the dates for the 2023 tournament.

According to a press release, the 2023 tournament will take place September 25-October 1 at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers.

“The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G offers a world-class event experience to our region that is both affordable and accessible for the entire community,” stated Jennifer Jackson, Walmart Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Development and Innovation. “We look forward to the return of the event next fall and continuing to use the #NWAChampionship to showcase Walmart’s commitment to diversity and inclusion while also making a positive impact in our home region.”

Ticket and volunteer opportunities for the tournament will be announced in early 2023. More information can be found here or by following the tournament’s social media @NWAChampionship.

Atthaya Thitikul takes home win in playoff at NWA Championship

The 2022 tournament concluded with a play-off between Atthaya Thitikul and Danielle Kang. The release says Atthaya is now ranked No. 3 in the Rolex World Rankings. She earned her second LPGA career title at the 2022 tournament after shooting a final-round 68.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Mia Rose adds to NWA investment with $6.5M purchase

A commercial land sale near the Walmart Distribution Center in Bentonville closed recently for $6.5 million. The purchase price equals $2.78 per square foot. B3 Land Development LLC, managed by Tom Kaiman, bought approximately 54 acres south of Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard. The property is situated between Nomad and Mill Dam roads.
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’

Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville

BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
BERRYVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’

A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ozarksfn.com

A ‘Different Breed’ at Seven Springs

PEA RIDGE, ARK. – In Pea Ridge, Ark., on the border of Missouri and Arkansas, is Seven Springs Cattle Company, owned and operated by the Wiechman family. The farm is named for the many springs found there, including one that produces more than 100,000 gallons a day. The 800-acre...
PEA RIDGE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy