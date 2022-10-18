Read full article on original website
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial KillerJames PatrickStockton, CA
Does Stockton Have a Serial Killer?Anthony J LynchStockton, CA
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
San Jose afterschool art teacher arrested on child molestation charges
SAN JOSE -- A San Jose elementary school afterschool art teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two students in the program.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Eugene Thai has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.In September, sheriff's detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the allegations of a prior sexual assault that occurred between 2016 and 2017. Investigator said Thai located the two juvenile victims in 2020 through social media and attempted to communicate with them. He then allegedly sexually assaulted them.Thai was being held without bail.Investigators were asking if any juveniles had any inappropriate contact with Thai to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808- 4500. Alternatively, detectives can be reached at the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431 or at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.
2 people convicted of murder after setting man on fire in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people accused of dousing another man in gasoline and setting him on fire have been convicted of murder. According to a news release, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. were convicted of murdering Fabian Costilla. The case goes back to Aug. 2019 when the three...
kion546.com
Merced kidnapping: Louisiana artist makes tribute to family members killed
MERCED, California (KFSN) — Funeral services will be held Saturday for the Merced County family who was kidnapped and killed. Now, loved ones have a touching tribute created by an artist with her own story of struggle. Elizabeth O’Reilly of Louisiana created an image of Amandeep Singh, his eight-month-old...
FOX40
Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
2 arrested in connection to deadly Santa Nella Market shooting, deputies say
Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at the Santa Nella Market.
2 found dead in front of Modesto home
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were found dead Thursday after Stanislaus County deputies responded to a reported shooting. According to a news release, deputies were called to the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue around 1:45 p.m. While on their way to the scene, a caller told responders someone...
'Do they have the right person?' | Stockton residents wait for details in Stockton serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — While there is a suspect in custody, there's still a lot of skepticism among the community on whether he is the Stockton serial killer. According to authorities, the evidence they have now shows that Wesley Brownlee is their man. The question surrounding the Stockton community is...
Two wanted felons arrested in Salinas after search of home
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- MADACT and PCU detectives wanted a known gang member in a residence on the 300 block of Amherst Drive last week. Devaughn Oreaboe, 31, was been investigated for firearm crimes and had eight different arrest warrants. When the suspect saw police, he ran to the back of the home, said deputies. A The post Two wanted felons arrested in Salinas after search of home appeared first on KION546.
FOX40
Teen ‘likely’ shot himself while robbing Vacaville 7-Eleven, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teens and one adult from the Sacramento area robbed a Vacaville 7-11 on Tuesday resulting in one of the teens likely accidentally shooting themselves, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The robbery occurred around 6 p.m. when at some point a gun was fired during the robbery, according to police. […]
FOX40
Stockton homicide leaves one dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
KCRA.com
Man, woman found dead outside Modesto home, officials say
MODESTO, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies found two people dead outside of a Modesto home Thursday afternoon after a report of a shooting, officials said. Dispatchers got a call around 1:45 p.m. about a person shot in the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said. While deputies were on the way, another caller reported that someone shot her mother.
K9 finds thousands of fentanyl pills in Ripon traffic stop
RIPON, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies performed a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon where they seized nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says approximately 20,000 "M30" pills were found. Officials say some of the pills were blue while others were the new "rainbow" coloration. Deputies...
25newsnow.com
Funeral services held for Calif. family kidnapped, killed
TURLOCK, Calif. (KFSN) - The funeral services for an 8-month-old girl, her parents and her uncle were held Saturday, just over a week after their bodies were found in a California orchard. Family, friends and community members gathered to honor the lives of Amandeep Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen Kaur and...
Antioch woman found on fire’s jewelry may help police ID her
Detectives are trying to identify a young woman whose body was set on fire along an Antioch walking trail and died.
Man dead after shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after a shooting in Sacramento on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Around 12:40 p.m. a man was shot and killed near 39th Street and N Street in Sacramento. The suspected shooter left the area according to police. The man who was killed has not been identified.
FOX40
Man, woman found dead outside Modesto home after reports of shooting
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead outside a Modesto home Thursday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m., deputies went to a home on Imperial Avenue, near Ustick Road, after someone reported that a person was shot. Another caller contacted law enforcement, before deputies arrived at the scene, stating […]
Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning
(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
Wesley Brownlee | Suspect in Stockton serial killings has criminal history
STOCKTON, Calif. — 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday where he will be arraigned on charges connected to Stockton's serial killings. A close family member, who didn't want to be identified, said Brownlee has worked full-time as a truck driver. The family member...
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
