Dates announced for 2023 NWA Championship

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tournament officials with the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G announced on October 18 the dates for the 2023 tournament.

According to a press release, the 2023 tournament will take place September 25-October 1 at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers.

“The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G offers a world-class event experience to our region that is both affordable and accessible for the entire community,” stated Jennifer Jackson, Walmart Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Development and Innovation. “We look forward to the return of the event next fall and continuing to use the #NWAChampionship to showcase Walmart’s commitment to diversity and inclusion while also making a positive impact in our home region.”

Ticket and volunteer opportunities for the tournament will be announced in early 2023. More information can be found here or by following the tournament’s social media @NWAChampionship.

The 2022 tournament concluded with a play-off between Atthaya Thitikul and Danielle Kang. The release says Atthaya is now ranked No. 3 in the Rolex World Rankings. She earned her second LPGA career title at the 2022 tournament after shooting a final-round 68.

