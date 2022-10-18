ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Top Dallas Designers Toast the Launch of Bell’INVITO’s Everyday Leather Launch

Doniphan Moore, Heather Wiese, Tanner Moussa (Photo by Beckley Photography) What: Heather Wiese, the founder of luxury stationery leader and elevated gifting brand Bell’INVITO, celebrated the launch of her Italian leather-filled Everyday Collection on October 11, 2022. Where: A private, seated luncheon was held at the Teak Tearoom at...
Wellness Experts to Open a Stunning New Austin Resort, Clubs in Houston and Fort Worth — Canyon Ranch Jumps Into Texas

Each Canyon Ranch spa, including this one in Woodside, California, plays off the surrounding environment. The life-enhancing luxuries of Canyon Ranch, perfected over four decades of providing spa-infused wellness, are on the way to the Lone Star State via the Texas Hill Country where plans are underway for a resort located a short drive from Austin. The Texas commitment, revealed this week, includes the addition of Canyon Ranch clubs in both Houston and Fort Worth and an app to support guests needs 24/7.
Fort Worth’s Latest Mixed-Use Development Opens With the Promise of a New Marcus Paslay Restaurant — The 701 Is Here

The passthrough Paseo connectis the original 1927 building with its newest elements. The corner of Hemphill and Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth has been a construction site for quite some time. The promise of a new mixed-use project at 701 Magnolia, in the heart of Southside’s historic district, has now finally arrived with the opening of The 701. The new building also brings the promise of a new restaurant from Chef Marcus Paslay.
Downtown Dallas’ Splashy New Water Feature Gets a Grand Unveiling

Klyde Warren Park's new Nancy Best Fountain (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) I‘ve been in many Altos of late where the conversation ultimately lands on, “Have you seen those cool new fountains in Klyde Warren Park?” I was recently fortunate enough to make it to the party unveiling the conversation-starting water feature.
