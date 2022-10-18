ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PYMNTS

Q4: Doubling Down on Money Mobility

As consumers seek greater control over their money, the ability to move that money quickly will be vital, Ingo Money CEO Drew Edwards writes in a new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. Looking ahead, rising inflation, ongoing supply chain challenges, increased...
PYMNTS

FinTechs Need a Niche to Avoid Becoming a Commodity

When everyone is special — or at least says they are — no one is. Application programming interfaces (APIs) and all manner of updated tech infrastructure have made it possible for pretty much any company to embed payments and banking-like services into apps. FinTechs have found themselves swimming...
PYMNTS

The One Thing: Integration and the Future of Financial Services

The connected economy runs on a mostly invisible ocean of technologies to deliver new experiences, and it all relies on one foundational concept: integration. That’s the opinion of Galen Robbins, managing director and head of global merchant acquiring sales at Bank of America. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for the “One Thing” series, Robbins covered a lot of ground, but the conversation was underpinned by that unifying idea.
Business Insider

Pfizer's chief commercial officer says that although the company developed its Covid-19 vaccine with many remote employees, working in person is 'critical' to office culture

Nearly 2 years after the company helped to develop the Covid vaccine, Pfizer's Angela Hwang said it's time to get back to the office. Though many worked from home during the vaccine's development, Pfizer's culture was "banked" from years of in-person work, she said. Some companies have recently faced backlash...
agingparents.com

Consider $2M: The Cost of Long-Term Care For One Aging Parent

Every year since 2004, private long term care insurer, Genworth has conducted a national survey to determine the average costs of care at home, and in facilities. The data is broken down by state, with the median price listed. The bottom line: the cost of care is rising significantly in all the four general areas Genworth studied. It is also rising in the areas it did not study. Inflation is affecting how much it costs elders and families to keep them at home or in any living situation. The Genworth study includes home care, adult day health, assisted living and nursing homes. There is a lot more to consider than what the Genworth study shows. Long-term care is not limited to the things this insurer pays for when you buy a product from them.
PYMNTS

Leveraging Connected Experiences to Build Consumer Trust

Providing data-driven connected experiences can offer value to consumers, leading to a better consumer-financial institution experience, PSCU SVP, Chief Product and Digital Officer Denise Stevens writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. Consumers have experienced many different global and...
PYMNTS

Item-Level Data Network Banyan Gets $43M to Power Next FinTech Wave

There’s strategic gold locked in receipt level data, aka SKU level data, and the appetite for accessing those insights is attracting not just users but investors who see the possibilities. In a clear vote of confidence for both concept and company, FinTech Banyan announced on Thursday (Oct. 20) that...
PYMNTS

How Credit Unions Use Data to Design Member-Centric Crypto Products

How Credit Unions Use Data to Design Member-Centric Crypto Products. Consumers are turning to innovative banking solutions as they never have before, with more saying they would switch or consider switching financial institutions (FIs) specifically to access innovative financial products, such as tools that offer personalization. Consumers want their FIs to innovate — but in a highly personalized way. Data-driven insights are the solution.
PYMNTS

Payroc Debuts Embedded Finance API Platform

Global payments company Payroc has debuted a new API suite and developer documentation site, a press release said, which will give technology providers more embedded payments flexibility. The platform was intended to equip Payroc’s partners with the control to make unique payment experiences within their own technology stack, scale software...
PYMNTS

Helping CFOs Design a B2B Commerce Ecosystem Through Digitization

As their role evolves, CFOs can make an impact by embracing digital transformation, Corcentric President and COO Matt Clark explains in the latest PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. With the start of Q4 and 2023 planning underway at businesses across the...
PYMNTS

VC’s Next Great Opportunity Lies in ‘Great Unbundling’ of B2B Payments

“FinTech, as an investment category, has been incredibly exciting because of the size of the industry — and the size of the opportunity,” Alex Niehenke, Partner at Scale Venture Partners, told Karen Webster. Venture capital firms, of course, are a key conduit to offering up the capital that...
The Motley Fool

Should You Be Using This Little-Known Auto Insurance?

It can help safe drivers save big right out of the gate. Usage-based car insurance sets car insurance premiums by monitoring a driver's behavior, including when and how they drive. These programs can help safe drivers score sizable discounts on their premiums. But they're optional, so drivers don't have to...
PYMNTS

Today in the Connected Economy: Klarna Embraces Shoppable Video

Today in the connected economy, BNPL provider Klarna unveils new tools designed to turn it into a place where consumers and retailers can discover and create. Also, event management platform Cvent expands its virtual payment offerings with help from American Express, and Visa’s Vanessa Colella tells PYMNTS’ Karen Webster how the company is further monetizing the creator economy.
PYMNTS

Malaysian FinTech Super Apps Plans $1.1B SPAC Merger

Malaysian payments technology company Super Apps is set to go public in the United States via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger that values the firm at $1.1 billion. The company said in a news release Wednesday (Oct. 19) it will merge with Technology and Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation and...
PYMNTS

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Cloud Banking Can Enable Embedded Payments

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Cloud Banking Can Enable Embedded Payments. Customers — both personal and corporate — are more exacting than ever when it comes to digital banking. Their complaints are as keenly felt as they are diverse, with customers saying their banks fail them in several fields. Fifty-two...
PYMNTS

FLEETCOR Purchases Lodging Provider Roomex To Boost B2B Lodging

Business payment company FLEETCOR has said it will be buying European workforce lodging provider Roomex, which will help the company add to its lodging business and help it expand more internationally, a press release said. Roomex is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has 600 workforce business customers, who have stayed...

